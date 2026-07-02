Contemplation # 1:

The Federal Goverment is willfully breaking Canadian Constitutional Law without consequence…

This is a clear violation of the division of powers, and outright federal overreach in the name of “climate change.”

Bills C69 and C48 proves this matter of fact.

Section 92A of the Constitution Act, 1867 grants Canadian provinces exclusive constitutional authority over the exploration, development, conservation, management, and taxation of non-renewable natural resources, forestry resources, and electrical energy.

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/const/section-92A.html

It’s time to choose Alberta Independence!

Contemplation # 2:

Contemplation # 3:

Lest we forget…

It’s our joint responsibility to hold government officials accountable for the C19 medial crimes they’ve unleashed on Alberta’s and across the world!

The science will be the very legal mechanism that will prove and condemn all those who preached: Thou shalt not question the C19 injectable holy water…

Contemplation # 4:

Nenshi is crying to CSIS regarding allegations of foreign interference within the Alberta Independence movement…

Why don’t you write a letter to CSIS demanding accountability for all the Chinese interference running rampant in the Liberal Party of Canada?

With regards to the referendum; it’s called democracy Nenshi…

There’s a federal law setting out the legal and political conditions required for any province to leave Canada! It’s called the Clarity Act, and the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled on the matter.

Canada has become a clown show, and Alberta Independence is the only pathway forward to save what remains of Old Canada.

Just a random fact:

Did you know it was the NDP who wanted individual property rights removed from Pierre Trudeau’s original Charter of Rights and Freedoms proposal?

Contemplation # 5:

Define Canada Nenshi…

Trudeau ~ First post national state with no core identity and no mainstream; a social equation setup for moral and cultural disaster…

Y’all are just unaccountable managers and manipulators of the general consensus…

The Canadian constitution is nearly impossible to amend because of the 7/50 rule.

Upper and Lower Canada alongside the Maritimes were mostly British loyalists who opposed the American revolution towards Independence.

The Windsor - Quebec City corridor federally governs Canada. Ontario and Quebec have a combined total of 200 federal seats, 48 senators, with an approximate combined population of 25 million; Alberta has 37 federal seats, 6 senators, with a population of approximately 5 million people.

The Liberal party in Ontario and Quebec elected 116 Liberal federal seats within the House of Commons; Alberta has elected 33 Conservative MP’s to the House of Commons. There are currently 343 federal seats within the House of Commons.

Alberta is imprisoned constitutionally and financially (equalization formula) the Eastern Canadian federation. Decide to make Alberta Independent and we can forge a new constitution!

Contemplation # 6:

A tribute to Christopher Scott and the The Whistle Stop Cafe for all your advocacy through Let’s Talk Alberta!

https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/

An Independent Alberta is a Catalyst for Change!

Contemplation # 7:

There is a legal pathway to achieve Alberta Independence; It’s called The Clarity Act…

A clear majority on a clear question is the legal pathway forward to liberate Alberta from the federalists!

Don’t be a Forever Cobra Chicken…

Be a Brave and Courageous Albertan Constitutional Reformer!

Vote to Liberate Alberta from the Federalists and Laurentian Elite!

Contemplation # 8:

Great Informative Website!

Thanks to Keith Wilson Let Alberta Decide and Tanya Clemens FarmGeek for their Professional Alberta Independence Advocacy!

Federalists keep Alberta Constitutionally and Financially Imprisoned; it’s Time to Liberate Alberta from Ottawa’s Control System!

It’s your responsibility to educate yourself and make an informed decision this Oct. 19th!

https://letalbertadecide.com/