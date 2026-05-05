11510 Kingsway Ave…

Great time out at Elections Alberta, in Edmonton, with Independent Albertans celebrating a 301,000 signature count with Mitch Sylvestre and Jeffrey Rath! Stay Free Alberta’s citizen led initiative petition made history today! A big shout out and congratulations to all those who’ve worked so hard to achieve this milestone!

Every Elections Alberta Petition Sheet is Serialized and Linked to a Canvasser Badge I.D. Those who signed the petition showed their I.D’s, proved their physical land address, and provided their phone numbers for verification.

From the Proponent: Mitch Sylvestre

“People said it was impossible when we started this citizen-initiated petition. They said we would never receive the signatures. They said Albertans wouldn’t be interested enough to attend. However, I have seen the people of this province disprove them on a daily basis by showing up at community halls, standing outside in the cold, and knocking on doors all over the province.

The perseverance and commitment exhibited by an increasing number of individuals from different walks of life has been truly remarkable. We’re not done yet; Albertans are demonstrating to the nation what grassroots direct democracy looks like. We won’t be slowing down. We’re completing what we began.”

https://stayfreealberta.com/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/