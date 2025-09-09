Contemplation 1:

To All you Rabid Jew and Israel Hating Normalizes:

(If Canada approves of it; you know it’s wrong by default)

It’s your freedom to criticize any goverment, but y’all have become 4th Reich Nazi’s blinded by your Islamo / communist simping ideology…

If you’ve formed your opinion on Israel because of the endless “documentaries” out there in the digital spaces , I’d recommend finding balance to your views. My issue with Western self appointed judges of Israel is you are fighting against a Liberal democracy (just like your own), and have normalized broad-stroking rabid hate for all Jews and the entire nation of Israel (Islamists would be so proud of you!)

I could create a documentary on Justin Trudeau & the Laurentian Elite, and steer the main takeaway as to why you should hate every Canadian. I could create a documentary on the KKK and steer the narrative as to why you should hate all white people. I could create a documentary on Putin, and drive the mindset towards broad-stroking hatred against all Russians…

Y’all are fools in your self perceived wisdom!!

I know there are evil Jews, just as there are evil people in ALL nations, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to turn against the entire nation of Israel because of the actions of a few. Each and every man will be judged / rewarded according to what they have done in the flesh! I’ve chosen my position and that’s never going to change.

If you’ve read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and you figure you’ve got them pegged; I feel sorry for you. Israel is a Liberal democracy just like Canada, and you have no idea what governance would look like if these Islamic jihadists took power. Take a look at Syria and Iran; but of course, no Jews = no news.

I especially have issue with Replacement Theology Christians who hate Israel! Have you read Romans Chapter 11?!

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2011&version=NKJV

I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!

It’s your freedom to disagree, but I’ll have no part of this crowd.

The West is on a trajectory of self induced destruction because it’s abandoned its moral compass for materialism and fake peace with communists and Islamists!

You’ll be delivered up to your enemies lest repentance drives national change…

Contemplation 2:

Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happening to their women and children in the Gaza Strip; not Israel. There’s no justification for the slaughter they celebrated Oct. 7th 2023. It’s one thing when soldiers engage in battle; but what happened Oct. 7th was a celebrated massacre. They’ve had their time and opportunity to build a two state solution, but they’ve chosen to spend all their time, money, and efforts in war preparations against Israel. They could have built a Dubai, but instead they chose perpetual jihad against Israel.

“Palestine” was a word coined by the Romans to disassociate the conquered Jews from Judea; which is their traditional homeland.

Hamas has essentially accomplished its goal, by sacrificing “Palestinians” to turn the world against Israel. It’s a suicidal strategy that’s been very effective at stirring up their global intifada. I’ll have no part with these militant Islamists, and I have 0 respect for their tactics and strategies against Israel. They’ve brought about their own destruction.

All Hamas had to do was return the hostages and lay down their arms, and then their women and children would be out of harms way. It’s as simple as that. Hamas is 100% responsible for what’s happened to Gaza; not Israel.

Do you have any idea how the world would be if militant Islamists took power over the world? Take a look at what’s happening in Syria…

By the way; there’s over 2 million Arabs living peacefully within the state of Israel. It’s not an apartheid state.

The war in GAZA is all about Islamic Jihadists reclaiming Israel for Dar-Al Islam, and they are certainly willing to sacrifice “Palestinians” in the mode of Dar-Al Harb to ultimately expand the Ummah. The West does not comprehend the jihadist Taqqiya stratagem we are facing, and our “leaders” are responsible for bringing Islamic civilization jihad to our nations!

Fact: “Palestinians” elected Hamas and have turned the Gaza Strip into an Islamist terrorist state…

Islam is a “religion” of forceful conquest, and they seek to subjugate the world, by any means necessary, in the name of “Allah!”

Contemplation 3:

Everyone has core inherent value, but whether you develop your skill sets, to contribute in this world, is a completely different matter — this requires intellectual, physical, and spiritual discipline, dedication, and daily efforts!

We are all multifaceted 3D canvasses; what will you create with the freewill giving to you?

Contemplation 4:

Imam’s are the root of the Islamic Jihadist problem, and their Ummah expands under the pretext of “freedom of religion.”

Work to keep exposing the Muslim Brotherhood’s civilization jihadist tactics against the West! Most Western politicians have become blinded to the stratagem of Taqqiya; and they are relentless at pandering to the Islamic jihadist’s Islamophobic counter rhetoric. Know your enemy, and don’t be fooled by the outward commercial of their lobby!

https://www.memri.org/tv/boston-imam-abdullah-faaruuq-america-land-of-coward-home-of-slave

“Boston Imam Abdullah Faaruuq: Europeans, Go Home; America is the Land of the Coward and the Home of the Slave (Archival)

During a sermon in Boston, MA, Imam Abdullah Faaruuq said that the people native to America will never think of America as great until "you Europeans act right or go home. He said: "Go back to where you came from… [America] is not the land of the free and the home of the brave. It is the land of the coward and the home of the slave." He added that the future of America lies in Islam even if they "lied about all men being created equal," and said that Americans are outnumbered and afraid that their women will love Muslims or people of color. He also asked: "What's wrong with you, you sick Americans?" Faaruuq concluded by advising America to become Muslim and to "open the doors of this nation." Faaruuq, an American-born convert to Islam, lives in Boston, MA and is the Imam of the Mosque for the Praising of Allah. The sermon was uploaded to the mosque’s YouTube channel on February 24, 2017.”

Contemplation 5:

Matthew 7: 1-6 ~ New King James Version

“Judge not, that you be not judged. 2 For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you. 3 And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? 4 Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye? 5 Hypocrite! First remove the plank from your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

6 “Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%207&version=NKJV

Contemplation 6:

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is an act of domestic & political terrorism against this man’s life, value / belief systems, and family.

His death will not be in vain…

Those who are celebrating will be shown no mercy in their own time of need!

“Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America.” ~Charlie Kirk~