Contemplation 1:

Parasitical Islamic Civilization Jihadists are in the West to expand Dar-Al Islam (House of Peace under Islamic Rule) in the abode of Dar-Al Harb (House of War NOT under Islamic Rule). They are in the West to wage Fatah (Conquest), and civilization jihad against the West!

Islamists ironically hate “Zionist Colonialism,” and yet Islamists are Islamic Colonialists…

Western nations must not allow jihadist imams, and their mosques, to take root within our territories under the pretext of “freedom of religion.”

“Westerners” that are aligning with jihadists are like those who aligned themselves with Hitler’s Nazi’s! They will be cut off, cursed, and cast away!

The war in GAZA is all about Islamic Jihadists reclaiming Israel for Dar-Al Islam, and they are certainly willing to sacrifice “Palestinians” in the mode of Dar-Al Harb to ultimately expand the Ummah. The West does not comprehend the jihadist Taqqiya stratagem we are facing, and our “leaders” are responsible for bringing Islamic civilization jihad to our nations!

Fact: “Palestinians” elected Hamas and have turned the Gaza Strip into an Islamist terrorist state…

Islam is a “religion” of forceful conquest, and they seek to subjugate the world, by any means necessary, in the name of “Allah!”

My Position on the State of Israel and her war against Hamas!

Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happening to their women and children in the Gaza Strip; not Israel. There’s no justification for the slaughter they celebrated Oct. 7th 2023. It’s one thing when soldiers engage in battle; but what happened Oct. 7th was a celebrated massacre. They’ve had their time and opportunity to build a two state solution, but they’ve chosen to spend all their time, money, and efforts in war preparations against Israel. They could have built a Dubai, but instead they chose perpetual jihad against Israel.

“Palestine” was a word coined by the Romans to disassociate the conquered Jews from Judea; which is their traditional homeland.

Hamas has essentially accomplished its goal, by sacrificing “Palestinians” to turn the world against Israel. It’s a suicidal strategy that’s been very effective at stirring up their global intifada. I’ll have no part with these militant Islamists, and I have 0 respect for their tactics and strategies against Israel. They’ve brought about their own destruction.

All Hamas had to do was return the hostages and lay down their arms, and then their women and children would be out of harms way. It’s as simple as that. Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happened to Gaza; not Israel.

Do you have any idea how the world would be if militant Islamists took power over the world? Take a look at what’s happening in Syria…

By the way; there’s over 2 million Arabs living peacefully within the state of Israel. It’s not an apartheid state.

Attention “Canadians:” Islamist Civilization Jihadists are using a Tactic called Taqiyya against our Profoundly Ignorant, Cowardly, and Foolish Liberal “Government” to Destabilize what Remains of Judeo-Christian Canada!”

Islamists will take full advantage of Western “leadership’s,” compassless, cowardly, and weakened condition to empower the Ummah against Dar-Al Harb (House of War NOT under Islamic Rule)!

What is Canada?

“There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state.”

~ Justin Trudeau ~

Contemplation 2:

All marriage counseling sessions summarized:

It’s just a matter of whether you’ll accept your significant other for where they freely are in their life journey, and whether you’ll honour and stay committed to the vows you’ve established. There’s always a solution, and there’s always an excuse…

How will you govern your choices?

Be at peace with your differences and find balance!

It’s easy to find fault, and it’s easy to quit…

Be authentic, sincere, and honest with your best friend; otherwise you’re just living in disingenuous commercialistic fakery…

Consider what’s written in 1 Corinthians 13…

Contemplation 3:

The majority of Western “leaders” are becoming democidal cultural masochists waging political terrorism against traditional Judeo-Christian systems of governance!

Contemplation 4:

Current Situation: Trump’s Achilles Heel

Seems like Trump is falling for the Islamic Jihadist tactic of Taqiyya; the Qatari lobby! He should not accept an aircraft from Qatar as a replacement for Air Force One! Nothing, but a Trojan horse and a sign of materialistic weakness in US leadership!

At the end of the day, it seems It’s all about the art of the BUSINESS deal with Trump!

Whatever happened to “We Don’t Negotiate with Terrorists?!” I.E: The Alawite, Druze, and Christian butcher of Syria ~ Jolani

These actions will create a false state of “peace” that will quickly be dissolved in the long term…

President Trump needs to educate himself with regards to Islam and it’s stratagem against the West!

Contemplation 5:

This upcoming AI driven New World Order will be forged from the principles laid out by the Hegelian dialectic. It will fail, and ultimately the battle for your soul will be determined by your own free will. There will be no excuse, and what’s prophesied in Revelation Chapter 13 will come to pass!

Let me remind you that the true riches lie in the quality of your soul development, and are not to be merely measured by the outward materialistic riches the world system worships. Material riches are merely tools for building the outward manifestation of what you’ve envisioned, but the Words of the 80 books of the 1611 KJV Bible are tools of wisdom for building the true inward riches of your soul quality.

G-d’s Determination for Morality is Final and Absolute!

Contemplation 6:

The State of Eastern Canada, Alberta, and Western Canada Post Election 2025!

Maintaining the Geographic Unity of “Canada” is no Longer a Concept I Believe Is Worth Defending! “Canada” is no Longer a Nation that Stands for Judeo-Christian Values, and I Will No Longer Yield my Energy to Warning of the Chaos Liberals have Unleashed in this Circus Show they call Canada!

It’s time for Alberta to think about separating from Eastern “Canada!” We could lead the West with a New Constitution, Charter of Rights, and Establish Sovereignty with a Bold New Flag!

Three Pathways / Options Forward and the Ongoing Fourth…

1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.

2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.

3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.

4: Continue as it is…

I No Longer Identify as a “Canadian,” I AM ALBERTAN!!! Here’s our Flag!

Remember what our ex-PM (Kindergarten Teacher), Justin Trudeau, Spoke Over Canada 10yrs ago…

Lest we forget…

"There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada," Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as "the first post-national state."

~ Justin Trudeau ~

April 28th 2025 is the Day “Canada “ Dies in my World!

Contemplation 7:

Trudeau’s political terrorism was well rewarded, and his government is largely responsible for systematically destroying traditional Western Judeo-Christian values! His worship of global multicultural ideology and immorality are the mechanisms by which traditional Judeo-Christian governance is being systematically destroyed.

This generation of “leaders” have freely handed over our great Western heritage for a multicultural global system that will ultimately end up being governed by a technocratic system prophesied in Revelation 13.

These future governing technocrats will define the parameters of “freedom,” “morality,” “religion,” and the “economic system” by an AI driven social credit system.

Contemplation 8:

Be warned that radical Islamists are invading the West under the guise of mass immigration facilitated by our very own Western “leaders.” This is one of the tentacles of the ongoing 5th generation warfare tactics being utilized to destroy traditional Judeo-Christian nations.

These Islamist civilization jihadists have a long term plan to use our own democratic system against us, by growing their numbers until they can install their own politicians into power, and ultimately establish a worldwide caliphate. The majority of Western leaders are useless cowards, and have allowed our ideological and religious enemies to enter our lands under the pretext of D.E.I. in conformance with current political “correctness.” Don’t be fooled, because we are being destroyed from within by our very own “leadership.”

Take a look at what’s happening in the UK!!

We didn’t even put up a fight; just handing over our countries one cowardly useless politician at a time…

Can you imagine what would happen if we conducted ourselves in this manner in Muslim lands???

Life’s short; make it count!

Contemplation 9:

Canadian politicians are destroying “Canada,” and they are blindly putting the final nails in the coffin with this trade war with the USA. We are not going to win this fight with retaliatory tariffs! Have we not considered taking some ownership for how we’ve treated the USA financially over the years? Why not strategize and negotiate an economic plan that’s fair for both countries instead of poking the bear, and ‘biting the hand that feeds us!’

Trump’s not a globalist, and he’s doing exactly what he said he’d do ~ MAGA

Canada on the other hand…

"There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada," Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as "the first post-national state."

Justin Trudeau ~ Drama Teacher…

“Post-national state” under whose authority Justin? China or the WEF?!

The majority of Canadian politicians are cowardly unaccountable white collar criminals; endlessly creating ways to increase our taxes while always finding reason to blame others for their gross incompetence and irresponsibility!

Trump’s USA is no longer willing to give us a free ride without leveling up our game! We are like a self entitled and undeserving trust fund kid when it comes to our relationship with the USA! We should be doing more to pull our own financial, military, and economic weight!

Canadian politicians are 100% responsible for creating these challenging economic conditions, and destroying traditional Canadian values. Politicians need to take responsibility for their incredibly weak leadership, and they should be doing much more to pull our own sovereign weight!

Have you ever considered how stupid, ignorant, and arrogant Western political “leaders” have become? They are chameleons of the general consensus, and have no ability or desire to determine what’s right and true for their own citizenry because they are essentially cattle managers for the globalist elite’s agenda…

Think about it…

If you’re a self entitled trust fund kid (moron); then you’re automatically a prime candidate for Canadian politics…

Remember that Trudeau and his Liberal army of viral parasitical snowflakes destroyed Canada!

Liberal Mantra: Normalize all that’s immoral and lawless, and endeavor to create new legal ways of increasing taxation; while simultaneously living a life of complete unaccountability, luxury, and ease!

What an embarrassment Canada has become…

Canadian politicians are responsible for bringing this country to a national breaking point. Canadian politicians are self entitled chameleons of the general consensus, and they’d rather take the cowardly path of least resistance by serving WEF & Chinese globalist interests over protecting the traditional sovereign state of what Canada once was as a nation! Canadian politicians are always hiding behind the shadow of the United States, and yet paradoxically claim national sovereignty without pulling Canada’s own “sovereign” weight. Trump is calling us out for what we have become, and now our politicians act surprised and want to unify Canada even after all the C19 medical tyranny they remained silent about over the years!

Canadian leaders are mostly woke self entitled trust fund kids who will sell out the entire nation to prevent themselves from being held accountable or responsible for their “white collar” crimes!

The blind leading the blind…

What is Canada?

I have no idea anymore…

Contemplation 10:

What is Canada?

Canada hasn’t been pulling it’s own sovereign weight for decades. We can’t even defend our own airspace from Chinese spy balloons; let alone our willful negligence on naval and land defense capabilities.

I don’t blame Trump for wanting Canada to join the United States. We are like an undeserving spoiled trust fund kid when it comes to our current relationship with the United States.

Canadian “leaders” should stop surrounding themselves with useless “Yes Men,” and actually try to resolve the business and defense of Canada with some dignity and self respect. Canada is no longer a nation that I am proud of, and it’s become a compassless nation of self entitled fools.

Canada has some of the weakest leadership in the entire world, and we only have ourselves to blame for allowing this circus show to continue…

Canada is a globalist pilot project; no consequence Canada; a criminal’s place of refuge…

I say join the US…

