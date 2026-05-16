Contemplation # 1:

CBC interviews General Counsel to the Alberta Prosperity Project ~ Jeffrey Rath!

This interview was hosted just a day after (May 13th) Justice Leonard made her decision (error in law) to rule against Stay Free Alberta’s citizen led initiative petition, which submitted 301,620 signatures to Elections Alberta for verification, to justify adding an Alberta Independence question to this upcoming Oct. 19th referendum ballot.

Just an FYI: Premier Danielle Smith has the legal authority to add the Alberta Indepence question to the Oct.19th referendum regardless of SFA citizen led initiative petition…

“Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province in Canada?”

Alberta must vote on the matter; there’s no other democratic path forward…

Jeffrey Rath’s Biography:

JEFFREY RATH holds an Honours Degree in Political Science with distinction and an Honours Degree in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He has practiced law in Alberta for 35 years. His career is marked by numerous landmark decisions in the courts including at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Mr. Rath took the Kenney Government to court over the illegal COVID orders issued by Jason Kenney during that dark period of Alberta history.

Mr. Rath is the only lawyer in Canada to succeed in obtaining a court order overturning every COVID order issued in Alberta.

As a result of this ruling EVERY COVID CHARGE for violation of the illegal orders had to be withdrawn or expunged with all fines paid under these illegal orders repaid.

Mr. Rath is currently the General Counsel to the Alberta Prosperity Society and Stay Free Alberta. He remains one of the leading voices and directing minds of the Alberta Independence Movement.

Mr. Rath has been a driving force in freeing Albertans from the tyranny of Communist Canada.

What's next for the Alberta separatist movement? | CBC.ca

Contemplation # 2:

5 Pillars to Unite the Alberta Independence Team!

1: Executive Accountability

2: Judicial Reform

3: Legislative & Constitutional Reform

4: Individual Property Rights

5: Economic Prosperity

Contemplation # 3:

A big shout out to all the Stay Free Alberta Canvasser’s and to all those who signed the LEGAL citizens initiative petition! Don’t be discouraged by Justice Leonard’s authoritarian, inexperienced, and unconstitutional ruling! There is most certainly a legal pathway forward for Alberta to become independent! The Supreme Court of Canada laid out a legal pathway for Quebec, and so Leonard’s ruling will be appealed on the grounds of an “error in law.”

Every signature represents the legal will of the people. Every petition sheet is serialized and tagged to a canvasser’s I.D. badge! Elections Alberta must be enabled to verify the count!

“We think that today’s decision by the court will deny opportunity to well over 300,000 Albertans to have their petition verified by Elections Alberta,”

-Premier Danielle Smith-

LET ALBERTANS VOTE!

Contemplation # 4:

Canvasser’s put their heart and soul into Stay Free Alberta’s citizen’s initiative petition question which garnered just over 301,000 signatures!

Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be apart of Canada and become an Independent State?

Just an FYI…

Lukazuk’s Forever Canada group obtained just over 400,000 verified signatures for his petition question: “DO YOU AGREE THAT ALBERTA SHOULD REMAIN IN CANADA? “

A provincial referendum must be called by Premier Danielle Smith.

Contemplation # 5:

Just an FYI…

This is happening in Canada too…

Amy Mek (@AmyMek) / X

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Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X