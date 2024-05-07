Playback speed
Interview with Former Pfizer Employee, Biotech Analyst, and Med-Legal Expert Karen Kingston on the C19 Bioweapon! (Ep#27)

Those Who Sacrifice for Truth Will be Honored by the Unseen Heavenly Realms! Maranatha!
Tom Dienes
May 07, 2024
1
Transcript

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with more than 25 years of experience. Her clients have included; Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. Early in her career, Ms. Kingston underwent intensive med-legal training at Pfizer and Medtronic, and later led the implementation of the med-legal review process at Allergan, as well as several pharma and medical device start-ups.

She has educated tens of thousands of doctors and millions of patients worldwide across the topics of men’s health, women’s reproductive health, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, pediatric health ,neuroplasticity, and other healthcare areas through training seminars and the production of educational materials for doctors and patients. She has in-depth knowledge on the entire process of how FDA drugs, biologics and devices go from the patenting of a molecule or device through animal and clinical trials to full FDA approval, authorization or clearance, and commercialization from her years of experience working with industry titans, start-ups, and venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp.

Ms. Kingston is internationally recognized as an expert on the unlawful use of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA nanoparticles and other synthetic biotechnologies.

 “Karen Kingston left her lucrative career in #BigPharma after being called by God to use her knowledge and skill set to tell the world the details of the dangerous corruption plaguing medical establishments, government, and media. Since then, she has been physically assaulted, deplatformed, defamed, and spends countless hours doing research so that you can have lifesaving information. If you would like to help Karen, please click the link below.” — Quoted from https://karenkingston.net/ website

Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute Develop DNA Nanorobot to Trigger Targeted Therapeutic Responses

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/researchers-at-harvards-wyss-institute-develop-dna-nanorobot-to-trigger-targeted-therapeutic-responses/ — February 2012

A Logical Breakthrough in Medicine: The Nano-Robots of Dr. Ido Bachelet

https://nano.biu.ac.il/node/3700 — July 2014

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

https://www.nano.gov/

https://www.iec.ch/homepage

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence;”

~POTUS~ Joe Biden

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

Karen Kingston’s Substack and contact email listed below:

patriots@mifight.com

The Kingston Report
The $3 Trillion SubStack on How to Destroy Pfizer in Court
Brook Jackson's attorney, Robert Barnes, had a strong day in court last week with the $3 trillion false claims lawsuit against Pfizer, by driving home that Pfizer was contracted to deliver a safe and effective vaccine to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. He pointed out to the judge that the contract promises the delivery of a safe and effective vaccine unde…
a year ago · 324 likes · 63 comments
The Kingston Report
The Sheriff's Letter to Criminally Prosecute Pfizer
July 5, 2023: We've all been struggling with how to stop this hostile medical takeover of our nation, our communities, and our children. Like many of you, I'm exhausted from listening to the barrage of defensive strategies and futile tactics that have enabled innocent adults and children to continue to become disabled, diseased, and sometimes killed by …
8 months ago · 242 likes · 12 comments

The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report is an evidence-based, med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies and the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.
By Karen Kingston
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
BREAKING: Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel Governor DeSantis, and Attorney General Ashley Moody, to Ban the Jab!
(Update: FL Supreme Court transferred the case to the trial court) (Update/Update: The Circuit Court Dismissed This Case) Case # SC2024-0327 was filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. As a pro se litigant I filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Supreme Court of Florida. This Mandamus seeks to compel Governor Ron D…
3 months ago · 688 likes · 228 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone
Bible Gateway passage: Revelation 13 - New King James Version

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&version=NKJV

Bible Gateway passage: Revelation 13 - New King James Version

Red Horse Designs Lord’s Prayer Wall Art Posters, Christian Posters, Scripture Wall Art, Biblical Art - Black Background -...

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

Tom Dienes
·
Apr 9
The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution

1 Comment
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report
The Synchronization of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Information Technology, 6G Communication Technology, and Cognitive Technology is the Transhumanist Biodigital Convergence!
Appears in episode
Tom Dienes
