Interview with Cory Morgan; an Alberta Independence Activist and Senior Columnist with the Western Standard (Ep#76)

Disclaimer:

I volunteered as a Stay Free Alberta canvasser, and I can reassure you that I have never stolen or abused anyone’s personal data. Mitch Sylvestre, and Stay Free Alberta have acted with integrity, honesty, and in good faith while collecting signatures for the citizen’s initiative petition.

However, if “leaders” for The Centurion Project (David Parker) and The Alberta Republican Party of Alberta (Cam Davies) have acted illegally in ways that have create gross mistrust; they must be exposed and condemned for their actions. I didn’t pour my heart and soul into canvassing for Stay Free Alberta’s citizen initiative petition to have it undermined by The Centurion Project and The Republican Party of Alberta. I treated the signatures I collected like gold, and I wouldn’t dream of compromising anyone’s personal information.

https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/politics/alberta-ucp-staff-attended-meeting-about-voter-database-before-app-was-shut-down/article_7e1d8841-589e-5364-b70d-3a38f83c10fb.html

Biography for Cory Morgan:

Cory Morgan is a Senior Alberta Columnist and the Host the Cory Morgan Show for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Calgary Headquarters. He previously served as Opinion Editor.

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

1: You’ve been involved with the Alberta Independence movement for a very long time, and you’re unapologetically sharing your insights and knowledge about Alberta’s current relationship with Canada. I’ve just finished reading your book, the Sovereigntist’s Handbook, and it gives a good account of the history of the movement throughout Alberta. What inspired you to embark on this journey to advocate for an Independent Alberta, and why did you write The Sovereingtist’’s Handbook?

2: Why should Albertan’s vote YES on Oct. 19th referendum question: "Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?" Give Albertan’s 3 main reasons.

3: What are your thoughts on Thomas Lukaszuk’s Canada Forever group? The old Canada is dead (Thank a Liberal), and those who fought and died for this country during WWI and WWII would be rolling in their graves at this country’s current state.

4: What are your thoughts on how identity politics, and uncontrolled immigration are reshaping Western culture?

5: Around a year ago, Mark Carney stated “Muslim values are Canadian values?” What’s your take on why Western Liberal governments are facilitating globalism over protecting nationalism?

6: How does the World Economic Forum influence Canadian politicians?

7: I would argue that Canada has an underserved sense of national sovereignty due to it’s geographic position to the USA. Canada hasn’t been pulling it’s own sovereign weight for decades, hides behind the shadow of the USA, and still has the nerve to bite the hand that defends it’s own territory (USA).

Beware of the Canada Goose (Cobra-Chickens)

8: Why would Mark Carney announce to Canadians, and I quote “The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military co-operations, is over,”

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y41z4351qo

9: Briefly explain how the Canadian system of governance works, and why an Independent Alberta would bring accountability back to our governing officials?

10: “The Lost Canadian Decade” is the direct result of electing a completely unprincipled, unethical, spoiled trust fund kid (Trudeau) that has never suffered any personal consequences for his terrible leadership and decision making “skills.” Why have we lost government accountability? Why are there no consequences for their actions when they have been found in clear violation of the British North America Act of 1867 (Canadian Constitution)?

https://justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/csj-sjc/constitution/lawreg-loireg/p1t11.html

https://www.amazon.ca/Sovereigntists-Handbook-Charting-Western-independence/dp/173881100X

Corey Morgan’s websites and social media links listed below:

https://x.com/CoryBMorgan?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryMorgan

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cory-morgan-61972324/

https://thecowboychannelcanada.ca/program/CORYMORG

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/