Interview with Former Hezbollah Islamic Jihadist Afshin Javid on His Supernatural Encounter with the Resurrected LORD Jesus Christ. (Ep#72)

I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!

Javid Biography:

Afshin Javid's journey from a devout Muslim to a Christian leader is a testament to the transformative power of his encounter with the Resurrected Lord Jesus Christ. He was born into a Shiite Muslim family in Iran, and Javid began his religious duties at a young age, including prayer, fasting, and reading the Koran daily. His life took a dramatic turn when he joined Hezbollah - Basij (The Party of allah) a militant group in his teens to show his devotion to Islam. He eventually departed Iran, and hoped to immigrate to a Western nation to spread the word of Islam. In Malaysia, Javid was arrested for possession of illegal passports and imprisoned at Pudu. During his time in jail, he was devoted to reading the Koran, praying, and meditating when he encountered the Lord Jesus Christ which challenged his entire belief system. He described Jesus Christ as emanating Light from His inner being, and His Love led to a profound internal transformation, as he realized the only just thing for Jesus to do was to kill him. Javid lives his faith, and the fruit of his repentance and love for the LORD is reflected in all his works!

Interview Questioning Structure:

1: Tells us about your powerful encounter with the resurrected Lord Jesus Christ, and His commission for your life.



2: What does the Quran, the Hadith’s, and Sira actually teach Muslims to enact today against non-Muslims? What’s your vision and hope for the Islamic world as Jesus Christ Himself brought you out of the Ummah for His Kingdom’s purposes?



3: What’s your vision and hope for Israel and the Remnant Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.



4: Discuss your book: “As Easy as Drinking Water, A Muslim Forgiven”



5: What’s your warning for the Remnant Church in the West?



6: What is your vision for Iran as war is being waged against the Ayatollahs and Mullahs of the Islamic Republic? 10’000’s of people have been butchered and slain under this regime; tell us what you’ve heard about the work of the Lord Jesus Christ during these great times of suffering.



7: Tell us about the Cyrus Call Vision?

Interview Summary Video:

Cyrus Call Vision:

“Cyrus Call ministers to people from all nations, by providing a ministry house

where people can receive teaching from God’s Word, experience healing, a place

to worship, pray, have fellowship, and grow in the ministry and gifts of the Holy

Spirit. Our deepest passion is to reach Muslims, Persians, Germans, and the

Jewish people to know Jesus (Messiah) personally. We desire to see God’s

Kingdom come to earth and to be instrumental in creating an apostolic family

who desire to be intimate with the Father, our Lord Jesus Christ, and the Holy

Spirit, and to inspire each other to grow in an atmosphere of unity, devotion, and

power, in anticipation of His return. Our dream is to see Houses of

Prayer/Ministry Houses established throughout the nations.

Specific to Israel:

Cyrus Call seeks restoration for Israel and for her people. We desire to see Israel

reconciled with the church and the nations who have persecuted and rejected her

and to see them live in peace and unity with one another. Our heart is to see

reconciliation between Jew and Gentile, working together for the restoration of

Israel and giving assistance to Jewish people returning to Israel from the nations,

making Aliyah. We desire to establish a House of Cyrus in Israel for the purpose

of teaching Christians about supporting Israel, how to pray for Israel, how to bring

healing, reconciliation, and service to one another, and to those He is calling to

Himself.”

Key Scriptures that inspire our Vision:

Ezra 1 (Cyrus Call – build a house of worship in Israel & around the world)

Isaiah 61: 1-3 – appointed to share the good news, heal brokenhearted, proclaim

freedom, open prison doors, comfort those who mourn (in Zion), bring joy, beauty for ashes, praise, walk in righteousness

Book of Haggai – Rebuild the House of the Lord

Isaiah 56:7 – “…I will bring the foreigners to My holy mountain and give them joy in My house of prayer…. for My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations.”

Ephesians 2: 14-22– God’s heart is that Gentile and Jew be reconciled into “one new man” and “together grow into a holy temple in the Lord.”

Acts 9:4

New King James Version

4 Then he fell to the ground, and heard a voice saying to him, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me?”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Acts%209:4&version=NKJV

Afshin Javid social media link, website, and email listed below:

Ajavid@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/@theafshinjavid

https://www.facebook.com/afshin.javid

https://afshinjavid.com/

https://www.amazon.com/As-Easy-Drinking-Water-Forgiven-ebook/

https://cbn.com/news/israel/former-hezbollah-fighter-recalls-supernatural-encounter-jesus-his-being-shines-light

The Book of Acts and Testimony of Afshin Javid:

I highly recommend reading Afshin Javid’s book: “As Easy as Drinking Water; A Muslim Forgiven.” This book is written in a similar manner to a modern day version of The Book of Acts! Afshin’s authenticity, faith, courage, honesty, and sincerity is well captured within the pages of this testimony; including a most powerful accounting of his life experience as a Muslim and Christian transformed by the Resurrected LORD Jesus Christ Himself! This account is full of the miraculous works of G-d in Afshin’s life, and I’ve never read anything quite like this book!



Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/