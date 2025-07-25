Contemplation 1:

Powers and Forces Tempt every Man and Woman to Action…

How will you Freely Choose to Govern Your Mind?

Under the Discipline of the Word of G-d or the Powerful Passions of the Flesh?

The Powers and Principalities of this Realm are at War for your Eternal Soul!

Your Free Choices Create Your Reality; Own It!

Contemplation 2:

You Exist to Find Solutions to Unique Problems…

Embrace the Challenge and Contribute to this World!

Take Criticism Constructively, Learn, and Make Evidence Based Decisions!

What we Become is Largely a Matter of Choice Amidst the Circumstances we Face. Everyone we See is an Amalgamation of these Circumstantial Choices; Whether for Good or Evil!

When in Error - OWN IT!

Wisdom needs no title; and yet high ranking title does not guarantee wisdom…

Contemplation 3:

Yes you are tempted; but the CHOICE is always Freely yours to make!

The devil didn’t make you do it…

You chose it, and these decisions either upgrade or degrade your soul quality…

Contemplation 4:

Every human being is embued with unconditional G-d given core value; this fact should be well established and nurtured by the governing parents!

Most human beings do not reach their full potential or develop their skill sets due to their unwillingness to put in the spiritual, academic, and physical work!

You are what you think; don’t wander around in the wilderness of perpetual victimhood ~ learn to embrace the challenge and overcome!

You are the embodiment and amalgamation of the choices you’ve freely chosen to make; whether in passion, foolishness, or goodness…

It’s not about what you don’t have; It’s about how you play the cards you’ve been dealt…

Own your life!

Contemplation 5:

The Power to Create Simplified:

Thoughts, Actions, Consequences…

1: Identify the Problem

2: Create a Solution

3: Execute the Plan

Contemplation 6:

All you “Western” Islamic jihadist terrorist supporters should be forcibly deported to an Islamic state! Your hypocrisy and stupidity is truly astounding! Your pathetic outrage and self righteous entitlement as judges over Israel will bring about your own self destruction! You undeservedly enjoy Western Liberal freedoms afforded to you, and yet paradoxically cheer on the destruction of an Israeli Liberal Democracy by Islamic jihadists who literally chant “Death to America, and Death to Israel!”

In your endless cowardly virtue signaling, you open the doors to Islamic jihadist immigrants who hate us, and cry “Islamophobia” against anyone who dares to call out your sheer moronicity and stupidity!

You allow endless terrorist sympathizing protests to sweep across the nation, and you’ve foolishly sold your souls to Trudeau’s globalist mantra:

There’s no mainstream, no core identify; first post national state…

You are the kings and queens of fools who will undermine the traditional strength of the West; actively giving our country away to those who hate us…

Contemplation 7:

Confession:

Easy and Selfish Porn Addiction Destroyed my Mind Over the Years because of a Lack of Discpline and Self Control!

It’s a Dark and Secretive Addictive Perversion that Seeds the Mind to Enact and Proselytize All that is Abominable to G-d.

It’s Soul Degrading Addictive Pleasure Highs Destroy your G-d Given Conscience with its Imagery and Hedonism!

Stay Far Away from it’s Filth for It Has the Potential to Bring Your Soul into Hell…

I Have Much Corruption to Route Out of My Mind; Porn is Like a Cancer that Destroys Soul Quality!

Porn addiction becomes a psychological hedonist mind virus; it’s cheap, easy, and digital pixel slavery…

If you Choose to Live by the Word of G-d; You are Rich!

G-d’s Way of Marriage is Beautiful, Right, and True!

Contemplation 8:

Canadian Goverment Hypocrisy:

Protest endlessly for Hamas’ “Palestine” and you’ll get Canadian government endorsement for it’s independence as a state…

Protest against C19 government mandated injectable ‘holy water,’ and you’ll be forcibly shutdown and charged as a criminal…

Governed by Islamic Jihadist Terrorist Simps and Heath Fascists…

Canada is a political SIMP country for Islamic Jihadists…

Where do you draw the line when your entire political leadership is infected with the cowardly beta woke mind virus?

Why would you blame Israel for what’s happening in the Gaza Strip? Hamas, the elected governing body, is 💯 responsible for what’s happened to their people. Hamas would sacrifice every single last “Palestinian” to accomplish what you’ve so easily yielded Canada over to in governing support. This is a terrible decision, and as usual Canada, under the spell of Taqqiya, is at the forefront of the “Blind Leading the Blind.”

Yes, the Two State “Solution” has failed, and there’s much suffering in Gaza…

So Canada’s official, virtue signalling, governing response is to reward “Palestinians” with an independent state?

Hmm…

I wonder which Islamic Jihadist group will seize power, under the illusion of “democracy,” to govern your independent Palestinian state?

