Interview with Constitutional Lawyer Jeffrey Rath on the Campaign for an Independent Alberta. (Ep#75)

Jeffrey Rath’s Biography:

JEFFREY RATH holds an Honours Degree in Political Science with distinction and an Honours Degree in Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.



He has practiced law in Alberta for 35 years. His career is marked by numerous landmark decisions in the courts including at the Supreme Court of Canada.



Mr. Rath took the Kenney Government to court over the illegal COVID orders issued by Jason Kenney during that dark period of Alberta history.



Mr. Rath is the only lawyer in Canada to succeed in obtaining a court order overturning every COVID order issued in Alberta.



As a result of this ruling EVERY COVID CHARGE for violation of the illegal orders had to be withdrawn or expunged with all fines paid under these illegal orders repaid.



Mr. Rath is currently the General Counsel to the Alberta Prosperity Society and Stay Free Alberta. He remains one of the leading voices and directing minds of the Alberta Independence Movement.



Mr. Rath has been a driving force in freeing Albertans from the tyranny of Communist Canada.

“Empowering Alberta to pursue prosperity, self-determination, and sovereignty through education, policy advocacy, and public mobilization.”

https://albertaprosperityproject.com

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

1: What is a constitutional lawyer and how have you practiced law over the course of your career?



Why does King Charles III’s Canadian constitutional monarchy have an appointed Governor General, 9 appointed Supreme Court Justices, 105 appointed senators, and MP’s who have sworn oath’s and allegiances to REX as members of the King’s Privy Council?



2: You’ve advocated / litigated for First Nations and Indigenous rights for most of your life career; wouldn’t an Independent Alberta be in the best interest of their people?



Summarize Treaty 6, 7, and 8 and discuss how these First Nations legal agreements do not pose a roadblock towards petitioning and campaigning for an Independent Alberta?



What is UNDRIP, and why has BC tabled DRIPA as law? What will be the consequences of these legal actions? Can we expect similar legislation to pass in Alberta?



3: What are your 3 most important reasons to advocate for an Independent Alberta?



Talk about:



THE VALUE OF FREEDOM:

A Draft Fully Costed Fiscal Plan for an Independent Alberta

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf



Talk about the key points in the “White Paper.”



4: Why do so many Canadians suffer from TDS and AIDS? What’s your root cause analyses and take on these psychological disorders?



5: What are your thoughts on Carney turning Canadian business interests towards China instead of working with the United States?



6: Taxation is a very interesting multifaceted word, and I’ve come to the conclusion it’s very often synonymous with legalized / sanctioned (white collar) governmental theft. How will an Independent Alberta manage taxation?



7: When we achieve a successful Alberta Independence vote; what do you suppose a judge would rule as a “Clear Majority?” Discuss the Clarity Act.



8: What’s your take on the Federal Court of Appeal’s ruling that Trudeau’s government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was found to be unlawful, unconstitutional, and a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms? Is there any accountability and or consequences on the horizon as a result of this ruling? Do you think Carney will invoke this act to stop Alberta Independence? What will an Independent Alberta do to hold politicians accountable for unlawful and criminal acts?



9: Heard you were Swatted…

What’s that all about?



10: Comment on An Independent Alberta vs a 51st State vs Remaining in Canadian Confederation. Why is Alberta Independence ultimately our best pathway forward?



11: How can we unite the Alberta Independence movement?

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Vote Yes on this Upcoming Oct. 19th Referendum!

Jeffrey Rath’s websites and social media links listed below:

https://x.com/JeffreyRWRath?s=20

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/about-us/

https://stayfreealberta.com/

https://www.facebook.com/jeffreyrwrath

https://www.youtube.com/@jeffreyrwrath

https://rathandcompany.com/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/