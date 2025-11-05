Interview with Tanya Gaw: Founder of Action 4 Canada! Let's Work to Restore Canada's Biblical Foundation of Morality!(Ep#66)

Tanya Gaw Biography:

Tanya is a committed Christian and defender of faith, family, and freedom.

Tanya is the founder of Action4Canada which is a national, not for profit organization committed to upholding the Canadian constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Tanya began her journey in 2015 in response to the government passing legislation that severely impacted Canadian democracy and freedom. Tanya has been working to give the silent majority a voice through letter writing campaigns, petitions and rallies.

Action4Canada not only educates people on what is happening, they effectively equip and encourage Canadians to take action.

Tanya also retained Rocco Galati, a top constitutional lawyer, and commenced legal action against the BC and Federal government as of August 16, 2021. This action is in response to the government’s COVID-19 emergency measures wherein they have committed egregious crimes against the citizens of Canada in an effort to attain global control. This case is ongoing.

Tanya’s greatest mission is to declare that Canada is founded on Judeo Christian biblical principles, forming our laws and our values, and provides a system of governance that sets us apart from totalitarian, extremist and communist regimes. Because of it...we have the freedom to believe...or not to believe...without fear of persecution, oppression, and even death.

Revelation 21:8

New King James Version

8 “But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”

Judges 7:7

New King James Version

7 Then the Lord said to Gideon, “By the three hundred men who lapped I will save you, and deliver the Midianites into your hand. Let all the other people go, every man to his place.”

Interview Outline Questionnaire: The Muslim Brotherhood in North America (Canada/USA) Agenda: Process of Settlement and Civilization Jihad!

1: What is Action 4 Canada? Why did you found this organization? What’s your mission and vision for Canada’s future!

2: What’s your take on how the Canadian government handled the C19 pandemic, and what is your organization doing to hold governing officials accountable for their actions?

3: Canadian government does not adhere or recognize Biblical morality as a foundation for moral governance. The Rainbow flag crusades have transformed the very moral fabric of this country. Trudeau’s minions actually launched Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to continue building a more inclusive future, with pride.

Canadian governing officials have abandoned a Biblically based moral compass; how have you witnessed this immoral transmutation throughout the course of your lifetime? What are you doing to create a catalyst for change and repentance?

4: Let’s talk about Islam; and how it’s spread is affecting the culture in this globalist country they call “Canada!” Tell us about the five pillars of Islam, Taqqiyah, and how Imam’s are transforming the minds of young Muslims in Canada. Islamic jihadists are slaughtering Christians in Africa; why is the main stream media silent over these matters and obsessed with the defamation of Israel over their actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip?

The Muslim Brotherhood in North America (Canada/USA) Agenda: Process of Settlement and Civilization Jihad!

5: What’s your take on the strange Islamo, communist, and leftist alliance we’ve seen strengthened against Israel since Oct. 7th 2023?

6: How can we help you, and get involved in your organization? What’s your call to action, and what are your words of warning to those who are in positions of authority?

7: Tells us about Canada’s 15 minute cities, and how technocrats are tirelessly working to converge biology and technology into a system of totalitarian control? How is Canada facilitating this process?

