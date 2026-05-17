Interview with CEO of Let's Talk Alberta & Whistle Stop Cafe Owner Chris Scott! (Ep#77)

Biography for Chris Scott:

Christopher Scott is an Alberta entrepreneur, broadcaster, and political activist best known as the owner of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alberta. He gained national attention during the COVID-19 era after publicly opposing government restrictions affecting small businesses and public gatherings, becoming a prominent voice in debates surrounding civil liberties, constitutional rights, and government accountability in Canada.

Scott is the CEO of Let’s Talk Alberta and a sitting director of the Alberta Prosperity Society. Through his businesses, livestreams, podcasts, and grassroots outreach efforts, he has built a large audience focused on Alberta’s future, provincial autonomy, energy policy, democratic accountability, and open public dialogue.

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

Organic / Freestyling

Chris Scott social media links listed below:

https://x.com/WScafemirror?s=20

https://www.facebook.com/chris.scott.1272

https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/

https://letstalkalberta.com/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X