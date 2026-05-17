Interview with CEO of Let's Talk Alberta & Whistle Stop Cafe Owner Chris Scott! (Ep#77)

Biography for Chris Scott:
Christopher Scott is an Alberta entrepreneur, broadcaster, and political activist best known as the owner of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alberta. He gained national attention during the COVID-19 era after publicly opposing government restrictions affecting small businesses and public gatherings, becoming a prominent voice in debates surrounding civil liberties, constitutional rights, and government accountability in Canada.
Scott is the CEO of Let’s Talk Alberta and a sitting director of the Alberta Prosperity Society. Through his businesses, livestreams, podcasts, and grassroots outreach efforts, he has built a large audience focused on Alberta’s future, provincial autonomy, energy policy, democratic accountability, and open public dialogue.
Interview Summary Video:
Interview Questioning Structure:
Organic / Freestyling
Chris Scott social media links listed below:
https://x.com/WScafemirror?s=20
https://www.facebook.com/chris.scott.1272
https://whistlestoptruckstop.ca/
Tom Dienes social media links listed below:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590
https://twitter.com/dienes_tom
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/