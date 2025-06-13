The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

Share post
1

Part # 2: Interview with Lady Ariyanâ / Anahita-Mazda on the History of the Unholy Islamo-Nazi Alliance, and the Hijacked Iranian Wheel of Mitra! (Ep#62)

A Catalyst for Paradigm Shifting Change for the Ariyans!
Tom Dienes's avatar
Tom Dienes
Jun 13, 2025
1
Transcript
image3.jpeg

Lady Iran ~ Ariyanâ Biography:

Arıyanâ is an Âriyan/Iranian thinker rooted in the European diaspora. Her journey began with inner battles and burning philosophical questions that led her to study psychology and law at VU University in Amsterdam. This pursuit of truth eventually drew her back to the Middle East—not merely to study her culture, but to confront it head-on.

Born during her family’s escape after the islamic coup mislabeled as a “revolution,” she was raised in the West, surrounded by the principles of fundamental human rights and civic duty. Yet her heart kept pulling eastward—haunted by the question of why her own nation remained stripped of those same rights. The mystique of the East, with all its ancient depth and current distortion, became impossible to ignore. Her return marked a reckoning: a visceral search for her roots, her faith, and her identity—not just through scholarship, but through lived reality.

Today, Arıyanâ is a bold Iranian-Zionist activist, fearlessly advocating for women’s rights, monotheism, and liberation from misogynistic cults such as Islam. She draws clear, uncompromising lines between totalitarian ideologies and the divine principles of liberty, justice, and truth found in Âriyan and Biblical traditions.

Her voice is not theoretical—it is forged in fire: shaped by exile, refined through study, and sharpened by resistance. Her mission is unwavering—to speak truth with surgical precision, confront systems of oppression, and ignite an intellectual and spiritual awakening across Iran and the broader Ariyo-Western world.

Interview Video Summary:

image6.jpeg

Interview Outline Summary:

Point 1:

Discuss Islam and the history of it’s unholy alliance with Nazism.

Point 2:

Discuss the history forged behind the relationship with the grand mufti of Jerusalem and Hitler.

Point 3:

Discuss how the Nazi’s stole the Arıyan’s Wheel of Mitra and transmuted it into the Nazi Swastika!

Point 4:

Weigh-In on Trump’s Current Position with Iran’s Islamic Regime and the Qatari government.

image1.jpeg

Interview Questioning Structure:

1. If Islam began with a group of illiterate desert tribes, how did it grow into such a powerful force that conquered empires and reshaped the world?

2. Who were the real “Arabs” before Islam, and how did they differ from the civilizations they ended up colonizing?

3. How did the word “Arab” itself evolve, and why do you say it wasn’t originally a civilizational identity?

4. What role did the decline of women's status play in the decay of ancient civilizations and the eventual rise of Islamic ideas?

5. Can you explain how Islam created a new super-tribal identity and turned scattered desert clans into a unified conquest machine?

6. You mentioned that many Islamic ideas were borrowed or distorted—where did these ideas actually come from?

7. How did Iranian scholars influence early Islamic thought and why is that often hidden or downplayed in history?

8. Let’s talk theology—how did figures like Marcion and Augustine shape the West’s theological vulnerability before Islam's rise?

9. Why did Christianity, particularly post-Rome, lose its ability to theologically or militarily resist rising powers like Islam?

10. What’s the real story behind Hitler’s use of “Aryanism” and his distorted relationship with Nietzsche’s “Übermensch” and Islamic ideology?

11. How did the fall of the Ottoman Empire play into the modern chaos of the Middle East?

12. Why do you say today’s so-called “Arab” countries are just colonial constructs built on betrayal and bribery?

13. What’s your take on modern attempts to rename the Persian Gulf the “Arabian Gulf”? Why does that strike such a deep nerve?

14. You say the Arabs were not empire builders but empire inheritors. Can you break that down in practical terms?

15. What’s the core message you want people to walk away with after hearing this lecture?

Lady Iran Endorsed Quotes:

Had Charles Martel not prevailed... we would in all probability be converted to Mohammedanism, that cult which glorifies heroism and which opens up the seventh heaven to the bold warrior alone.”

— Hitler's Table Talk, 1941–44

image0.jpeg
image2.jpeg

Lady Iran and Lady Wisdom ~ Ariyanâ social media links listed below:

Telegram: @AriyanaAnahitaMazda

image4.jpeg

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

image7.jpeg

Wheel of Mitra:

