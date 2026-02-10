Kathy Flett is an Independence Leader for the Republic of Alberta (Ep#70)

Kathy Flett Biography:

Kathy Flett has been involved in the Independence movement for 6 1/2 years. Kathy does her best to take all she’s learned, during this time period, to educate Albertans with factual knowledge needed to make an informed decision for an Independent Republic of Alberta.

Interview Questioning Summary:

1: Explain Alberta’s historical conception, and how it became apart of the Canadian Confederation.

2: Can Alberta legally separate from Canada? Discuss the steps, plan, and vision to bring The Alberta Republic into reality? What is a Republic?

3: What are the key financial benefits, Albertans will experience, as a direct result of becoming a Republic? How will this Republic be better than remaining within Canadian confederation?

4: Discuss how the equalization payment process works for Alberta and it’s relationship to rest of Canada.

5: Canada has dramatically transformed due to 10 years of the Trudeau Liberal’s policies which have legally forced “woke” ideology into every facet of Canadian life, welcomed uncontrolled immigration and open borders, and handcuffed the oil and gas industry with lawfare policy in the name of climate change. What power does the current Alberta government actually hold against this Federal government overreach, and explain how Premiere Smith’s Sovereignty Act intends to combat these measures?

https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-sovereignty-within-a-united-canada-act

Prime Minister launches Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to continue building a more inclusive future, with pride | Prime Minister of Canada

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2022/08/28/prime-minister-launches-canadas-first-federal-2slgbtqi-action-plan

6: What’s the vision and plan for healthcare, law enforcement, and military personnel.

7: Why independence, and why a Republic? Let’s discuss the 4 options, and the consequences thereof, that are currently on the table:

1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.

2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.

3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.

4: Continue as it is…

8: How will The Republic of Alberta’s Constitution be determined?

9: What’s The Alberta Prosperity Project, and Stay Free Alberta websites all about?

Interview Summary Video:

Keith Wilson is an Albertan Constitutional and Property Rights Lawyer based in Edmonton, Alberta.



Well worth the time investment for those who want to hold Ottawa’s Federal leadership accountable for their gross mismanagement of Alberta’s economic resources and unreciprocated contributions to Canada.



The Parameters and Legal Framework for an Independent Albertan Constitution Must be Clearly Articulated and Well Defined.

https://x.com/ikwilson?s=20

