The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

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Interview with CEO of Let's Talk Alberta & Whistle Stop Cafe Owner Chris Scott! (Ep#77)

A prominent voice for constitutional rights, government accountability, and civil liberties!
Tom Dienes's avatar
Tom Dienes
May 17, 2026

Biography for Chris Scott:

LIVE UPDATES: Day two in court for Alberta cafe owner Chris Scott over alleged breach of COVID ...

Christopher Scott is an Alberta entrepreneur, broadcaster, and political activist best known as the owner of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alberta. He gained national attention during the COVID-19 era after publicly opposing government restrictions affecting small businesses and public gatherings, becoming a prominent voice in debates surrounding civil liberties, constitutional rights, and government accountability in Canada.

Scott is the CEO of Let’s Talk Alberta and a sitting director of the Alberta Prosperity Society. Through his businesses, livestreams, podcasts, and grassroots outreach efforts, he has built a large audience focused on Alberta’s future, provincial autonomy, energy policy, democratic accountability, and open public dialogue.

Let's Talk Alberta logo promoting dialogue about Alberta's future.

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

Organic / Freestyling

Chris Scott social media links listed below:

https://x.com/WScafemirror?s=20

https://www.facebook.com/chris.scott.1272

https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/

https://letstalkalberta.com/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X

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