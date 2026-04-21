Contemplation # 1:

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Out canvassing in Devon, AB!

Alberta Prosperity Project has a Plan:

Draft Fully Costed Fiscal Plan for an Independent Alberta: The Value of Freedom Document

See Link Below…👇😎

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf

Recommend checking out constitutional lawyers Keith Wilson and Jeffrey Rath for a legal pathway forward for an Independent Alberta!

Contemplation # 2:

We are Alberta, and YES we can Create an Independent Alberta!

Every signature reflects the will of the people, and every signature matters! Thanks again to the awesome people of Devon AB!

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Alberta Prosperity Project has a Plan:

Draft Fully Costed Fiscal Plan for an Independent Alberta: The Value of Freedom Document

See Link Below…👇😎

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf

Recommend checking out constitutional lawyers Keith Wilson and Jeffrey Rath for a legal pathway forward for an Independent Alberta!

Check out Adam Derges and his interview with Keith Wilson on Army of Great Men!

See Link Below…👇😎

Contemplation # 3:

Quoted from Stay Free Alberta’s Website:

From the Proponent

“People said it was impossible when we started this citizen-initiated petition. They said we would never receive the signatures. They said Albertans wouldn’t be interested enough to attend. However, I have seen the people of this province disprove them on a daily basis by showing up at community halls, standing outside in the cold, and knocking on doors all over the province.

The perseverance and commitment exhibited by an increasing number of individuals from different walks of life has been truly remarkable. We’re not done yet; Albertans are demonstrating to the nation what grassroots direct democracy looks like. We won’t be slowing down. We’re completing what we began.”

— Mitch Sylvestre

https://stayfreealberta.com/

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Contemplation # 4:

Every signature represents the legal will of Albertans to create an Independent Alberta!

Come out and show your support for Alberta Independence and sign Stay Free Alberta’s citizen initiative petition!

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Another day out canvassing the Devon, AB!

Devon, Alberta, is famously home to the historic 1947 Leduc No. 1 Discovery Well!

https://www.canadianenergymuseumu.ca/

Sheepdogging…

Contemplation # 5:

My take:

Carney and his army of Elbows Up minions coupled alongside WEF politicians are systematically undermining and reforming Canada into their envisioned globalist state.

It’s easy being a Carney Liberal; pander to every special interest group, advocate against Biblical morality, redefine hate speech, welcome uncontrolled mass immigration, promote biodigital convergence, enact WEF globalist policy, promote unrestrained money printing / spending, propagate unrestrained gender ideology politics, and accommodate to every foreign culture and religion except for our own traditional western Judeo-Christian systems of governance.

Western nations are being systematically undermined by mass immigration policies which in turn bring diametrically opposed subversive political and religious ideologies that will NOT integrate into traditional Western society. Thank a Liberal politician for opening the floodgates, and placing enormous strains on our taxpayers and economy! Immigration should be primarily based on merit to ensure those coming into the country will become contributing and integrating members of Western culture; not for those who are here to subvert our way of life and take advantage of our taxpayer funded systems of temporary assistance.

I wouldn’t dream of going to a foreign nation and acting the way some immigrants have been conducting themselves on our streets in Canada. Can you imagine what would happen if we protested, in a similar manner, in a Muslim majority country against an Islamic regime? Well, take a look at the 10,000’s of unarmed Iranian protesters that have been butchered by the Shia Islamic Regime who dared to protest for a liberal / secular democracy…

Stay Free Alberta has demonstrated a much higher level of integrity and ethical discipline with regards to training and vetting their canvassing process in comparison to Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canada group; they didn’t even ID their signees….

An Independent Alberta is a G-d given opportunity to redefine the trajectory for freedom loving Albertans; vote yes on this upcoming Oct.19th referendum question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Vote yes; become the change and be the change!

A New Albertan Constitution is on the Horizon!

🛡️The Republic of Alberta🛡️

Correction on my reference to the “Freedom Forever” group. My intention was to reference Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian group. 👇

Contemplation # 6:

The Republic of Alberta: Strong and Free!

What does Alberta’s provincial shield represent?

It begins with St. George’s Cross, the Rocky Mountains, Green Hills, Prairie, and a Wheat Field.

St George’s Cross represents a Roman Christian soldier who became a martyred military saint that embodied faith, courage, and sacrifice!

For me the Golden Eagle, Wood Buffalo, and Wild Rose are Iconic Symbols of Alberta’s Eagle Eye Vision, Brute Strength, and Resilient Tough Beauty!

Stay Free Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Petition Question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Vote YES on this Oct. 19th Referendum Ballot!