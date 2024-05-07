Interview with Former Pfizer Employee, Biotech Analyst, and Med-Legal Expert Karen Kingston on the C19 Bioweapon! (Ep#27)

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with more than 25 years of experience. Her clients have included; Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. Early in her career, Ms. Kingston underwent intensive med-legal training at Pfizer and Medtronic, and later led the implementation of the med-legal review process at Allergan, as well as several pharma and medical device start-ups.

She has educated tens of thousands of doctors and millions of patients worldwide across the topics of men’s health, women’s reproductive health, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, pediatric health ,neuroplasticity, and other healthcare areas through training seminars and the production of educational materials for doctors and patients. She has in-depth knowledge on the entire process of how FDA drugs, biologics and devices go from the patenting of a molecule or device through animal and clinical trials to full FDA approval, authorization or clearance, and commercialization from her years of experience working with industry titans, start-ups, and venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp.

Ms. Kingston is internationally recognized as an expert on the unlawful use of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA nanoparticles and other synthetic biotechnologies.

"Karen Kingston left her lucrative career in #BigPharma after being called by God to use her knowledge and skill set to tell the world the details of the dangerous corruption plaguing medical establishments, government, and media. Since then, she has been physically assaulted, deplatformed, defamed, and spends countless hours doing research so that you can have lifesaving information. If you would like to help Karen, please click the link below."

Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute Develop DNA Nanorobot to Trigger Targeted Therapeutic Responses

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/researchers-at-harvards-wyss-institute-develop-dna-nanorobot-to-trigger-targeted-therapeutic-responses/ — February 2012

A Logical Breakthrough in Medicine: The Nano-Robots of Dr. Ido Bachelet

https://nano.biu.ac.il/node/3700 — July 2014

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

https://www.nano.gov/

https://www.iec.ch/homepage

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence;”



~POTUS~ Joe Biden



https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

