Be very careful, forewarned, and discerning of those who are turning the hearts and minds away from the PEOPLE of Israel!

Such did the Nazi’s at the time of WWII…

If a savage and merciless Pit Bull is intentionally released to kill your unsuspecting children, would you not hunt down and kill the Pit Bull? Or would you remain indifferent, because this event was of an esoteric intentional design to produce a desired outcome?

Let me remind you where my allegiance lies, and to which nation G-d has made an everlasting covenant with the children of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob!

G-d will strengthen and enrich Israel in His wisdom, and for His divine purpose!

Hamas, and all Islamic jihadists have brought about the destruction of their own people, in the Gaza Strip, by the terrorism they celebrated against Israel on Oct. 7th 2023! Westerners who parade themselves around shouting “Free Palestine” don’t deserve the freedoms afforded by the West! These protestors should be deported to “Palestine!”

Pandering to Islamic jihadists will only embolden their civilization jihad against Canada, and Western nations! Western leaders should forcibly shut down their protests and condemn the Islamists! Take note of what’s being taught in their Mosques!

You’ve been warned…

Romans Chapter 11

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2011&version=NKJV

Maranatha!

Understanding Hamas’ Anti-Semitic Terrorism ~ A Document of General Principles and Policies:

https://palwatch.org/storage/documents/hamas%20new%20policy%20document%20010517.pdf

10. “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine. Its religious, historic and civilizational status is fundamental to the Arabs, Muslims and the world at large. Its Islamic and Christian holy places belong exclusively to the Palestinian people and to the Arab and Islamic Ummah. Not one stone of Jerusalem can be surrendered or relinquished. The measures undertaken by the occupiers in Jerusalem, such as Judaization, settlement building, and establishing facts on the ground are fundamentally null and void.”

11. “The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs exclusively to our people and our Ummah, and the occupation has no right to it whatsoever. The occupation’s plots, measures and attempts to judaize Al-Aqsa and divide it are null, void and illegitimate.”

23. “Hamas stresses that transgression against the Palestinian people, usurping their land and banishing them from their homeland cannot be called peace. Any settlements reached on this basis will not lead to peace. Resistance and jihad for the liberation of Palestine will remain a legitimate right, a duty and an honour for all the sons and daughters of our people and our Ummah.”

Attention and Take Note of Mosab Hassan Yousef’s Words:

X Handle: https://x.com/MosabHasanYOSEF

X Handle: https://x.com/CherylWroteIt

“Mother, wife and former IDF sniper. Feisty as hell and not afraid to write what I think and feel. Proud Zionist. Proud Jew. Haters can hate all they want.”

https://x.com/CherylWroteIt/status/1779978425408553453

“When Hamas and thousands of Gazan civilians attacked us on Oct 7, the world instantly made this about Israel vs the “Palestinians”. Every headline calls this the Israel-Gaza war. What none of the media or the UN or anyone ever seem to acknowledge or understand is that it’s never been a war between Israel and just Gaza.

Like in 1948, and 1967 and 1973, this too is a war between several parties/nations against Israel. We’re not just being constantly attacked by Hamas, or by extremists in Gaza. We’re being constantly attacked by Hamas, PIJ and other groups in both Gaza and the West Bank, but also by Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, and all the groups and nations supporting them. This yet again is a war waged on Israel by Islamists who have not stopped attacking us since May 15, 1948. It almost doesn’t matter anymore that we defeated them in 48, and 67, and 73 or any other conflicts. Almost the entire Islamist world has never stopped attacking us with one sole aim - our total annihilation.

Since Oct 7, we’ve had thousands upon thousands of rockets fired on our cities… on our civilian population, from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and now the largest drone and ballistic missile attack in history from Iran.

As many times as I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again… there isn’t another country in the world who has had to face a constant barrage of rocket and terror attacks from all directions, constantly, for going on 30 years. No other country has ever had to endure such a thing for a day nevertheless 3 decades.

And it’s so easy for the US/Canada or any country in Europe or Asia or Africa to make statements or judgments on us when not one of them has fought a war in the last 50 years where they’re fighting against a nation or entity which is firing directly at their cities every day.

Yet while we’re being fired on from all directions, we also have almost all the world’s leaders demanding that we clothe, feed, house, power, offer medical aid, and protect the very people who have waged war on us and are firing on our cities and people.

It’s not even that it’s harsh, or silly. It’s outright unprecedented and f***ing insane to expect and demand it of us. These savages murdered our people. Our children. And yet we’re expected to give a shit more about their wellbeing than that of our own people??? And all while they’re all still trying to f***ing exterminate us??? This isn’t just sheer Jew hatred and ignorance. It’s stupidity at levels that humans should never be allowed to reach. We’re literally constantly forced to fight for our survival yet expected to worry and care for the survival of our enemies?

This planet needs a serious shake up. The blatancy of this stupidity and of the unrealistic expectations put on us is delusional beyond comprehension. No matter what we do, the world hasn’t put any real pressure on Hamas to release the hostages. Or for Hezbollah to stop firing. The most we have seen is Biden licking his f***ing Ice Cream while saying “Don’t”, and a bunch of dickless suits telling us how they condemn the attacks with half their mouth while the other half is shouting at us to deescalate and not hit back and for us to compromise on everything.

Hamas started this. Together with all the proxies and their puppet masters of the Islamic Republic and Russia, Hamas started this in the most violent way imaginable. There is simply no moral comparison here. If they don’t want 5000 or 20000 or 30000 or 100000 casualties, then they shouldn’t be starting f***ing genocidal wars to wipe us out. Because WE WILL FIGHT BACK, stronger and harder. It is our duty and our right to do so. And no diplomacy or rhetoric can ever take away our right to defend our people from the constant attacks from every direction.

The only thing we must do now… we have to do now… is shut out the noise and unrealistic demands and the threats, and to finish what these lunatics started.

We have no choice left. Otherwise this will never end.”

X Handle: https://x.com/DrEliDavid

https://twitter.com/MosabHasanYOSEF

A Brief Documentary of the Israeli Palestinian Conflict

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TcP4HBIiW1Tu/

Isaiah 11 ~ New King James Version

11 “There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse,

And a Branch shall grow out of his roots.

2 The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord.

3 His delight is in the fear of the Lord,

And He shall not judge by the sight of His eyes,

Nor decide by the hearing of His ears;

4 But with righteousness He shall judge the poor,

And decide with equity for the meek of the earth;

He shall strike the earth with the rod of His mouth,

And with the breath of His lips He shall slay the wicked.

5 Righteousness shall be the belt of His loins,

And faithfulness the belt of His waist.

6 “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb,

The leopard shall lie down with the young goat,

The calf and the young lion and the fatling together;

And a little child shall lead them.

7 The cow and the bear shall graze;

Their young ones shall lie down together;

And the lion shall eat straw like the ox.

8 The nursing child shall play by the cobra’s hole,

And the weaned child shall put his hand in the viper’s den.

9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all My holy mountain,

For the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord

As the waters cover the sea.

10 “And in that day there shall be a Root of Jesse,

Who shall stand as a banner to the people;

For the Gentiles shall seek Him,

And His resting place shall be glorious.”

11 It shall come to pass in that day

That the Lord shall set His hand again the second time

To recover the remnant of His people who are left,

From Assyria and Egypt,

From Pathros and Cush,

From Elam and Shinar,

From Hamath and the islands of the sea.

12 He will set up a banner for the nations,

And will assemble the outcasts of Israel,

And gather together the dispersed of Judah

From the four corners of the earth.

13 Also the envy of Ephraim shall depart,

And the adversaries of Judah shall be cut off;

Ephraim shall not envy Judah,

And Judah shall not harass Ephraim.

14 But they shall fly down upon the shoulder of the Philistines toward the west;

Together they shall plunder the people of the East;

They shall lay their hand on Edom and Moab;

And the people of Ammon shall obey them.

15 The Lord will utterly destroy the tongue of the Sea of Egypt;

With His mighty wind He will shake His fist over the River,

And strike it in the seven streams,

And make men cross over dry-shod.

16 There will be a highway for the remnant of His people

Who will be left from Assyria,

As it was for Israel

In the day that he came up from the land of Egypt.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2011&version=NKJV

First of All Christian’s Should Read and Contemplate what the Apostle Paul / Saul of Tarsus ~ Pharisee of Pharisees ~ Jew of Jews had to say about Israel and the End Times!

Romans 11 ~ NKJV

11 “I say then, has God cast away His people? Certainly not! For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. 2 God has not cast away His people whom He foreknew. Or do you not know what the Scripture says of Elijah, how he pleads with God against Israel, saying, 3 “Lord, they have killed Your prophets and torn down Your altars, and I alone am left, and they seek my life”? 4 But what does the divine response say to him? “I have reserved for Myself seven thousand men who have not bowed the knee to Baal.” 5 Even so then, at this present time there is a remnant according to the election of grace. 6 And if by grace, then it is no longer of works; otherwise grace is no longer grace. But if it is of works, it is no longer grace; otherwise work is no longer work.

7 What then? Israel has not obtained what it seeks; but the elect have obtained it, and the rest were blinded. 8 Just as it is written:

“God has given them a spirit of stupor,

Eyes that they should not see

And ears that they should not hear,

To this very day.”

9 And David says:

“Let their table become a snare and a trap,

A stumbling block and a recompense to them.

10 Let their eyes be darkened, so that they do not see,

And bow down their back always.”

11 I say then, have they stumbled that they should fall? Certainly not! But through their fall, to provoke them to jealousy, salvation has come to the Gentiles. 12 Now if their fall is riches for the world, and their failure riches for the Gentiles, how much more their fullness!

13 For I speak to you Gentiles; inasmuch as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, 14 if by any means I may provoke to jealousy those who are my flesh and save some of them. 15 For if their being cast away is the reconciling of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead?

16 For if the firstfruit is holy, the lump is also holy; and if the root is holy, so are the branches. 17 And if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive tree, were grafted in among them, and with them became a partaker of the root and fatness of the olive tree, 18 do not boast against the branches. But if you do boast, remember that you do not support the root, but the root supports you.

19 You will say then, “Branches were broken off that I might be grafted in.” 20 Well said. Because of unbelief they were broken off, and you stand by faith. Do not be haughty, but fear. 21 For if God did not spare the natural branches, He may not spare you either. 22 Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, goodness, if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise you also will be cut off. 23 And they also, if they do not continue in unbelief, will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. 24 For if you were cut out of the olive tree which is wild by nature, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, who are natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree?

25 For I do not desire, brethren, that you should be ignorant of this mystery, lest you should be wise in your own opinion, that blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in. 26 And so all Israel will be saved, as it is written:

“The Deliverer will come out of Zion,

And He will turn away ungodliness from Jacob;

27 For this is My covenant with them,

When I take away their sins.”

28 Concerning the gospel they are enemies for your sake, but concerning the election they are beloved for the sake of the fathers. 29 For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable. 30 For as you were once disobedient to God, yet have now obtained mercy through their disobedience, 31 even so these also have now been disobedient, that through the mercy shown you they also may obtain mercy. 32 For God has committed them all to disobedience, that He might have mercy on all.

33 Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and His ways past finding out!

34 “For who has known the mind of the Lord?

Or who has become His counselor?”

35 “Or who has first given to Him

And it shall be repaid to him?”

36 For of Him and through Him and to Him are all things, to whom be glory forever. Amen.”

https://www.bible.com/bible/114/ROM.11.NKJV

To all those Christians who regard the HOLY Bible as Scripture should regard Romans Chapter 11 as evidence that the LORD God has not finished His work with the physical nation of Israel.

New King James Version

The Destruction of Jerusalem

20 “But when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then know that its desolation is near. 21 Then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains, let those who are in the midst of her depart, and let not those who are in the country enter her. 22 For these are the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled. 23 But woe to those who are pregnant and to those who are nursing babies in those days! For there will be great distress in the land and wrath upon this people. 24 And they will fall by the edge of the sword, and be led away captive into all nations. And Jerusalem will be trampled by Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled.”

If the October 7th Israeli massacre was designed by the Freemasonic, Illuminati, or Luciferian Playbook for Staging a Third of Three World Wars to Establish Their One World Governance then I say to the Nations of the World ~ Know that Your Real Enemy Hide Behind the Nations of the World, and the Hunted Need to Become the Hunters!

We the People Need to Identify these esoteric Luciferians, Seize All Their Assets, Redistribute Their Wealth, and put Them to Death!

Order Out of Chaos ~ The Rise of the Phoenix ~ 2030

https://templeinstitute.org/

Know that Revelation Chapter 19 & 20 Prophesy the Conquest and End of the Luciferian One World Government by the Might of the Second Coming of the King of King’s and Lord of Lord’s ~ Jesus Christ! Consider what’s written in Luke 21:20-36.

The Sacrificial Lamb and the Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah!

https://www.bible.com/bible/114/REV.19.NKJV

https://www.bible.com/bible/114/REV.20.NKJV

Consider Albert Pike’s “letter” excerpts to Mazzini, for this should arouse the fire of God Himself against the Luciferian manipulators of world events! We must verifiably and prove their identities, as individuals, so that we do not make the mistake of associating them with any particular nation state! Eliminate the root cause, and you’ll no longer have to endlessly treat the symptoms!

https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf

Some adamantly advocate for inaction and neutrality with regards to the Oct. 7th Israeli massacre, for they’ve concluded these events have been well orchestrated by a Luciferian “false flag” event that will “inadvertently’ or intentionally initiate WWIII. The forecasted outcome of WWIII will produce order out of chaos, and invoke the rise of the phoenix which signifies the Luciferian New World Order. That may very well be the case, and cursed are they unto eternal hellfire for those who manipulate such evil designs. Nonetheless, despicable war crimes have now been committed and those responsible, at the surface level of events, must also be destroyed!

Hamas, Isis, Hezbollah, Taliban, etc, are all fighting an Islamic jihad against all the world’s infidels! They are looking to establish an Islamic Caliphate, and institute global Sharia Law! Islamic Jihadists are the enemies of the free world, and mercilessly enforce submission to Islam! Islamic jihadists are at war with all the world’s infidels; not just the nation of Israel…

Foolishly pandering to Islamic Jihadists with open border policies, multiculturalism, alongside mass immigration (legalized cultural invasion), with little to no vetting, will be the downfall of Western Judeo-Christian nations.

Islamic Jihadists operate within Western nation states, and work to overthrow their governance as they gain the majority of support and power as their populations increase i.e. Birmingham UK!

They are awaiting their Imam Mahdi to firmly establish Islamic rule over the world.

Being neutral won’t save you…

I most certainly will be picking a side, and I will be fighting against all those who are seeking to forcibly establish an Islamic Caliphate ruled by Sharia Law! Have you not read what’s written within the Quran? Maybe then you’ll begin to understand the mindset of the Islamic jihadist. Trying to make peace with Islamic jihadist’s is a fools errand. Inaction is a fools errand. Just as Hamas hides behind the people of Palestine, so do the Luciferian “elite” hide behind the nation of Israel ~ I do agree on that point. However, those who are turning Christians against the people of Israel have committed a great sin, and I’ll have no part with those who promote such hateful propaganda! I will not be counted as one who fought against the physical children of Israel by whom the Scriptures, and covenants were revealed!

Hamas has mercilessly killed non-combatant Israeli civilians, women, and children! They are barbarous bloodthirsty animals, and are looking to establish an Islamic Caliphate similar to ISIS. Their purpose of existence is to initiate the complete destruction and annihilation of the State of Israel, and Western infidels!

They proselytize their chant: “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free”

Israel has the God given right to take full sovereign control of the Gaza Strip, and completely destroy the power Islamic jihadists hold over the Palestinian people. Hamas is an Iranian funded terrorist organization that has just mercilessly slaughtered non-combatant Israeli citizens, women, and children! I am not going to be neutral or counted as a terrorist sympathizer. I have no inherent animosity towards the “Palestinian” people, but Israel’s IDF have every right to form a counter offensive against Hamas for their genocidal enactment and celebration of terror!

What would you do if Canada or the USA suffered such an attack? Would you endlessly debate and theorize about whose pulling the strings behind all the “false flags / psyops” and do nothing?! Or would you defend your country against barbaric atrocities that have been unleashed by Islamic jihadist terrorism?! Let the fearful chameleons run away, the theorists theorize, the investigators investigate, the strong & courageous take their stand, and pray that God’s Holy army deals with the sorceries and deceptions of the Luciferian “elite!”

I unequivocally and unapologetically stand with Israel and her war against Hamas and all Islamic Jihadists! Everything is staged, and yet the irony of freewill determines our created reality!

Have you heard, and understood the Islamic militancy of the QURAN?

https://www.quranful.com/

https://www.bible.com/bible/114/REV.13.NKJV

Israel, by all means, should take control of the Gaza Strip! Free Palestine ~ No Thanks ~ Here’s WHY:

Iranian born, former Hezbollah fighter Afshin Javid’s powerful encounter with the King of King’s and Lord of Lord’s ~ Jesus Christ!

Made me cry…

https://afshinjavid.com/cyrus-call-vision/

Praying for the peace of Jerusalem, and that the Lord Jesus Christ would make Himself known to Muslim and Jewish people across the world!

Look to the Lord for approval ~ NOT MANKIND ~ for He knows your works, and He is the Judge of the motivations and intentions of your heart! You will all receive your just reward for what you’ve done in the flesh whether it be for good or evil!

If the Lord forgives you, you are forgiven indeed!

Matthew 7:2 ~ New King James Version

2 “For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.’

ISIS Leader Comes to Christ

CA.LTW.ORG

By the way…

To the neutrality and impartiality of the “wise;” your position is also apart of the Luciferian equation and game plan…

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0o1MRPP9mFEeWavCHU24bLqBoUQ59AT9EyXD89bjqgYZ8qZSGELwWgvCSHBRuN5Zvl&id=61551736543353&__cft__[0]=AZUmNu1PSQklp872tTiAJoBNIblklFWRpIJmY9FZ2n7c1Ok7_1wwiZvfP7Xs174m3VJhRscLV3oCJ56Xcgg_UXUU6qmALy6PzXGkYudHCzGfPpNRYd2lR2WhZP61zltQQhk1vmSDwWak-1fifALGWsVi5zx6Sj4gSTSnM0Hik8Xb5PFeflNjG3zdwR4TGngRSak&__tn__=R]-R

IDF.IL

Israel Defense Forces : Official Website

https://www.idf.il/en

Another point of contention which is turning the hearts of many away from the people of Israel is the “Star of David,” “Zionist Star,” or “Star of Remphan” located on Israel’s National flag. Contemplate these Scriptures:

Acts 7:43 ~ New King James Version

43 “You also took up the tabernacle of Moloch,

And the star of your god Remphan,

Images which you made to worship;

And I will carry you away beyond Babylon.’”

Amos 5:26-27 ~ King James Version

26 “But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves.

27 Therefore will I cause you to go into captivity beyond Damascus, saith the Lord, whose name is The God of hosts.”

It certainly appears to me that this hexagram does indeed represent the occult Seal of Solomon; an esoteric symbolic representation used by a dark global “elite” hiding behind the citizenry of the nation State of Israel. I’d prefer to see the Lion of the Tribe of Judah or the 7 Branch Menorah as Israel’s national flag emblem. The semiotics of imagery is highly subjective, and the esoteric interpretation of sigils is only known by the well learned. What has meaning to one has none to another…

ANCIENT-ORIGINS.NET

The Significance of the Sacred Seal of Solomon and its Symbols

https://www.ancient-origins.net/.../significance-sacred...

Luciferian Modus Operandi:

Revealing the Method - Esoteric Symbolism as Mind Control - by Jarrod D. Schneider

Genesis 17:7-8 ~ NKJV

7 “And I will establish My covenant between Me and you and your descendants after you in their generations, for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and your descendants after you. 8 Also I give to you and your descendants after you the land in which you are a stranger, all the land of Canaan, as an everlasting possession; and I will be their God.”

Isaiah 48:17-19 ~ New King James Version

17 “Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer,

The Holy One of Israel:

“I am the Lord your God,

Who teaches you to profit,

Who leads you by the way you should go.

18 Oh, that you had heeded My commandments!

Then your peace would have been like a river,

And your righteousness like the waves of the sea.

19 Your descendants also would have been like the sand,

And the offspring of your body like the grains of sand;

His name would not have been cut off

Nor destroyed from before Me.”

Maranatha!

https://www.screamsbeforesilence.com/

https://a.co/d/6HNT4A6

Proverbs 9:10

New King James Version

10 “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,

And the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.“

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/