Part # 2 Interview with Islamic Doctrine Expert Elaine Ellinger Featuring Her New Book: "A Civilizational Reckoning" (Ep#68)

Elaine Ellinger Biography:

Ms Ellinger’s interest in Islam began in 1983 owing to a chance encounter with a Bahai refugee who fled Iran during the revolution. At that time, Ms Ellinger was working as a child protection Social Worker in Canada. Since then she has spent many years researching, writing and speaking about the growing influence of sharia in non-Islamic countries from the perspective of the non-Muslim.

Formerly, Canadian Director and senior researcher for a European think-tank focused on Islamic doctrine, she founded the ‘Perspectives on Islam Society’ in 2023 for the express purpose of providing public education on the primary teachings of Islam in the context of current events.

https://www.amazon.ca/Civilizational-Reckoning-Understanding-Threat-Reclaiming-ebook/dp/B0FPBRG8FD

Interview Topic Outline:

1. Islam vs Islamism

2. Dualism.

3. Islamic Doctrine Creates and Finances Jihadis.

4. 3 Stages of Jihad.

5. Doctrine is Sharia.

6. Sharia Councils Established - Sharia Now in Public Domain.

7. Zakat Finances Jihad.

8. Publishing & Censorship.

9. Education Corruption.

10. Cairo Declaration - Islam Does not share Western Values.

11. Deception.

12. Follow the Money and Votes.

13. Dawa.

14. Proposed Reforms (Outlaw Sharia, Muslim Brotherhood) Insufficient.

15. A Civilizational Reckoning: How to Arrest and Reverse the Islamization of the West.

Interview Summary Video:

It has been written…

Know your enemies religious and political tactics…

Koran 5:51

“O believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians—they are guardians of each other.1 Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people.”

https://quran.com/al-maidah/51

Koran 5:33

“Indeed, the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and spread mischief in the land is death, crucifixion, cutting off their hands and feet on opposite sides, or exile from the land. This ˹penalty˺ is a disgrace for them in this world, and they will suffer a tremendous punishment in the Hereafter.1”

https://quran.com/al-maidah/33

Koran 8:12

“˹Remember, O Prophet,˺ when your Lord revealed to the angels, “I am with you. So make the believers stand firm. I will cast horror into the hearts of the disbelievers. So strike their necks and strike their fingertips.”

https://quran.com/al-anfal/12

Koran 9:38

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to ˹your˺ land?1 Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter.”

https://quran.com/at-tawbah/38

Koran 9:29

“Fight those who do not believe in Allah and the Last Day, nor comply with what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden, nor embrace the religion of truth from among those who were given the Scripture,1 until they pay the tax,2 willingly submitting, fully humbled.”

https://quran.com/at-tawbah/29

Expel Islam from North America!

Elaine Ellinger’s website and social media links below:

https://www.perspectivesonislam.info/

https://x.com/Elaine_Ellinger

https://substack.com/@perspectivesonislam

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/