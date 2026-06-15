Interview with Founder and President of Renew Alberta Dr. Matthew Rowley (Ep#79)

Biography for Dr. Matthew Rowley:

Dr. Michael Rowley is the president and founder of Renew Alberta. He is a fifth generation Albertan, and has a PhD in political theology, and is a missionary professor by trade. He believes strongly in the cause of Alberta Independence, and in general seeks to see Alberta strong and free.

Quoted from Renew Alberta’s Website:

What Happened?

Something was taken from us. We intend to take it back.

In the 1970s, a new vision arrived. Pierre Trudeau did not value the Canada he inherited, and he set about remaking it. Through his Constitution, his Charter, and his reshaping of courts and bureaucracy, he replaced the Canada of the builders with something else entirely — a Canada where power centralized in Ottawa, where history became something to apologies for, and where Peace, Order, and Good Government gave way to lawlessness, control, and coercion.

What remains today carries the name and the flag. But the meaning has been hollowed out.

The Prime Minister declared Canada a post-national state with no core identity. The men and women who built this country are called colonizers. Statues fall. Memorials are renamed. Courts free the guilty and punish those who challenge the government. The institutions that once made Canada admirable on the world stage have been gutted, mocked, and turned against the very people they were built to serve.

This is not the Canada worth preserving.

But the Canada worth preserving is not gone.

https://renewalberta.ca/

Interview Questioning Structure:

Organic / Freestyling

Interview Summary Video:

Matthew Rowley social media links listed below:

https://www.youtube.com/@RenewAlberta

https://www.facebook.com/renewalberta

https://x.com/RenewABSociety?s=20

https://x.com/mrowley1987?s=20

https://renewalberta.ca/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X