I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!

Christian Coalition Launches: The Truth in Love Declaration Verbatim

Preamble:

The Declaration is based on explicit, repeated, and verifiable public statements by Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes to a combined audience of many millions. Below is a compilation of documented examples (with sources). This list is not nearly exhaustive but illustrates the consistent pattern.

In the Name of Jesus:

They do not merely spread falsehoods despite their Christianity; they claim to do so because of it. To them, it is a Christian duty, framing antisemitism as spiritual courage while casting the defense of the Jewish people as a betrayal of the faith.

Owens: “Christ is king.” “Christ will win.” “I’m promoting Christ.” Carlson: “That’s non-Christian. That’s totally incompatible with Christianity. … it’s against my Christian faith … I’m offended by that as a Christian.” Fuentes: “Christ is King.” “We’ve got to make America a Christian nation again.” “Jews have no place in Western civilization because they are not Christian.”

A Spectrum of Explicitness:

The delivery of this message operates on a spectrum. While Fuentes is overt, Tucker Carlson employs a more circumspect strategy—rarely stating the conclusion explicitly, but providing the permission for it to be drawn. This dynamic was most clearly exposed when Carlson conducted a sympathetic, “puff piece” interview with Fuentes—America’s most notorious white supremacist—treating his views not as hateful and to be challenged, but as valid conservative critique.

This strategy often relies on two key rhetorical shields to inject Jew-hatred into the mainstream while maintaining plausible deniability:

1. “Just Asking Questions”: A tactic used to introduce baseless conspiracies without assuming the burden of proof. By framing historical revisionism as mere “inquiry,” they cast any moral pushback as “censorship,” thereby protecting the lie under the guise of intellectual freedom.

2. “Just Noticing Things”: A phrase (often referred to as “pattern recognition” by fellow travelers) used to signal theories about Jewish influence. It allows them to point to isolated anecdotes or demographics to imply a sinister, collective Jewish malice, while pretending to be merely observing neutral facts.

Declaration

We, the undersigned Christians are committed to the authority of Scripture and affirm that faith in Jesus calls us to holiness, love, and truth.​​

Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Fuentes have—as self-professing Christians—repeatedly and explicitly propagated Jew-hatred, unverifiable claims, and falsehoods in public statements reaching millions over extended periods, invoking the name of Jesus and Christianity (see Supporting Evidence).

​These individuals are named because their documented influence demands urgent attention. However, the biblical principles in this declaration apply to any professing Christian who invokes the name of Jesus while engaging in the same.

​We grieve and categorically condemn this continual pattern of unrepentant behavior—reviving ancient blood libels, spreading false reports, and promoting dehumanizing caricatures regarding the Jewish people; demonizing and applying double standards to Israel as the only Jewish nation in the world; and generalizing guilt to an entire people group.

Such actions violate God’s commands: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16) and “You shall not spread a false report” (Exodus 23:1).They sow discord among brothers (Proverbs 6:16-19), defy individual justice (Ezekiel 18:20), employ unequal measures and double standards that are an abomination to the Lord (Proverbs 20:10), and represent the historic language of evil, not mere political commentary.

We reject the grotesque hypocrisy of claiming to love the King of the Jews while reviling His kinsmen according to the flesh (Romans 9:3-5).

​True biblical love for those promoting such falsehoods does not mean silence in the face of evil. As Scripture instructs, “As for those who persist in sin, rebuke them in the presence of all” (1 Timothy 5:20).

We call these individuals and anyone following their example to genuine repentance: to confess publicly, cease their harmful words, and seek restoration through humility. Until such repentance is evident, we urge their local churches to pursue biblical discipline as outlined in Matthew 18:15–17.

​We reject the attempt to make Jesus a figurehead for Jew-hatred. We see the lies being spread and we condemn them. To our Jewish neighbors, we commit to being a voice of truth and protection, refusing to stand idly by.

We declare unequivocally that these actions do not represent biblical Christianity, or Jesus. We call on Christians everywhere to speak out against this evil, and we commit ourselves to upholding truth in love and modeling Christlikeness in our own lives.

Sincerely,

The Undersigned

A Warning Against the church of Tucker Qatarlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes; a trinity of deception and broadstroking Israeli hatred!

Judgement of Romans 11:

New King James Version

11 I say then, has God cast away His people? Certainly not! For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. 2 God has not cast away His people whom He foreknew. Or do you not know what the Scripture says of Elijah, how he pleads with God against Israel, saying, 3 “Lord, they have killed Your prophets and torn down Your altars, and I alone am left, and they seek my life”? 4 But what does the divine response say to him? “I have reserved for Myself seven thousand men who have not bowed the knee to Baal.” 5 Even so then, at this present time there is a remnant according to the election of grace. 6 And if by grace, then it is no longer of works; otherwise grace is no longer grace. [a]But if it is of works, it is no longer grace; otherwise work is no longer work.

7 What then? Israel has not obtained what it seeks; but the elect have obtained it, and the rest were blinded. 8 Just as it is written:

“God has given them a spirit of stupor,

Eyes that they should not see

And ears that they should not hear,

To this very day.”

9 And David says:

“Let their table become a snare and a trap,

A stumbling block and a recompense to them.

10 Let their eyes be darkened, so that they do not see,

And bow down their back always.”

11 I say then, have they stumbled that they should fall? Certainly not! But through their [b]fall, to provoke them to jealousy, salvation has come to the Gentiles. 12 Now if their [c]fall is riches for the world, and their failure riches for the Gentiles, how much more their fullness!

13 For I speak to you Gentiles; inasmuch as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, 14 if by any means I may provoke to jealousy those who are my flesh and save some of them. 15 For if their being cast away is the reconciling of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead?

16 For if the firstfruit is holy, the lump is also holy; and if the root is holy, so are the branches. 17 And if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive tree, were grafted in among them, and with them became a partaker of the root and [d]fatness of the olive tree, 18 do not boast against the branches. But if you do boast, remember that you do not support the root, but the root supports you.

19 You will say then, “Branches were broken off that I might be grafted in.” 20 Well said. Because of unbelief they were broken off, and you stand by faith. Do not be haughty, but fear. 21 For if God did not spare the natural branches, He may not spare you either. 22 Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, [e]goodness, if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise you also will be cut off. 23 And they also, if they do not continue in unbelief, will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. 24 For if you were cut out of the olive tree which is wild by nature, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, who are natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree?

25 For I do not desire, brethren, that you should be ignorant of this mystery, lest you should be wise in your own [f]opinion, that blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in. 26 And so all Israel will be [g]saved, as it is written:

“The Deliverer will come out of Zion,

And He will turn away ungodliness from Jacob;

27 For this is My covenant with them,

When I take away their sins.”

28 Concerning the gospel they are enemies for your sake, but concerning the election they are beloved for the sake of the fathers. 29 For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable. 30 For as you were once disobedient to God, yet have now obtained mercy through their disobedience, 31 even so these also have now been disobedient, that through the mercy shown you they also may obtain mercy. 32 For God has [h]committed them all to disobedience, that He might have mercy on all.

33 Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and His ways past finding out!

34 “For who has known the mind of the Lord?

Or who has become His counselor?”

35 “Or who has first given to Him

And it shall be repaid to him?”

36 For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things, to whom be glory forever. Amen.

Chrislamist Qatarlson vs Biblical Christian Huckabee Interview:‪

Pro Tip:

Islamophobia is a word used by leftist politicians to stigmatize those in opposition to The Muslim Brotherhoods civilization jihad and constitutional subversion of traditional North American Judeo-Christian values.

As the Islamization of the West moves forward; we now have Chrislamists as an offshoot of civilization jihad.

Pro Tip:

Leo Lyon Zagami has Correctly Exposed the Sabbatean Frankists!

“The Rise and Fall of a Frankist Monster: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein and The Most Powerful Jewish Sect in the World”

https://a.co/d/0ex5p1gb

Educate yourselves and be very careful how you judge Israeli affairs…

Zagami has done the work properly; don’t be a Qatarlson Chrislamist…