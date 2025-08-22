Interview with Former Pediatric Physician Scott Miller; The Most Dangerous Man in Washington - When Consensus Overrides the Science! (Ep#65)

THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN IN WASHINGTON : Miller, Scott: Amazon.ca: Books

Scott Miller, PA, is the author of The Most Dangerous Man in Washington—a gripping memoir of courage, conviction, and the moral cost of doing the right thing when the world punishes those who dare to care. A former pediatric physician assistant and founder of Miller Family Pediatrics in Washington State, Scott became nationally known during the COVID-19 pandemic for being the lone voice of dissent, defying “State Mandates”, fighting against hospital protocols, and aggressively administering early treatment protocols when few others in the country would.

Scott has received thousands of messages and letters of support which encapsulate who he is—a man who feels deeply, who cares wholly, and who refuses to look away from the suffering of others. His empathy is matched only by his courage. While many in his position kept silent in the face of such overwhelming opposition, Scott chose to stand his ground. He has become a voice for the voiceless, advocating not just for his patients, but also challenging a medical system that prioritizes bureaucracy over humanity.

Scott Miller is, without a doubt, a polarizing figure. To the medical establishment, he is a dangerous renegade who defied medical norms. To thousands of patients and families, he is a hero who dared to save lives, treat those left without care, and speak truth to power. In 2021, Scott’s license was suspended for refusing to conform to state-sanctioned protocols. The State of Washington called his actions misconduct. His patients called him a miracle.

A fierce advocate for medical freedom, Scott’s journey has been one of loss and faith, grit and grace. His family endured not just media attacks, but homelessness and unimaginable sacrifice after his license was stripped away. Yet through it all, he remained a voice for the voiceless—those harmed, silenced, and abandoned by a broken medical system.

Today, Scott continues to speak out on behalf of those injured, medical whistleblowers, and people who believe that truth should still matter in medicine. The Most Dangerous Man in Washington is more than a memoir—it’s a testament to what one person can do when they choose faith over fear and action over silence.

Current Situation: In the last couple of days, you’ve had a hearing in front of the administrative judge for the Alaska Medical Board; you’re attempting to get your medical license instated - what was the outcome of this hearing?

1: What inspired and motivated you to question and ultimately oppose government C19 “mitigation protocols?”



2: Tells us about what you experienced and witnessed, working as a paediatrician, as C19 mandated protocols were rolled out throughout your state? How did you advise the parents of the children in your care?



3: What’s your take and advice regarding the C19 injectable ‘holy’ water? Drink the Kool-Aid and don’t ask questions was the mantra of the feardemic…



4: What consequences did you and your family suffer as a result of your decision to oppose government sanctioned C19 “mitigation” protocols?



5: What’s does the science really say about C19 injections, and what mitigation protocols do you endorse? What advice do you want to leave with young families across the world regarding injecting their young ones?



6: Tell us about your new book; “The Most Dangerous Man in Washington.”



7: Where can people find you online, and how can people support your work?

