Contemplation 1:

1 Corinthians 13 ~ New King James Version

13 “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. 2 And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. 3 And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body [a]to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.

4 Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not [b]puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, [c]thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

8 Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part. 10 But when that which is [d]perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away.

11 When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. 12 For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known.

13 And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2013&version=NKJV

Contemplation 2:

I’ve come to realize that we write our own story depending on the academic, spiritual and moral disciplines we freely choose to apply or ignore in our daily personal lives. Understand the knowledge of these principles at play; and you’ll discover the motive or driving force behind a man or woman’s actions. Talk is cheap; and change is forged by choosing to act differently amidst the challenges we face. Level up or stay on repeat…

Contemplation 3:

Canada is a joke; it’s “leaders” are the worst the Western world have ever seen. They are a complete disgrace and embarrassment to everything Canada used to represent. This leadership will be cursed…

What an abomination of a generation we have to endure; this is what happens when you elect cowards and chameleons who have no moral compass and stand for nothing!

Fear based decision makers (cowards) are destroying this country by their endless lawfare tactics! We need to start recognizing constitutional political terrorism for what it’s become across Canada.

Canada’s Liberal “leaders” all cry for Barabbas; and Barabbas shall be your reward!

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/canadian-pm-carney-says-he-would-arrest-netanyahu-if-he-entered-canada/

Contemplation 4:

Lest we forget…

Allowing Qatar (Hamas) to build an airforce base in the USA will become a Trojan Horse that will be paid for by the blood of your own children.

If the lobby of the ‘almighty’ dollar influenced Trump’s peace policy with Qatar (Hamas); then fake (taqiyyah) peace will be the outcome of reward.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/10/politics/qatar-air-force-facility-idaho

Trumps words on Qatar June 9th 2017:

Contemplation 5:

Ex-Hezbollah Soldier

“Afshin Javid grew up trained by his family to be a perfect Muslim. He prayed five times a day, fasted for one month, and read the Qur’an from cover to cover one in ten days. He had killed for Islam and was willing to die for it, too.

But, it never satisfied his soul. Nevertheless, Afshin continued to serve Allah and enlisted himself in the Hezbollah army.”

https://www.christianlearning.com/ex-hezbollah-soldier-experiences-the-power-of-the-name-of-jesus-christ

https://x.com/homeacc37626866/status/1843168583146263030?s=46

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/