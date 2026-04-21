Interview with Alberta's Prosperity Project and Stay Free Alberta's CEO Mitch Sylvestre. (Ep#74)

Mitch Sylvestre’s Biography:

Mitch Sylvestre is CEO for Alberta’s Prosperity Project and Stay Free Alberta. He is the “Proponent” of Stay Free Alberta’s citizen initiative petition. He is also the owner of Sylvestre Sporting Goods in Bonnyville, Alberta.

https://stayfreealberta.com/

From the Proponent

“People said it was impossible when we started this citizen-initiated petition. They said we would never receive the signatures. They said Albertans wouldn’t be interested enough to attend. However, I have seen the people of this province disprove them on a daily basis by showing up at community halls, standing outside in the cold, and knocking on doors all over the province.

The perseverance and commitment exhibited by an increasing number of individuals from different walks of life has been truly remarkable. We’re not done yet; Albertans are demonstrating to the nation what grassroots direct democracy looks like. We won’t be slowing down. We’re completing what we began.”

“Empowering Alberta to pursue prosperity, self-determination, and sovereignty through education, policy advocacy, and public mobilization.”

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/about-us/

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

1: What is APP and Stay Free Alberta? How should we distinguish the 2 organizations? What’s your mission, vision, and goals for these organizations?

2: Does Stay Free Alberta or APP have any ambitions to create a new political party?

3: What can we anticipate from Justice Leonard’s “stay” ruling effectively preventing elections Alberta and their chief electoral officer from verifying the count?

Why is this Liberal appointed judge using this court case to virtue signal First Nations rights over democratically petitioning the provincial crown for Alberta Independence?

4: Give us your take on Mark Carney and his wife’s comments on bringing the New World Order to Canada. What are your concerns, with regards, to his ties with the WEF and China? What are his economic ambitions for Alberta’s oil patch and his relationship to China.

5: What are the benefits of Alberta remaining in Canada as opposed to becoming an independent state?

6: What will happen to Alberta if we choose to remain in confederation?

7: Many people ask me; where’s the plan? I refer them to a draft fiscal plan. Who created The Value of Freedom Document and highlight the most important reason’s why Alberta should become independent?

8: Once the signature count is officially released, and we finish campaigning to win the October referendum; how will a new constitution be ratified for all Albertans?

9: What are you urging Albertans to do before the Oct. 19th referendum?

10: How can we become involved and support Stay Free Alberta’s cause?

11: What is the white paper I hear Keith Wilson and Jeffrey Rath speak about?

Mitch Sylvestre websites listed below:

https://sylvestresportinggoods.com/

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/about-us/

https://stayfreealberta.com/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/