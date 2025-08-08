Interview with Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy Leader Chris Barber on C19 Health Fascism, Rights to Peacefully Protest, Government Lawfare, and Double Standards!(Ep#64)

We the PEOPLE will hold government Accountable!

The Story of a Genuine CANADIAN Hero!

Chris Barber Biography:

Chris describes himself as a truck driver, family man, and a farm boy. He doesn’t consider himself to be a protester or activist.

Home of “Big Red”!

We’re in it for the long haul!

Trucking Services

Transporting agricultural equipment and structures, our roots in trucking are the core of our business. Family owned and operated we are dedicated to transporting efficiently and safely. With 30+ years of experience, we make sure that transports are seamless so that time is not lost in transition. Pilot and hot shot services available.

Specialty Services

We go the extra mile for our clients! We can haul and transport just about any piece of agricultural equipment or structure!

Complex Logistics

Complicated logistics are our specialty. All you have to do is let us know what your shipping goals are, and we will work out the most efficient way to get your equipment to where it needs to be. Questions? We are happy to give you a detailed report on where everything will be along the way.

Big Red Merch – CB Trucking Ltd.

Interview Video Summary:

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: What inspired you to form what is now known as the world famous “Trucker Freedom Convoy?” Why did you vehemently and instinctively oppose C19 injection mandates?



2: What was your initial experience with law enforcement as you setup your peaceful protests in Ottawa? How did the citizens of Ottawa initially respond to this movement?



3: How did mainstream media portray you and the Trucker Freedom Convoy throughout your activism against government C19 overreach?



4: It’s now a known scientific fact that the C19 injections didn’t produce immunity, prevent infection or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. These were the justifications governments used to mandate their C19 injectable holy water. Drink the Kool-Aid, and don’t ask questions was their motto… How do you feel about the complete lack of government accountability and transparency seen across the world with regards to their failed C19 mitigation protocols?



5: What legal action is the government of Canada taking against you and Tamara for daring to oppose their C19 health fascism? Discuss your case, and how people can help and support you?



6: Discuss your views on what’s happened to freedom of speech in Canada post C19, and how our government has violated The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



7: Let’s talk about Canadian Goverment Hypocrisy:



Protest endlessly for Hamas’ “Palestine” and you’ll get Canadian government endorsement for it’s independence as a state…



Protest against C19 government mandated injectable ‘holy water,’ and you’ll be forcibly shutdown and charged as a criminal…



Governed by Islamic Jihadist Terrorist Simps and Heath Fascists…



8: Where can people find you on social media? Discuss your trucking company and what you offer to your customers.

Health Fascist Commandment: Thou Shalt Not Question the C19 Injectable ‘holy’ Water (Drink the Kool-Aid and Don’t Ask Questions)!

Matthew 7:2

New King James Version

2 For with what [a]judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.

Matthew 7:3-5

New King James Version

3 And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? 4 Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? 5 Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

