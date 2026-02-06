Transphysical to Transintellectual to Transpiritual Domains of Thinking

Contemplation 1:

I’ve Signed for an Independent Alberta…

The State of Canada:

Four Potential Pathways:

1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.

2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.

3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.

4: Continue as it is…

You decide…

Challenge: The Parameters and Legal Framework of an Independent Albertan Constitution Must be Clealry Articulated and Defined.

My take:

What is Canada?

“There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state.”

~ Justin Trudeau ~

Trudeau’s political terrorism was well rewarded, and his government is largely responsible for systematically destroying traditional Western Judeo-Christian values! His worship of global multicultural ideology and immorality are the mechanisms by which traditional Judeo-Christian governance is being systematically destroyed.

Canada hasn’t been pulling its own sovereign weight for decades. We can’t even defend our own airspace from Chinese spy balloons; let alone our willful naval and land defense incompetence.

I don’t blame Trump for wanting Canada to join the United States. We are like an undeserving spoiled trust fund kid when it comes to our current relationship with the United States.

Canadian “leaders” should stop surrounding themselves with useless “Yes Men,” and actually try to resolve the business and defense of Canada with some dignity and self respect. Canada is no longer a nation that I am proud of, and it’s become a nation of self entitled fools.

Canada has some of the weakest leadership in the entire world, and we only have ourselves to blame for allowing this circus show to continue…

Canada is a globalist pilot project; no consequence Canada; a criminal’s place of refuge…

I say join the US, or form a new country, and yes I’d be willing to fight for this kind of freedom.

I’d never fight for what Canada has become today…

Canada is no longer what it used to be…

To those passionate about defending “Canada!”

I have no idea why you’re so passionate about defending “Canada,” and it’s propaganda?! Canada has been sold off to Chinese and WEF interests by our own politicians. The Canada you’re passionate about and defending doesn’t exist, and its “sovereignty” is a mere pretext to keep people like you under their hypnotic control.

We basically have no army, airforce, or navy capabilities to defend our nation from foreign invasion. We rely completely on the USA for our defense, and Trump is calling us out for what we are militarily and financially. Don’t like it? That’s your freedom, but don’t preach to me about a Canada that doesn’t exist. Canada abandoned it’s freedom a long time ago by the very leaders you support. They are responsible for destroying Canada from within by their weak policies and complete abandonment of Biblical morality.

Trump’s pushing back hard against the rainbow flag DEI religion, and he’s Making America Great Again. We don’t have leadership in Canada; we have pandering yes men and women for the globalist elite…

Trump is taking a very aggressive and surprising economic position against Canada. I think he views Canada as a security threat to the USA (which it is), and so he’s using economic tactics to push for a 51st state.

Canadian politicians are responsible for what’s happened to Canada, and Trump has had enough.

What is Canada?

“There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state.”

Justin Trudeau ~ Drama Teacher…

G-d’s Determination for Morality is Final and Absolute!

https://albertaprosperityproject.com

stayfreealberta.com/how-and-where-to-sign

Jeffrey Rath Substack:

Contemplation 2:

CATTLE MANAGEMENT 101:

The Golden Age of the Immoral and Lawless Canadian Beta Male…

Justin Trudeau is the Embodiment of a Cowardly, Unaccountable, and Weak Beta Male who is Undermining Canada’s Sovereignty to Pander to His WEF Overlords! He’s established a Dictatorship of the Liberal General Consensus, and is Drunk on the Power of His Own Folly! He is Destroying National Sovereignty, Biblical Morality, Christianity, Medical Freedom, Bodily Autonomy, The Oil and Gas Industry, Freedom of Speech, Scientific Empiricism, Osteopathic Medicine, Financial Responsibility, and Criminal Accountability!

Justin Trudeau Stands for Nothing other than Forwarding the Globalist’s Great Reset Agenda! He’s a Chameleon that is Sure to Take the Path of Least Resistance, and His Memory Will be the Internal Parasite that Destroyed the Strength of Canadian Freedom!

Trudeau is rapidly turning Canada into a Godless perverse rainbow flag flying abomination of a nation who not only celebrates and normalizes all forms of conceivable immorality, but goes further to legislate it’s practices into law. Trudeau’s Canada is governed by the utmost cowardly, and are the first to surround themselves with the best of armed security forces; while relentlessly pushing for the gradual disarmament of it’s citizenry. Trudeau has unleashed C19 bioweapons on the entire population, and has successfully transformed Canada into an unaccountable health fascist Liberal dictatorship of the general consensus! This nation is well fattened for the slaughter, unless we repent and turn from our wicked ways!!!

Under Justin Trudeau’s Leadership, All 338 Canadian Members of Parliament “Foolishly” Gave a Standing Ovation to a Former Ukrainian SS Waffen Nazi War Criminal!

I’m so disgusted with our useless Liberal government officials. Instead of educating themselves to keep watch out for the best interests of the people, they so “virtuously” profess to serve, they sell out to the lobby of the general corporate consensus, and mandate health fascism across the country! And if that were not bad enough, they then manipulate the letter of the law to ensure their actions are never to be held to account in a just court of law! This Canadian white collar mafia, protected by tax payer funded lawyers, are drunk with “woke” power and we must do everything in our power to expose their absolute corruption!

Canada is captured by the dictatorship of the Liberal “scientific” general consensus whose faith based cognitive dissonance keeps them blinded to damning emerging scientific Truth!

Contemplation 3:

Lest we forget…

Cattle Management 101:

Thou shalt not question the C19 injectable ‘holy’ water…

The Governance of Lies and Deception Pays Very Well in the Material World; Little do They Know of the Eternal Consequences…

Safety must be proven; not declared! Advocate for sound evidence based decision making over the lobby of profit driven data manipulation! “The greater the financial and other interests and prejudices in a scientific field, the less likely the research findings are to be true.” John P.A. Ioannidis

Our Governments Suffer from Massive Cognitive Dissonance while Crimes Against Humanity Are Being Committed!

Blind Leading the Blind! They are Captured by Luciferian Power, and Whore Themselves Out to WEF Globalist Corporations who Work Tirelessly to Enslave Sovereign Nations into the Coming Beast System Prophesied in Revelation 13.

Our government is guilty of committing crimes against humanity, and I will make sure they are held to account for coercively mandating & fear mongering the widespread use of unsafe and ineffective Covid-19 “vaccines!”

The Canadian government has ruined our economy, destroyed small businesses, divided families & nations, violated the Nuremberg Code, destroyed freedom, coerced “vaccination,” threatened employment, trampled over the supremacy of our constitutional laws, dogmatically misinformed the general public, silenced medical free speech, abused our trust, and have the nerve to think that their actions are above the supremacy of our constitutional laws?!

The foolish decisions of a profit driven health authority will surely bring great pain and suffering to the trust of the innocent. Who can convict them of their crimes against humanity?

A relatively undetected soft kill (genocide) on humanity is occurring in this generation; a clandestine crime to accelerate depopulation and totalitarian control! Those who understand what the science is actually signaling are sounding the alarm! Don’t foolishly and blindly place your trust in the Covid-19 mitigation dogma! Learn how to critically think and sift through the evidence and research before blindly injecting yourselves with experimental Covid-19 injections!

I am deeply ashamed of the majority of doctors and Christian leaders for their willful ignorance! Shame on you for taking the path of least resistance with regards to our governments unscientific health fascist Covid-19 injection mandates! You’ll reap the full reward of your foolishness by following the collective agreement, and you’ll be put to utter shame.

The Covid-19 mRNA and Viral Vector Injections are NOT Safe or Effective! Our Government Officials Chose the Path of Least Resistance, and Acted as Snake Oil Salesman… The Consequences of Our Officials Placing Blind Faith in Their holy and trusted Jabs Will Result in Depopulation Capitalism! Don’t Ever Forget What They’ve Done, and They Must Be Held Accountable for their Crimes Against Humanity! It’s a Soft Engineered Kill on Humanity…Wake Up! An Effective Lie is Always Mixed with an Element of Truth!

Pursue investigative journalistic integrity, love truth, work diligently to set the record straight. A difficult undertaking, for we live within a Luciferian world built on deception and lies. If we choose to correct our thinking amidst emerging evidence, then we will continue to grow and become an instrument of light, love, and understanding; rather than become a person of darkness, dogma, and pride who is incapable of self correction.

The Scientific Method is the Framework for Pursuing Physical Empirical “truth,” and the Holy Scriptures Account for Divine Truth which Eludes the Understanding of the Scientific Empiricist. There is no conflict, it is man’s thinking that errors.

Health officials need to be investing more time analyzing how Pharma manipulates it’s very profitable “scientific” conclusions. Science is the pursuit of empirical truth, and clearly Pfizer scammed the entire world with their esoteric C19 jab mystery batches that do not produce immunity, prevent transmission, or infection…

Government Officials who adhere to the Expertly Opined “Science” of the General Consensus are walking in Lockstep in the Foolishness of their own Dogmatic Designs and Deceptions!

Pfizer is essentially a very sophisticated group of snake oil salesmen trying to cash in on what our bodies natural immune systems freely produce. Pharmaceutical manufacturers work tirelessly to produce “medicines” to mask clinical symptoms, and deliberately turn the blind eye to researching root cause analysis cures.

Beware of their endless supply of tax payer funded lawyers who twist the language of the law to defend chameleon like snake oil salesman!

The science, in which you trust, will condemn all those who’ve foolishly endorsed Covid-19 vaccine mandates that don’t produce immunity, prevent infection or transmission of the virus. Justice will come for you in it’s proper time.

We are to be Thorns of Conscience to an Unaccountable, Unscientific, and Lawless Covid-19 Health Fascist Government until Justice is Served for their Transhumanist Crimes Against Humanity!

The Canadian government must be made accountable again! Don’t allow their unscientific treachery to be swept under the proverbial rug! They are more than eager to wipe the proverbial slate clean for themselves, and yet will hammer down the full extent of the law upon those who don’t bow down to their ridiculous Covid-19 mandates! The Light will be shown upon their darkest deeds, and the very science which they profess to follow will be the very process that will expose and unequivocally condemn their utter foolish health fascism! They virtue signal their way through the Plandemic, and have sold their souls for the temporary pleasures of this world! Their lust for power and monetary gain spreads like posion throughout the land, and yet little do they know they will face the Almighty Consuming Fire of God for all their wicked deeds!

Contemplation 4:

Thanking Ariyana Mazda for the orginal inspiration behind this short video clip of my wife and I…

So many soul quality battles we’ve faced and endured, and yet G-d ordained for us to remain standing to this very day…

Learn to Transmute all your Life’s Difficult and Foolish Life Decisions into Repentant Wisdom as a Teaching Point to Warn the Next Generation!

How you govern your eyes and thought life reflects the constitution of your soul.

Servants of the Ultimate Undercover Boss; The Lion of the Tribe of Judah!

My wife’s wisdom on willfully creating new positive behavioral pattern changes in a marriage suffering from a toxic downward spiraling “Tit for Tat” philosophy. Make a conscious effort to break old patterns, and cancel out the old knee jerk behavioral reactions with self control and good temperance.



Her Thoughts to Me on Improving our Marriage ~



“I think it starts by thinking first, then acting, and not acting on impulse without thinking. It will be like retraining yourself, and both of us, because of the habits and patterns that have resulted from prolonged repetition. But just as bad habits/cycles are formed they can be undone. If you consciously start to think when a thought comes to mind, will this build up or tear down, then you are implementing a new process and bypassing the automatic way of thinking. It will take some discipline and hard work, and we will have set backs, but as long as we are consciously working together - we can overcome.”

Remembrance:

My heart is broken, and yet I understand the great importance of this separation. There is most certainly an opportunity for long lasting change and restoration! I’ve been too hard on my wife, and have not loved her in the manner she deserves.



I know we can push through all the trials, and that love is going to prevail in our marriage. I am bound by God to fight for our marriage, and I will never be the same due to the life changing epiphany’s our separation is producing. In the end, only God’s Word will matter, and whether we chose to align our lives by His Holy precepts and commands. All my effort is going to shift towards working for His Kingdom, and showing my wife that I can love her as the man she’s always hoped I’d become.

Contemplation 5:

Leo Lyon Zagami: A Master at Unveiling the Mask of the Luciferian Cout!

https://leozagami.com

Contemplation 6:

A Tribute to the Brave and Courageous Men of the IDF who’ve Fought Bravely and Courageously against Merciless Terrorist Islamic Jihadists who Seek Israel’s Complete Annihilation!

These Men Uphold the Rule of Law and Justice over the Land; Respect and Honour!

A Vision for Israel and Her Future!

https://iamisraelfilm.com/

A Tribute to IDF Women who’ve Served Israel in Her Times of Trouble!

A Vision for Her Future!

https://templeinstitute.org/

Contemplation 7:

“Cognitive Dissonance, the mental conflict that occurs when beliefs or assumptions are contradicted by new information. The unease or tension that the conflict arouses in people is relieved by one of several defensive maneuvers: they reject, explain away, or avoid the new information; persuade themselves that no conflict really exists; reconcile the differences; or resort to any other defensive means of preserving stability or order in their conceptions of the world and of themselves. The concept was developed in the 1950s by American psychologist Leon Festinger and became a major point of discussion and research.”



https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance

Contemplation 8:

Luke 9:26 ~ New King James Version

26 “For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words, of him the Son of Man will be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in His Father’s, and of the holy angels.”

Ezekiel 33:8 ~ New King James Version

8 “When I say to the wicked, ‘O wicked man, you shall surely die!’ and you do not speak to warn the wicked from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood I will require at your hand.”

Revelation 20:11-15 ~ NKJV

11 “Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. 12 And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which were written in the books. 13 The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. 14 Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.”

Revelation 21:8 ~ New King James Version

8 “But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”

Contemplation 9:

Contemplation 10 Proverbs: