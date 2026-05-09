Contemplation # 1:

A Clear Majority will be 50% + 1…

Vote Yes on this upcoming Oct. 19th Referendum Question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

This infographic was created with Elections Alberta provincial data 2023 to illustrate what 50% + 1 would look like based on past voter turnout.

Data Source:

https://www.elections.ab.ca/.../reports/general-elections/

Contemplation # 2:

Just an FYI…

Chinada or an Independent Alberta?

You decide…

Contemplation # 3:

United we Stand ~ Divided we Fall!

5 Pillars to Unite the Alberta Independence Movement:

1: Executive Accountability

2: Judicial Reform

3: Legislative & Constitutional Reform

4: Individual Property Rights

5: Economic Prosperity

Contemplation # 4:

I volunteered as a Stay Free Alberta canvasser, and I can reassure you that I have never stolen or abused anyone’s personal data. Mitch Sylvestre, and Stay Free Alberta have acted with integrity, honesty, and in good faith while collecting signatures for the citizen’s initiative petition.

However, if “leaders” for The Centurion Project (David Parker) and The Alberta Republican Party of Alberta (Cam Davies) have acted illegally in ways that have create gross mistrust; they must be exposed and condemned for their actions. I didn’t pour my heart and soul into canvassing for Stay Free Alberta’s citizen initiative petition to have it undermined by The Centurion Project and The Republican Party of Alberta. I treated the signatures I collected like gold, and I wouldn’t dream of compromising anyone’s personal information.

Contemplation # 5:

Sheepdogging with Tom Dienes Weigh In on the 5 Pillars to Unite the Alberta Independence Movement!

United we Stand ~ Divided we Fall!

5 Pillars to Unite the Alberta Independence Movement:

1: Executive Accountability

2: Judicial Reform

3: Legislative & Constitutional Reform

4: Individual Property Rights

5: Economic Prosperity

AI whether for good or evil?

Give a good man a firearm and he will protect; give an evil man a firearm and he will rob and kill…

Your inner constitution determines your character; your character determines your actions…

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/