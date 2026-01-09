Contemplation 1:

The Governance of G-d will be Established on Earth as it is in Heaven!

To Each and Everyone Divine Law Will Apply; Your Motives and Actions will be Weighed in the Scales of the Divine Recompense!

G-d Determines Absolute Morality According to the Divinity and Supremacy of His Own Nature. Don’t Like It; It Matters Not; for you Have No Power Beyond the Short Little Lifespan You’ve Been Given to Make Decision…

We are Born into Ignorance; Divine Law Requires a Test of Freewill to Determine Your Own Soul Quality! You Have Been Freely Given the Power to do Either Good or Evil in Your Daily Decision Making; What Force Power Will Drive Your Actions ~ Ignorance, Passion, or Divine Love?! Remeber; You’ll be Judged as You’ve Judged!

This World is the Expression of the Free Will of Men and Women; and This Temporary Material World Will Pass Away…

Remember; HIS Kingdom is not of this World and He Made WAY for Us!

Choose Wisely…

John 18:36 ~ NKJV

“Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2018&version=NKJV

Lest We Forget of What Draws Near…

Revelation 13:16-17 ~ King James Version

16 “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A16-17&version=KJV

Matthew 10:28 ~ New King James Version

28 “And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”

The Catalyst of Change is the Fruit of Repentance; Embrace It for It’s Not Found by All!

Every Thought is Potential Energy; How Will You Build Your Temple?

We are bees working the hive; and technology is physical law understood!

Contemplation 2:

I thank G-d for the Liberation of Iran!

The Ariyan Lions Will Rise and the Collapse of the Islamic Regime has Been Written!

G-d strengthen and embolden the hearts and minds of the Ariyans during this historic Revolution!

I Declare a Three Day Fast for the People of Iran!

In case you haven’t noticed…

Iranians / Ariyans are being slaughtered, like sacrificial lambs, by Khamenei’s Islamic Mujahideen! Iran is Governed by a Shia Islamic Theocracy! Millions of Iranians are Calling for a Regime Change, but Islam Rules by the Sword! There’s no Honor in Slaughtering Unarmed Iranians; Cowards! There Will Come a Day when Islam Will be Destroyed from the Face of the Earth! Divine Justice Will Call Islam to Account, and by a Flaming Sword they Shall be Utterly Destroyed!

To the Foolish Western “leaders” that have allowed Islam to take root in our own backyard:

When Islam Is Weak (Taqqiya) they Will Pander to You in “Peace” for Generations…

When Islam Grows Strong they Will Slaughter the “Kaffirs” like the Ariyans in Iran!

Look at How Islamic Nations Govern Those Who are Not Muslims? Why do You Give Them the Freedoms to Establish Themselves in the Land?! They Certainly Will Not Return the Favor! This Generation of Western “leaders” Have Facilitated Civilization Jihad Unlike No Other! What Fools you’ve Become by Sacrificing Your Children’s Inheritance for Your Precious Business and Financial Dealings! Let me Remind You; Divine Law and Justice Will Require Account for Your Actions!

A Global Call to Stand and Fight Against Jihadists in All Their Forms!

Contemplation 3:

Quote from Facebook Daily Stoic:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581116047384

“It took almost a divorce to realize I never had self-control. Just routines.

Constant arguments with my wife made me realize: real strength isn’t loud.

It doesn’t panic. It doesn’t snap.

It holds the line when life pushes.

If your rage is stronger than your discipline — she sees it.

She sees the slammed doors. The eye-rolls. The silence.

And it’s not fear she feels.

It’s disinterest.

I used to think I was strong because I worked hard, hit the gym, got things done.

But every time I lost control over small things — traffic, work emails, dinner delays —

I wasn’t “powerful.”

I was unstable.

She stopped talking to me about her day.

She started smiling less.

She started looking at me like I was the child she had to manage.

And while I was sitting still and doing nothing,

she was probably already imagining life with someone who doesn’t raise his voice.

Someone calm. Steady. Unshakable.

I didn’t lose her overnight.

I lost her one overreaction at a time.

I led a family, lost respect at home,

and I had to rebuild discipline after life hit hard.

No amount of reps at the gym fixed that.

No amount of “trying to be a better man” worked.

Because trying isn’t the same as training.

A Navy SEAL once told me:

“You don’t fix rage by thinking. You fix it by training your nervous system. Do the Stoic Protocol.”

That’s when I started the Stoic Protocol.

Simple. Physical. Structured.

I didn’t just “try to be calm.”

I trained calm into my body.

I didn’t expect much.

But by day three, I noticed I wasn’t snapping at small things anymore.

By day seven, my discipline and confidence came back.

Not forced. Not loud. Just calm.

By day fourteen, my wife treated me with a level of respect I hadn’t seen in years.

I didn’t demand it. I didn’t talk about it.

She felt it.

By week four, I wasn’t trying to be unshakable.

I was unshakable.

I finally felt like she was under my protection — with full confidence in me.

Here’s the truth most men don’t want to hear:

The most dangerous man in the room is never the loudest.

He’s the one who listens. Observes.

Controls his emotions.

Stays unshakable.

That’s the hunter.

If this sounds like you, stop acting like it’ll fix itself.

It won’t.”

Contemplation 4:

Happy New Year!

Set Goals, Work Hard, and Solve Problems!

Level Up and Embrace the Challenges You Face!

Don’t Celebrate Victimhood; Overcome!

Contemplation 5:

Lest We Forget…

Contemplation 6:

Hypothesis:

If Energy is Equal to Mass Multiplied by the Speed of Light Squared ~ Einstein

… and The Law of Conservation of Energy States that Energy Cannot be Created or Destroyed; Energy Merely Changes Forms…

Then we can Deduce that Death is Merely A Form of Energy Change; for Humans are Energy Beings…

Contemplation 7:

This day will come by the hand of the Destroyer, and the Way, Truth, and the Life will be made known across the land!

Contemplation 8:

Noel: Born is the King of Israel!

Isaiah 9:6 ~NKJV

6 For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1619654592387753

Contemplation 9:

I’m 100% finished with post modern day “Christianity.” I am against you! I don’t even want to call myself a “Christian” because of all the lunacy & moronicity at work within the church. What useless seeker friendly used car salesman you have become! The majority of these adult day care centers aren’t even teaching Biblical morality or the Word of God anymore! The teaching is mostly structured around materialism, prosperity lies, and perpetual emotional victimhood panderism! The church has become intellectually bankrupt, powerless, uninvolved with current events, and most unwilling to put their skin in the political fight! Everywhere you go; there are self professing “prophets,” “apostles,” “seers,” “bishops,” etc… who profess being lead by the Spirit for every idea and opinion they believe to be the truth of G-d for today. Do they actually know how to distinguish between the revelation of the Holy Spirit, and their own thoughts and opinions ~ I mostly think not! I’ll weigh and judge your ministry by 1 Corinthians 13, and Romans 11. I’ll uphold the words of a Jew of Jews, written over 2000 years ago, over all the garbage (Including hatred for the modern state of Israel) being taught in the majority of churches today!

Soul quality reflects the true eternal riches!

Just a note on the church of Qatarlson and Owen’s…

I hate Qatarlson; he’s definitely the stupidest of pawn “Christians” to ever be platformed in the conservative space; a real king of manipulative fools bringing judgement to the West…

He’s become the chief facilitator / propagandist of the civilization jihad overtaking North America.

He’s “Christian” trash!

He will be judged by Romans 11!

A quick note on the church of Candace Owens: She is a chaos agent using her platform to spread every whim of her own imagination and theories as Gospel truth; she’s a shameless abomination who knows nothing of the Word of G-d.

Contemplation 10:

Lest we forget…

Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happening to their women and children in the Gaza Strip; not Israel. There’s no justification for the slaughter they celebrated Oct. 7th 2023. It’s one thing when soldiers engage in battle; but what happened Oct. 7th was a celebrated massacre. They’ve had their time and opportunity to build a two state solution, but they’ve chosen to spend all their time, money, and efforts in war preparations against Israel. They could have built a Dubai, but instead they chose perpetual jihad against Israel.

“Palestine” was a word coined by the Romans to disassociate the conquered Jews from Judea; which is their traditional homeland.

Hamas has essentially accomplished its goal, by sacrificing “Palestinians” to turn the world against Israel. It’s a suicidal strategy that’s been very effective at stirring up their global intifada. I’ll have no part with these militant Islamists, and I have 0 respect for their tactics and strategies against Israel. They’ve brought about their own destruction.

All Hamas had to do was return the hostages and lay down their arms, and then their women and children would be out of harms way. It’s as simple as that. Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happened to Gaza; not Israel.

Do you have any idea how the world would be if militant Islamists took power over the world? Take a look at what’s happening in Syria…

By the way; there’s over 2 million Arabs living peacefully within the state of Israel. It’s not an apartheid state.

