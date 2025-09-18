Part # 3: Interview with Lady Ariyanâ / Anahita-Mazda on The Violence of Men, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and Israel's War Against Islamic Jihadists! (Ep#63)

Lady Iran ~ Ariyanâ Biography:

Arıyanâ is an Âriyan/Iranian thinker rooted in the European diaspora. Her journey began with inner battles and burning philosophical questions that led her to study psychology and law at VU University in Amsterdam. This pursuit of truth eventually drew her back to the Middle East—not merely to study her culture, but to confront it head-on.

Born during her family’s escape after the islamic coup mislabeled as a “revolution,” she was raised in the West, surrounded by the principles of fundamental human rights and civic duty. Yet her heart kept pulling eastward—haunted by the question of why her own nation remained stripped of those same rights. The mystique of the East, with all its ancient depth and current distortion, became impossible to ignore. Her return marked a reckoning: a visceral search for her roots, her faith, and her identity—not just through scholarship, but through lived reality.

Today, Arıyanâ is a bold Iranian-Zionist activist, fearlessly advocating for women’s rights, monotheism, and liberation from misogynistic cults such as Islam. She draws clear, uncompromising lines between totalitarian ideologies and the divine principles of liberty, justice, and truth found in Âriyan and Biblical traditions.

Her voice is not theoretical—it is forged in fire: shaped by exile, refined through study, and sharpened by resistance. Her mission is unwavering—to speak truth with surgical precision, confront systems of oppression, and ignite an intellectual and spiritual awakening across Iran and the broader Ariyo-Western world.

Interview Video Summary:

Interview Outline Summary:

An open conversation on the violence of men, emotional maturity, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Candace Owens, and Israel's ongoing war against the Islamic jihadists (Axis of Resistance), and Israelophobia!

Supplementary Information:

Coin of Âriya-Scythian Pāratarāja (“Pārata King”) Bhimarjuna, c. 225–235 CE.

This coin from the Âriya-Scythian dynasty (who ruled in Âriyo-India long before the Islamic invasions) carries not just the face of a king, but the eternal signs of Âriyan identity. On one side, we see Bhimarjuna, ruler of Gandhāra and beyond. On the other, the celestial wheel of Mitra, the eternal Swastika — symbol of victory, renewal, and cosmic order.

For us, this symbol was never about oppression. It meant defeating Zorvān, the tyrant of time, and breaking free from determinism. It is the same struggle that later civilizations echoed in different forms, like Lady Liberty — the human will against tyranny.

Think about it: this coin is nearly 1,700 years before Hitler. Long before his grotesque hijacking, this symbol already stood as the proud mark of Âriyan resilience and divine justice. Hitler twisted both Ariyanism and Mitra’s wheel, degrading a sacred emblem of freedom into a banner of apartheid and genocide. The cosmic Swastika of victory became, in his hands, the grotesque “hooked cross” of death.

But here, on Bhimarjuna’s coin — minted centuries before our expansion into what is today called Pakistan — the Swastika remains pure. A true Âriyan emblem of civilization, liberty, and resistance against the chains of time.

Lady Iran and Lady Wisdom ~ Ariyanâ social media links listed below:

Telegram: @AriyanaAnahitaMazda

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/