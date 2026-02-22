The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
2dEdited

Tucker Carlson wears a red Kabbala bracelet, or he did. Kabbala is Jewish mysticism. These people are inverts and agents of chaos and are faithful only to their masters The Pope, The Chief Rabbi. Candace is a man and an absolute devil in sheep's clothing, Tucker, a complete a total lying scum bag who get an absolute thrill from lying all of the time

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Dienes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture