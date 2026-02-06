Judge Yourself First; As You Judge Others so Shall You be Judged! (5-5)
Tracy Dienes: We All Need to Narrow the Gap of Our Own Hypocrisy! Why do You Wipe the Slate Clean for Yourselves, and yet Insist on Holding Others to Account?
Transphysical to Transintellectual to Transpiritual Domains of Thinking
Contemplation 1:
I’ve Signed for an Independent Alberta…
The State of Canada:
Four Potential Pathways:
1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.
2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.
3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.
4: Continue as it is…
You decide…
Challenge: The Parameters and Legal Framework of an Independent Albertan Constitution Must be Clealry Articulated and Defined.
My take:
What is Canada?
“There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state.”
~ Justin Trudeau ~
Trudeau’s political terrorism was well rewarded, and his government is largely responsible for systematically destroying traditional Western Judeo-Christian values! His worship of global multicultural ideology and immorality are the mechanisms by which traditional Judeo-Christian governance is being systematically destroyed.
Canada hasn’t been pulling its own sovereign weight for decades. We can’t even defend our own airspace from Chinese spy balloons; let alone our willful naval and land defense incompetence.
I don’t blame Trump for wanting Canada to join the United States. We are like an undeserving spoiled trust fund kid when it comes to our current relationship with the United States.
Canadian “leaders” should stop surrounding themselves with useless “Yes Men,” and actually try to resolve the business and defense of Canada with some dignity and self respect. Canada is no longer a nation that I am proud of, and it’s become a nation of self entitled fools.
Canada has some of the weakest leadership in the entire world, and we only have ourselves to blame for allowing this circus show to continue…
Canada is a globalist pilot project; no consequence Canada; a criminal’s place of refuge…
I say join the US, or form a new country, and yes I’d be willing to fight for this kind of freedom.
I’d never fight for what Canada has become today…
Canada is no longer what it used to be…
To those passionate about defending “Canada!”
I have no idea why you’re so passionate about defending “Canada,” and it’s propaganda?! Canada has been sold off to Chinese and WEF interests by our own politicians. The Canada you’re passionate about and defending doesn’t exist, and its “sovereignty” is a mere pretext to keep people like you under their hypnotic control.
We basically have no army, airforce, or navy capabilities to defend our nation from foreign invasion. We rely completely on the USA for our defense, and Trump is calling us out for what we are militarily and financially. Don’t like it? That’s your freedom, but don’t preach to me about a Canada that doesn’t exist. Canada abandoned it’s freedom a long time ago by the very leaders you support. They are responsible for destroying Canada from within by their weak policies and complete abandonment of Biblical morality.
Trump’s pushing back hard against the rainbow flag DEI religion, and he’s Making America Great Again. We don’t have leadership in Canada; we have pandering yes men and women for the globalist elite…
Trump is taking a very aggressive and surprising economic position against Canada. I think he views Canada as a security threat to the USA (which it is), and so he’s using economic tactics to push for a 51st state.
Canadian politicians are responsible for what’s happened to Canada, and Trump has had enough.
G-d’s Determination for Morality is Final and Absolute!
https://albertaprosperityproject.com
stayfreealberta.com/how-and-where-to-sign
Jeffrey Rath Substack:
Contemplation 2:
CATTLE MANAGEMENT 101:
The Golden Age of the Immoral and Lawless Canadian Beta Male…
Justin Trudeau is the Embodiment of a Cowardly, Unaccountable, and Weak Beta Male who is Undermining Canada’s Sovereignty to Pander to His WEF Overlords! He’s established a Dictatorship of the Liberal General Consensus, and is Drunk on the Power of His Own Folly! He is Destroying National Sovereignty, Biblical Morality, Christianity, Medical Freedom, Bodily Autonomy, The Oil and Gas Industry, Freedom of Speech, Scientific Empiricism, Osteopathic Medicine, Financial Responsibility, and Criminal Accountability!
Justin Trudeau Stands for Nothing other than Forwarding the Globalist’s Great Reset Agenda! He’s a Chameleon that is Sure to Take the Path of Least Resistance, and His Memory Will be the Internal Parasite that Destroyed the Strength of Canadian Freedom!
Trudeau is rapidly turning Canada into a Godless perverse rainbow flag flying abomination of a nation who not only celebrates and normalizes all forms of conceivable immorality, but goes further to legislate it’s practices into law. Trudeau’s Canada is governed by the utmost cowardly, and are the first to surround themselves with the best of armed security forces; while relentlessly pushing for the gradual disarmament of it’s citizenry. Trudeau has unleashed C19 bioweapons on the entire population, and has successfully transformed Canada into an unaccountable health fascist Liberal dictatorship of the general consensus! This nation is well fattened for the slaughter, unless we repent and turn from our wicked ways!!!
Under Justin Trudeau’s Leadership, All 338 Canadian Members of Parliament “Foolishly” Gave a Standing Ovation to a Former Ukrainian SS Waffen Nazi War Criminal!
I’m so disgusted with our useless Liberal government officials. Instead of educating themselves to keep watch out for the best interests of the people, they so “virtuously” profess to serve, they sell out to the lobby of the general corporate consensus, and mandate health fascism across the country! And if that were not bad enough, they then manipulate the letter of the law to ensure their actions are never to be held to account in a just court of law! This Canadian white collar mafia, protected by tax payer funded lawyers, are drunk with “woke” power and we must do everything in our power to expose their absolute corruption!
Canada is captured by the dictatorship of the Liberal “scientific” general consensus whose faith based cognitive dissonance keeps them blinded to damning emerging scientific Truth!
Contemplation 3:
Lest we forget…
Cattle Management 101:
Thou shalt not question the C19 injectable ‘holy’ water…
The Governance of Lies and Deception Pays Very Well in the Material World; Little do They Know of the Eternal Consequences…
Safety must be proven; not declared! Advocate for sound evidence based decision making over the lobby of profit driven data manipulation!
“The greater the financial and other interests and prejudices in a scientific field, the less likely the research findings are to be true.” John P.A. Ioannidis
Our Governments Suffer from Massive Cognitive Dissonance while Crimes Against Humanity Are Being Committed!
Blind Leading the Blind! They are Captured by Luciferian Power, and Whore Themselves Out to WEF Globalist Corporations who Work Tirelessly to Enslave Sovereign Nations into the Coming Beast System Prophesied in Revelation 13.
Our government is guilty of committing crimes against humanity, and I will make sure they are held to account for coercively mandating & fear mongering the widespread use of unsafe and ineffective Covid-19 “vaccines!”
The Canadian government has ruined our economy, destroyed small businesses, divided families & nations, violated the Nuremberg Code, destroyed freedom, coerced “vaccination,” threatened employment, trampled over the supremacy of our constitutional laws, dogmatically misinformed the general public, silenced medical free speech, abused our trust, and have the nerve to think that their actions are above the supremacy of our constitutional laws?!
The foolish decisions of a profit driven health authority will surely bring great pain and suffering to the trust of the innocent. Who can convict them of their crimes against humanity?
A relatively undetected soft kill (genocide) on humanity is occurring in this generation; a clandestine crime to accelerate depopulation and totalitarian control! Those who understand what the science is actually signaling are sounding the alarm! Don’t foolishly and blindly place your trust in the Covid-19 mitigation dogma! Learn how to critically think and sift through the evidence and research before blindly injecting yourselves with experimental Covid-19 injections!
I am deeply ashamed of the majority of doctors and Christian leaders for their willful ignorance! Shame on you for taking the path of least resistance with regards to our governments unscientific health fascist Covid-19 injection mandates! You’ll reap the full reward of your foolishness by following the collective agreement, and you’ll be put to utter shame.
The Covid-19 mRNA and Viral Vector Injections are NOT Safe or Effective! Our Government Officials Chose the Path of Least Resistance, and Acted as Snake Oil Salesman… The Consequences of Our Officials Placing Blind Faith in Their holy and trusted Jabs Will Result in Depopulation Capitalism! Don’t Ever Forget What They’ve Done, and They Must Be Held Accountable for their Crimes Against Humanity! It’s a Soft Engineered Kill on Humanity…Wake Up! An Effective Lie is Always Mixed with an Element of Truth!
Pursue investigative journalistic integrity, love truth, work diligently to set the record straight. A difficult undertaking, for we live within a Luciferian world built on deception and lies. If we choose to correct our thinking amidst emerging evidence, then we will continue to grow and become an instrument of light, love, and understanding; rather than become a person of darkness, dogma, and pride who is incapable of self correction.
The Scientific Method is the Framework for Pursuing Physical Empirical “truth,” and the Holy Scriptures Account for Divine Truth which Eludes the Understanding of the Scientific Empiricist. There is no conflict, it is man’s thinking that errors.
Health officials need to be investing more time analyzing how Pharma manipulates it’s very profitable “scientific” conclusions. Science is the pursuit of empirical truth, and clearly Pfizer scammed the entire world with their esoteric C19 jab mystery batches that do not produce immunity, prevent transmission, or infection…
Government Officials who adhere to the Expertly Opined “Science” of the General Consensus are walking in Lockstep in the Foolishness of their own Dogmatic Designs and Deceptions!
Pfizer is essentially a very sophisticated group of snake oil salesmen trying to cash in on what our bodies natural immune systems freely produce. Pharmaceutical manufacturers work tirelessly to produce “medicines” to mask clinical symptoms, and deliberately turn the blind eye to researching root cause analysis cures.
Beware of their endless supply of tax payer funded lawyers who twist the language of the law to defend chameleon like snake oil salesman!
The science, in which you trust, will condemn all those who’ve foolishly endorsed Covid-19 vaccine mandates that don’t produce immunity, prevent infection or transmission of the virus. Justice will come for you in it’s proper time.
We are to be Thorns of Conscience to an Unaccountable, Unscientific, and Lawless Covid-19 Health Fascist Government until Justice is Served for their Transhumanist Crimes Against Humanity!
The Canadian government must be made accountable again! Don’t allow their unscientific treachery to be swept under the proverbial rug! They are more than eager to wipe the proverbial slate clean for themselves, and yet will hammer down the full extent of the law upon those who don’t bow down to their ridiculous Covid-19 mandates! The Light will be shown upon their darkest deeds, and the very science which they profess to follow will be the very process that will expose and unequivocally condemn their utter foolish health fascism! They virtue signal their way through the Plandemic, and have sold their souls for the temporary pleasures of this world! Their lust for power and monetary gain spreads like posion throughout the land, and yet little do they know they will face the Almighty Consuming Fire of God for all their wicked deeds!
Contemplation 4:
Thanking Ariyana Mazda for the orginal inspiration behind this short video clip of my wife and I…
So many soul quality battles we’ve faced and endured, and yet G-d ordained for us to remain standing to this very day…
Learn to Transmute all your Life’s Difficult and Foolish Life Decisions into Repentant Wisdom as a Teaching Point to Warn the Next Generation!
How you govern your eyes and thought life reflects the constitution of your soul.
Servants of the Ultimate Undercover Boss; The Lion of the Tribe of Judah!
My wife’s wisdom on willfully creating new positive behavioral pattern changes in a marriage suffering from a toxic downward spiraling “Tit for Tat” philosophy. Make a conscious effort to break old patterns, and cancel out the old knee jerk behavioral reactions with self control and good temperance.
Her Thoughts to Me on Improving our Marriage ~
“I think it starts by thinking first, then acting, and not acting on impulse without thinking. It will be like retraining yourself, and both of us, because of the habits and patterns that have resulted from prolonged repetition. But just as bad habits/cycles are formed they can be undone. If you consciously start to think when a thought comes to mind, will this build up or tear down, then you are implementing a new process and bypassing the automatic way of thinking. It will take some discipline and hard work, and we will have set backs, but as long as we are consciously working together - we can overcome.”
Remembrance:
My heart is broken, and yet I understand the great importance of this separation. There is most certainly an opportunity for long lasting change and restoration! I’ve been too hard on my wife, and have not loved her in the manner she deserves.
I know we can push through all the trials, and that love is going to prevail in our marriage. I am bound by God to fight for our marriage, and I will never be the same due to the life changing epiphany’s our separation is producing. In the end, only God’s Word will matter, and whether we chose to align our lives by His Holy precepts and commands. All my effort is going to shift towards working for His Kingdom, and showing my wife that I can love her as the man she’s always hoped I’d become.
Contemplation 5:
Leo Lyon Zagami: A Master at Unveiling the Mask of the Luciferian Cout!
Contemplation 6:
A Tribute to the Brave and Courageous Men of the IDF who’ve Fought Bravely and Courageously against Merciless Terrorist Islamic Jihadists who Seek Israel’s Complete Annihilation!
These Men Uphold the Rule of Law and Justice over the Land; Respect and Honour!
A Vision for Israel and Her Future!
A Tribute to IDF Women who’ve Served Israel in Her Times of Trouble!
A Vision for Her Future!
Contemplation 7:
“Cognitive Dissonance, the mental conflict that occurs when beliefs or assumptions are contradicted by new information. The unease or tension that the conflict arouses in people is relieved by one of several defensive maneuvers: they reject, explain away, or avoid the new information; persuade themselves that no conflict really exists; reconcile the differences; or resort to any other defensive means of preserving stability or order in their conceptions of the world and of themselves. The concept was developed in the 1950s by American psychologist Leon Festinger and became a major point of discussion and research.”
https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance
Contemplation 8:
Luke 9:26 ~ New King James Version
26 “For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words, of him the Son of Man will be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in His Father’s, and of the holy angels.”
Ezekiel 33:8 ~ New King James Version
8 “When I say to the wicked, ‘O wicked man, you shall surely die!’ and you do not speak to warn the wicked from his way, that wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood I will require at your hand.”
Revelation 20:11-15 ~ NKJV
11 “Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. 12 And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which were written in the books. 13 The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. 14 Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.”
Revelation 21:8 ~ New King James Version
8 “But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”
Contemplation 9:
Contemplation 10 Proverbs:
Chameleonism ~ Those who forgo their own personal convictions & conscience to take the path of least resistance and gain perceived social acceptance by those who forcefully advance opposing views & agendas.
I think a human being’s “destiny” can be compared to how you throw a 30 sided die with 30 possible outcomes. Your destiny has multiple possible “pre-determinations,” but it’s ultimate outcome will be a result of how the laws of physics and motion act upon the initial forces you imparted on the die. The Truth is out there..., but will you make the time to pursue it’s knowledge, and adapt to the implications thereof? Your freedom to choose your life’s trajectory may be paralleled to the initial force imparted on a 30 sided die. Free will is the force which will ultimately shape and determine which side of the die’s 30 sided possibilities your life may become.
Lucifer only has the power to entice you with the TEMPORARY pleasures and materialism of this world! Hedonism and sexual immorality pervade the culture in this perverse and wicked generation! These lifestyle actions are pleasure traps for your eternal soul, which will eventually bear the price of eternal hellfire! Sexually Immoral actions have eternal consequences! Repent and turn away from a sinful lifestyle while there is still time; for you do not know when your life will be required of you!
The path of least resistance is the coward’s way!
Science is the Pursuit of Empirical Truth, yet God Ironically Chooses to Reveal Himself Empirically to Those with Childlike Faith!
If I chose not to warn you; then I would not love you!
G-d determines absolute right from wrong; not mankind. We are not the product of evolutionary chance; we have been created in His image, and you will be accountable for what you’ve done with your life!
The Battle for the Freewill of Mankind! Don’t be Deceived into a Lifetime of Immorality and Lawlessness!
The Truth is the Unbiased and Correct Interpretation of Empirical Data; Not the Result of Lobbied Political Narratives!
The transhumanist AI agenda wills to integrate / interface biological and technological systems which will accelerate the “evolution” of humanity into a “post human” 2.0 era. Be forewarned that this technology will be used to usher in the totalitarian MARK of the Beast system of Revelation 13.
To the Politically ‘Woke’ Left: Your hypocrisy and ignorance has reached the high heavens! Your time is short, and your fate is sealed for all of eternity unless you repent and turn from your utter foolishness, and wicked ways! You may prosper and flourish for a season, but your destruction and fall will echo throughout all the ages eternity!
Political chameleonism, group think, willful ignorance, inaction and silence encompass the characteristics of a coward and of one who stands for nothing; but yet reflects their longing to be accepted by those he or she perceives to be formulating the acceptable worldview and mainstream narrative.
The trials, testing, and tribulations this life will bring upon us produce an opportunity to either act in courageous faith or be subservient to a depressive victimhood.
There’s only One denomination, and that is the denomination of the Holy Spirit of the Living God!
Beware of the leaven of Christian showmanship, leadership centric ministries, the monetization of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love and pursuit of wealth, hedonism, and priestcrafts!
To an abominable generation of celebrity “Christian” ministers who have monetized the Gospel of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords for their own personal gain:
You’ve corrupted the Holy Word of God, and heaped up for yourselves great judgment in accordance to what’s written within the pages of the New Testament! You’ve dismissed the true riches of God, twisted the Word of God, and solicited the wealth of your followers to enrich your own personal lives! You’ve coveted and loved the riches of this world, and stolen from those looking for the Way of Salvation! Repent before your time of probation comes to end, for surely you’ll be amongst the poorest in the Kingdom of Heaven!
Stop justifying enriching yourselves by what’s written in the Old Testament you ministers of God’s Word!
The modern day evangelical church is obsessed with materialism, tithes for their buildings, the business of church, Christian showmanship, virtue signaling, cherry picking Scripture, 30 minute pep talks, surface level flattery, and is in danger of being extinguished unless it repents of it’s foolish lukewarm state! Most have not received the determining seal of the power of the Holy Spirit, but have merely mastered the art of talking the walk of holy men of times past (Modern day Pharisees and Sadducees)! Without the living demonstration of the power and witness of the Holy Spirit the church is nothing! Do you actually think He has stopped His work at the end of the writing of the New Testament?! How foolish and blind we have become! Repent!
G-d is NOT to be Treated as a Genie in a Bottle
You are either apart of the Luciferian church or the Remnant Church of the Lamb of God.
Have faith in the redemptive power of the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. Enter into the baptism of repentance and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, obey His commandments, endure your lifetime of testing / probation, and He will grant you remission of your sins alongside eternal life in His kingdom.
If we freely choose not to repent of our sins, and turn from our wicked ways, as defined by the Holy Bible, we will be thrown into the lake of fire for all of eternity!
If you know His Word, do not remain in open rebellion against His commandments and redemptive work! He is a long suffering and patient God! Exercise faith, hope, and love & endure all things until you’ve given up the ghost and your body goes down into the grave!
There are many writings of old and new that contain the very Words and Divine Revelation of God that are unknown to the orthodoxy of the evangelical world! Evangelicals are quick to accuse others for their “spirit of religion,” and yet they’ve failed to see how evangelical orthodoxy has overtaken the freedom and creativity the Holy Spirit brings upon His servants throughout all generations.
We should be ashamed of all our denominational divisions! Is the Body of Christ divided? Are we so arrogant to profess and advocate a perfect understanding of the mysteries and theologies of the Lord God?! I most certainly would not make such a claim!
Where is the love and understanding for our brothers and sisters in Christ as they work out their salvation with fear and trembling? The problem today is that we have too many theologians who are caught up in the letter of what’s written in times past, and yet do not know how to discern the living power of the Holy Spirt in this current generation!
The New Testament Writers were Living Examples of the Transformative Power of the Holy Spirit; the Remnant Church is the Living Representation of the Body of Christ in this World.
Jesus Christ is the Risen Lion and Lamb of the Tribe of Judah!
Unbelief restrains the work of the Holy Spirit, and faith activates the power of God! Don’t die in your sins, for you will go down into the fiery pits of hell and remain in eternal torment! Jesus Christ has made Atonement for the remission of our sins by His crucifixion! Don’t procrastinate your period of probation, but be baptized with water and repent of your sins with all sincerity of heart! If you do these things, then He will forgive you and baptize you with the Holy Spirit of God!
Practice enduring faith amidst all the trials and tribulations of your probationary period, hold fast to the Word of God, repent, believe in Jesus Christ’s Gospel, and you will enter the Kingdom of Heaven!
The only person that can change you is you! If you refuse the convictions of your God given conscience, then you’ll be hardened unto the wilderness of your own mental torments! Own your mistakes and learn from the downfall of your foolish pride! Recognizing and owning the error of your ways will launch you onto the path of true repentance; which is a gift from God Almighty!
God isn’t a dictator, and so therefore we exercise our freewill, in as much as we understand it’s parameters, for either good or evil during the span of our lifetimes. Do you invest your time in the pursuit of the temporary pleasures and riches of this world above the true riches of the Word of His Light, or has your heart been hardened to the convictions of His Holy Spirit? Know that you will be made to account for all your life’s actions and motives of intent as they are written in the heavenly record of your life. Do you not believe the Scriptures where we are counselled to store up our treasures in heaven over what is quickly passing away?
An Effective Lie is Always Mixed with an Element of Truth!
A Politicians Understanding of “The Science” Only Goes as Deep as the Pocket of the Lobbyist!
Blessed is the man who finds repentance, for it’s the path of redemption unto Salvation through the blood sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ!
Blessed is the man who listens and lives his life by the Words written within the Holy Bible’s New Testament, for these are the Words which direct unto eternal life!
Blessed is the man who is honest with himself, for God will surely lead him unto the path of holiness!
All conceivable forms of sexual immorality are normalized through the mechanism of leftist “woke” MSM programming. Adhering and advocating for hedonistic ideology will lead you down into the eternal pits of hell!
Ask yourself who really loved you?
Current Temporary World System: The one who celebrated your victimhood, apathy, sexual immorality, and encouraged you to take the path of least resistance?
Or….
Eternal Lord Jesus Christ: The one who encouraged you to overcome, advocated for truth, preached repentance of your sins, and warned you of the eternal burning consequences a perpetual lifestyle of sin will produce!
Don’t celebrate victimhood; learn to overcome!
Judgment is coming quickly to Western nations for you’ve committed a multitude of whoredoms with your elected chameleons and snake oil salesmen! You’ve embraced lawlessness, celebrate immorality, and you will not escape your just reward!
Once a nation refuses to heed the harbingers of warning, shake the dust off your feet, for it will be handed over to their own delusionary designs and the judgment of God! It will be written according to their own choosing, and they will have no excuse!
How terrible it will be for the politicians who’ve celebrated immorality / sin, and who’ve opened the portals of hell! How foolish you have become by trading your eternal souls for the temporary gains Lucifer’s system has to offer! You will not escape God’s judgment; lest you repent before your time of probation comes to an end!
Lawlessness is Well Defined by Lucifer’s One Command ~ Do What Thou Wilt! Stand on Guard Against the Unrepentant Hedonists, for They Have Given Themselves Over to the Temporary Passions & Lusts of the Flesh which Will Lead Them to the Eternal Lake of Fire!
Faith and Belief Activates the Power of God! Repentance Breaks the Power of Sin! The Discipline of Holiness Subdues the Lawlessness of the Temporary Sinful Pleasures of the Flesh! The Fear of the Lord God Will Keep You on the Straight and Narrow! Conviction Occurs By Hearing and Knowing the Word of God! Your Body is the Temple of the Holy Spirit! Live Your Life in Accordance to the Convictions the Holy Spirit Brings to Your Conscience! The Battle is Fought within Your Mind! Jesus was Crucified for Our Sins, and He Has Risen to the Right Hand of the Lord God Almighty! The Remission of Sin Has Been Paid by His Perfect Blood Sacrifice! He is Our High Priest, and All Power In Heaven and Earth is Under His Command! Repent, Believe, and He Will Save You as per His Infallible Word! Those Who Have Ears to Hear; Let Them Hear! God be my Judge, and the Arbiter of Truth and Justice who Will Reward All According to Their Works!
Life is a forge; you’ll either emerge as pure gold or be thrown away as the dross!
The truth is not interested in making you feel comfortable; quite the contrary! The truth is an accounting of what legitimately occurred whether it be for good or evil! The truth isn’t what you choose to believe, but it’s the occurrence of an original action, physical event or intent of motive!
The only person you can control is yourself! To live is to learn, and the battle is fought within your own mind! Don’t victimize yourself ~ Learn to overcome! You can choose to view life’s challenges with either a negative or positive mindset! Choose not to poison your mind with self pity, which will result in depression. Own and learn from your mistakes, and don’t repeat history expecting different results! Do your very best with the hand you’ve been dealt! Draw evidence and researched based conclusions, and don’t fall for the foolishness of the collective’s path of lobbied least resistance!
Just as intra-national corporations and world governments have deceived the entire world with their Pharmakeia and technocratic machinations, so shall transhumanism and AI usher in the Beast system prophesied in Revelation 13.
The reward of the master deceiver is quick, profitable, and temporary; but who can escape the coming judgment of God?
We are ambassadors for Yeshua Hamashiach, and we are to warn the world of the coming eternal judgment! We urge all men and women to repent of their abominable sins, and turn from their wicked ways while passing through this probationary period of grace! We are to warn the world that God defines sin as it is written within the pages of the Holy Bible, and if we so choose not to repent; then we will be handed over to the evil designs of Lucifer and the fallen ones. There is no compromise for those who call themselves soldiers of the King of King’s and Lord of Lord’s! Our ethos is known by what’s written in the pages of the New Testament!
Condemn the government’s celebration / normalization of sin (LGBTQIA2S+), abominable medical crimes against humanity, transhumanist abominations, GMO’s, AI worship, and their lawless and unaccountable machinations!
Advocate for repentance, holiness, and the knowledge of the Truth while mercy and grace remain! Terror will fall upon the unrepentant at the revelation and glory of His second coming!
I have not encountered a man seeking after God’s own heart quite like Andrew Serafini! He’s rounding up and unifying the Remnant Church to do battle against the esoteric machinations of Lucifer himself! Be courageous, exercise fortitude, and do all things in accordance with the faith God has placed in your heart!
~Rhythmic Balance of Interchange~
Your expression of faith, and worship to God Almighty is as unique as your own DNA! Don’t compare yourself to others, but rather grow into your own unique created purpose!
You are essentially the master of your own destiny. The choices you make will define your mental state of well-being by the power of your own freewill!
Language is a tool of manipulation for the wicked, and a means of documenting truth and wisdom for the righteous!
Your purpose is written within the conscience of your own inner being! Discipline yourself to discover and master it’s fruition!
The “Church” is the Living Body of Believers and not a building where Christian’s congregate for an hour every week; that’s just the meeting place for the business of the building! The Remnant of True believers are bringing about His Kingdom in their every day to day lives, and are working to win souls with the measure of knowledge each has grown to honor the King of King’s and Lord of Lord’s!
Do not harden your hearts against a moral rebuke that has the potential to save your immortal soul from the fires of hell!
Pornography is an optical digital cancer designed to desensitize and normalize sexual immorality through hedonist philosophy. Click by click the imagery will infiltrate your psyche, produce powerful lustful desires, and drive the innocence and ultimate sense of right & wrong away from your conscience towards committing the very acts…
If you are unwilling to receive the corrective advice and exhortation of those who love you; then you will cease to grow! You will stagnate in your own self delusion, and your heart will harden to the Truth! It’s OK to be wrong and fail, provided you learn from your mistakes! Acknowledge your errors; and don’t hide the truth! Failure only comes to those who give up and so choose to wallow in their own self pity! Drill down deep, and you’ll discover the secrets of the heart…
The Freewill of the Wicked Causes Great Suffering to their Victims, and yet Presents Great Opportunity to Test the Resolve and Fortitude of the Righteous!
There is so much mystery and strength in the mind and heart of an empowered woman. Their vision, pursuits, and determinations are unstoppable, and I have come to greatly respect how fearless their leadership can become. The symmetry and curvature of their outward hourglass beauty captivates the gaze of a man, and she most certainly knows how to wield this slightly seductive power to her favor. A beautiful woman is nearly perfectly made, but who has the wisdom to win her trust and discover the secrets of her heart? Is it wealth, fame, power, lust, confidence, gentleness, truthfulness or honesty that will win over the woman of your heart’s desire? Only she can reveal these mysteries to you. Knowing the primary characteristic of what won her heart over to you is key to understanding what element set the foundational stones of the relationship. Take this foundational element away, and the relationship will crumble.
Be a defender and protector of those whom you love! I am their shield! Live life for their betterment, and mentor them with love, patience, and knowledge on how to navigate through this world! Educate your loved ones, and be knowledgeable of what is to come! Don’t allow others to take control of the reigns of your life, but be responsible and take action according to the convictions of your heart! Life is a continuous active learning experience; don’t bury your head in the sand and allow fatalism to take hold!
The Motivation behind your Actions will be Weighed in G-d’s Scales of Righteousness to Determine your Heavenly Reward!
Identify and master your fears, or you will become it’s servant! Don’t pander for selfish gain, but lead according to the convictions of your heart! God never gave up on me, and I’ll never give up on you! He’s the judge, and I’m so thankful for His long suffering and patience with me! Don’t wander aimlessly in the wilderness of mediocrity, but be determined and solid in your lifestyle choices! Don’t complain, take responsibility, and be the solution to the problems you see in the world!
Words cannot express how important it is to read the Holy Bible’s New Testament! It is the Living Word of God, by which all will be held accountable! How beautiful is it’s wisdom, and how powerful is the conviction it brings upon your conscience! It’s pages are written with the blood of love for all those who will come to repentance and obey His Word.
Your conscience is your life’s God given compass! What you do when no one is watching reflects the true state of your heart! Don’t deceive yourself, and do what’s right by the conviction of your conscience so that you may prosper in righteousness!
Freewill has the Power to Entertain and Create Both Good and Evil!
What Will You Choose?
Remember, God has record of every single word, action, thought, and intent you’ve ever purposed and acted upon in your life.
10 Statements of Wisdom!
1: Don’t be a Liar! ~ Be Transparent!
2: Don’t be a Coward! ~ Be Fearless!
3: Don’t Instigate a Fight ~ Be a Courageous Defender!
4: Don’t be Apathetic! ~ Be an Advocate for the Truth!
5: Don’t be a Hedonist! ~ Be Holy and Morally Upright!
6: Don’t be a Panderer! ~ Be Determined &
Unwavering in your Values!
7: Don’t be a Victim ~ Be an Overcomer!
8: Don’t Succumb to the PR Lobbyist ~
Be Ethical, Disciplined & Principled!
9: Don’t be a Technocratic Globalist! ~
Be a National Constitutional Sovereignist!
10: Don’t Love Profit & Money Above the Health and Well Being of Mankind!
Cry out unto the Lord, repent of your wickedness, and do not harden your hearts against the work of Atonement the Lord God of the Universe has given unto mankind! Unbelief restrains the work of the Holy Spirit, and faith activates the power of God! Don’t die in your sins, for you will go down into the fiery pits of hell and remain in eternal torment! Jesus Christ has made Atonement for the remission of our sins by His crucifixion! Don’t procrastinate your period of probation, but be baptized with water and repent of your sins with all sincerity of heart! If you do these things, then He will forgive you and baptize you with the Holy Spirit of God! Practice enduring faith amidst all the trials and tribulations of your probationary period, hold fast to the Word of God, repent, believe in Jesus Christ’s Gospel, and you will enter the Kingdom of Heaven! Practice faith, hope, and LOVE one another as Jesus Christ has loved you! There is only one denomination and it is of the Remnant Church of the Lord Jesus Christ sealed by the living power of His Holy Sprit! He is the Lion and Lamb of the Tribe of Judah!
How terrible it will be for government officials who celebrate and promote perverse LGBTQIA2S+ abominations! Trudeau has championed the normalization of sexual perversions throughout Canada, and God will not withhold His judgment! Do you not know that you will be held to account, and be eternally judged by the Holy One of Israel?! Canada is ripe for destruction, unless our leaders repent of their sins and return to the One whom is known through what’s written in pages of the Holy Bible!
Whoever controls mainstream media, controls mainstream thinking!
Intelligence is Known and Can be Measured by Your Ability to Critically Think, Self Correct, Continuously Learn, Solve Complex Problems, and Utilize the Scientific Method to Empirically Prove your Hypothesis!
An Academic Degree Merely Demonstrates a Students Ability to Memorize, and Regurgitate the Approved Dogma of the Subject’s General Consensus!
When a nation is ruled by the general consensus of the cowardly; it’s sure destruction will be the direct result of internal moral lawlessness, and the selfish ambition of the treacherous. Being an ever changing chameleon of the general consensus will not save you, and is the identifying character mark of the cowardly!
To the Politically ‘Woke’ Left: Your hypocrisy and ignorance has reached the high heavens! Your time is short, and your fate is sealed for all of eternity unless you repent and turn from your utter foolishness, and wicked ways! You may prosper and flourish for a season, but your destruction and fall will echo throughout all the ages eternity!
Don’t ever allow the pursuit of wealth, the internal lusts of the flesh, and self righteous anger to rule your life. These actions will ultimately lead to your own demise!
God fearing men and women take your stand against the Luciferian lawlessness of this wicked generation!
Urges, impulses, and feelings change day by day as an A/C sine wave oscillates from positive to negative values across it’s neutral line. Learn to master yourself, and act in accordance with your spoken vows and belief system. Be principled and disciplined over being a lawless pleasure seeker of the temporary world.
No one took His life, but He freely chose to be delivered unto crucifixion for the sake of those who would believe, repent, and turn from their wicked ways! Death had no power over Him, for the Triune G-d lived a sinless life! He was raised from the dead, and to this day reveals Himself to those who are being drawn unto Him. He’s the Lion and the Lamb, the Alpha and the Omega, and He will return in full glory and power!
I’ve come to the conclusion that you can only sow the seeds of knowledge and Truth, but you cannot change the willfully ignorant. You are responsible for the convictions of your own conscience, and the final outcome of your eternal soul. Be strong and courageous in the determinations of your heart, and let your actions speak louder than words!
I’ll be very clear! I most particularly hate unaccountable government officials that legislate rainbow flag mafia perversion, communist style censorship, and C19 health fascism into law! They are my sworn enemies; those that are also the first to cover up their crimes against God and humanity who utilize an unlimited supply of tax payer funded lawyers!