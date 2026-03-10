Interview with the IDF's Senior Christian Officer Ltc. Ihab Shlayan on the Current State of Affairs within the Modern State of Israel. (Ep#73)

I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!

Ihab Shlayan Biography:

hab Shlayan is the IDF's senior Christian officer and a pioneer in the Israeli Christian community. A proud Israeli and Zionist, Ltc. Shlayan highlights the bravery, dedication, and service of Christian IDF soldiers, fostering a sense of pride and community among them. Ltc. Shlayan's distinguished career has been guided by the conviction that Israeli Christians play an essential role in Israeli society and in Jewish Christian relations around the world.

MILITARY COMMAND

Ltc. Shlayan has led many IDF formations including “Snir” Battalion 366 – Division 210 (Golan & Mt. Hermon), “Aram” Battalion 397 (Navy), Project Manager for establishment of C41 Branch -Operations Department of the Cyber and Communication Directorate

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP

A champion of Christian IDF soldiers, Ltc. Shlayan organized multiple recognition events and provided ongoing support to the community.

OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Iron Swords War (2023-4), Оperation Guardian of the Walls (2021), Operation Protective Edge (2014),

Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), Second Lebanon War (2006), Operation Cast Lead (2008-9), Disengagement Plan (2005), Operation Defensive Shield (2002), The Second Intifada (2000-5)

LANGUAGES

ENGLISH – HEBREW – ARABIC

FAITH

Ltc. Shlayan is a devout Christian active in multiple streams of Israeli Christianity. He believes Christian rebirth is more powerful than denominational differences (Ephesians 4:23) or ethnic differences (Galatians 3:28), and prays for Christian revival in the West (Psalms 85:6).

THE CHRISTIAN VOIСЕ

Chairman of the Christian VOICE, a registered association working to consolidate an Israeli Christian identity and advance the community’s interests.

ISRAELI CHRISTIAN FLAG

Recognizing the need for a national minority symbol, Ltc. Shlayan designed and championed the adoption of the Israeli Christian flag.

CHRISTIAN RECRUITMENT FORUM

Created the Forum in 2012 to encourage and assist Christian enlistment. The Forum was the first group to unite all Israeli Christian streams.

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

1) Tell us about your IDF military background, and what inspired you to defend the nation of Israel?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

I served in the Israel Defense Forces for many years, including in command and leadership roles, and I continue to serve in the reserves. My work focused on protecting lives, strengthening readiness, and helping Israel defend itself in a complex region.



What inspired me is simple: responsibility. Israel is my home. I believe defending the nation is a moral duty—defending families, protecting communities, and ensuring that our people can live in safety and dignity. I’ve also been inspired by the courage of ordinary citizens and soldiers who step forward when it matters most.



2) What can you tell us about Oct. 7th, and what do you have to say to those who claim this was a staged event to justify a military offensive against the Gaza Strip?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

October 7th was a national trauma. It was a day of horrific violence against civilians—families in their homes, young people at a music festival, communities attacked with cruelty. Israelis from every background carry the scars of that day.



To those claiming it was staged: that is false—and it is deeply disrespectful to victims, survivors, and grieving families. Conspiracy theories don’t bring truth; they erase human suffering. If someone cares about justice, they should listen to survivors, look at verified evidence, and approach the facts with moral seriousness—because lies only fuel more hatred and more pain.



3) Why do Islamic jihadists want to see Israel and Jews completely wiped off the face of the Earth?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

We need to be precise with language: this is not about Muslims as a whole. It’s about jihadi-extremist ideologies that weaponize religion and politics, glorify death, and reject coexistence.”



These movements often promote a worldview where Israel’s existence—and sometimes Jews as a people—is treated as an enemy symbol in a broader ideological war. They seek power through fear, and they recruit by spreading narratives of humiliation, conspiracy, and religious absolutism. The tragic result is violence not only against Israelis and Jews, but also against many Muslims, Christians, and others across the region who don’t submit to their ideology.



4) Why is the Islamic Regime of Iran viewed as the “Head of the Snake / Octopus” in the 7 / 8 front proxy war against Israel?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

Iran’s regime is viewed that way because it has spent years building, funding, training, and directing a network of armed proxies across the Middle East. Many of these groups share a strategy: surrounding Israel with pressure from multiple directions, rockets, terror attacks, cyber, disinformation, and regional destabilization.



The “octopus” idea describes a center that enables many arms. Even when groups have local agendas, Iran’s support can significantly increase their capability and reach. That’s why many analysts see Tehran as a key driver of the multi-front threat environment Israel faces.



5) Why did you come to faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and how are Christian’s treated in Israel?

Ihab Shlayan Answer:



I came to faith in Jesus Christ because I encountered truth that was not only theological, but personal, truth that confronted my heart, gave meaning to suffering, and taught me how to love without surrendering to hatred. Faith is not a slogan for me; it’s a covenant, a daily walk, and a responsibility.



Regarding Christians in Israel: Israel is not perfect, no country is, but Christians in Israel generally have freedom of worship, access to holy sites, and legal protections. Christians serve in society, work in every field, and participate in public life. Like any minority, there can be challenges and tensions at times, and those should be addressed honestly, but the overall reality is that Israel remains one of the safer places for Christians in the Middle East to live openly as Christians.



6) How did you become Chairman of The Israeli Christian Voice, and what do you seek to accomplish for Christianity in Israel?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

I became Chairman through years of service, community work, and a clear mission: to strengthen the voice of Christians in Israel, spiritually, socially, and nationally.



My goals are:

1. Unity among believers and communities without erasing identities.

2. Representation, so Christians are not invisible in the national conversation.

3. Protection of religious freedom and dignity.

4. Partnership, building bridges with Jews, Muslims, and international friends who want peace.

5. A responsible public witness: speaking truth with love, without fear.



7) Tell us about The Christian Voices emblem and flag you’ve created to unify Middle Eastern Christians.



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

The emblem and flag are a visual statement: Middle Eastern Christians are not a forgotten footnote, we are rooted, present, and committed to life, faith, and peace.



The idea is unity without uniformity: different traditions and communities, one witness. The symbol communicates identity, continuity, and hope, faith that survives pressure, and love that refuses to become hatred. It’s meant to be a banner of dignity for Christians across the region and in the diaspora.



8) Why should Christians support the modern state of Israel, and what do you have to say to all the Western haters?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:



Christians can support Israel for several reasons:

• Moral clarity: a nation has the right and duty to protect its citizens.

• Freedom: Israel is a place where faith communities, including Christians , can worship openly.

• Historical honesty: the Jewish connection to the land is real and ancient.

• Shared values: life, family, responsibility, and hope.”



“To Western haters: I’m not asking anyone to agree with every policy. Criticism is legitimate in any democracy. But hatred, dehumanization, and double standards are not critique they are prejudice. If you want peace, start by recognizing the humanity of Israelis and Palestinians, reject terrorism, reject antisemitism, reject racism, and demand solutions that protect civilians and honor truth.





9) Tell us about your candidacy for the Knesset? What do you hope to accomplish at this level of governance?

Ihab Shlayan Answer:



My candidacy is about responsibility and representation. Christians in Israel should not only be spoken about we should help shape the future of the country as loyal citizens with a clear moral voice.



At the national level, I want to advance:

• Equal civic dignity for all citizens

• Protection of religious freedom and holy sites

• Security with ethics: defending Israel while insisting on moral discipline

• Strengthening communities: education, opportunity, and public safety

• Fighting extremism of every kind religious and political through law, enforcement, and education



10) What’s your vision for Israel and and the Middle East?



Ihab Shlayan Answer:

My vision is realism with hope.



For Israel: a strong, secure Jewish state that protects minorities, strengthens national unity, and remains morally grounded.



For the Middle East: a future where people build instead of burn—where leaders choose responsibility over propaganda, where economies grow, where young people have dignity, and where faith is not used as a weapon.



I believe peace is possible—but it must be built on truth, accountability, and the rejection of terror. And Christians in the region have a unique role: to be peacemakers without becoming naïve, and to speak truth without losing love.

