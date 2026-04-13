Contemplation # 1:

The Founding Fathers for an Independent Alberta!

A Special Tribute and Thanks for All the Hard Work Mitch Sylvestre, Jeffrey Rath, and Keith Wilson Have Publicly Demonstrated and Contributed to Free Alberta from Ottawa’s Federalist Control!

Alberta Prosperity Project has a Plan:

Draft Fully Costed Fiscal Plan for an Independent Alberta

See Link Below…👇😎

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Value_of_Freedom-DraftFiscal-Plan-10July2025.pdf

Contemplation # 2:

The Battle is Firstly Fought within the Mind; Educate Yourselves with Knowledge, Facts, and Truth!

My response to Canadian governing officials who are using select First Nations (Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy) court stay application as a means to “legally” subvert Stay Free Alberta’s DEMOCRATIC petition to hold a referendum for an Independent Alberta:

Justice Shaina Leonard is a Liberal appointed judge of the Court of King’s Bench in Alberta has granted a “stay” which prevents Elections Alberta from verifying and announcing the signature results!

This is an outrageous subversion of democracy and the will of the people under the pretext of First Nations treaty violations…

Anyone interested in knowing and understanding constitutional law as it relates to Alberta Independence and First Nations Treaties should educate themselves with lawyer Keith Wilson!

Keith Wilson Interview:

Jeffrey Rath Interview:

Contemplation # 3:

Another Solid Reason for an Independent Alberta!

Sign Stay Free Alberta’s Petition Question and Vote Yes on this October 19th Referendum!

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Contemplation # 4:

A Huge Shout Out and Thanks to All You Front Line Canvasser’s for Gathering Signatures for Stay Free Alberta’s Petition Question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

https://stayfreealberta.com/

What an incredible opportunity we have to forge an Independent Alberta!

Let’s Paint Leduc Alberta Blue this April 11th with Pop-Up Stations!

Let’s Paint Beaumont Alberta Blue this April 18th with Pop-Up Stations!

Every Signature Matters!

Canvassers; Let’s Boost Our Efforts Right until we Reach the Finish Line!

Contemplation # 5:

The Republic of Alberta and Sword of Justice Medical Constitutional Proposals for your Consideration:

Contemplation # 6:

10:1 Senate Representation Discrepancy Between Alberta and the Maritimes!

Another Solid Reason to Leave King Charles III Westminster’s Constitutional Monarchy to Create an Independent Alberta! The King’s Privy Council (Elected MP’s) and Senate have all made oaths and swore allegiance to the Federal Crown!

The political deck is stacked against Alberta, and I created this image, with AI, to illustrate my point in matter of fact.

Population numbers are not exact but approximations.

This is not an attack on the people of the Maritimes, but an illustration of an imbalanced system of governance. I lived in Nova Scotia for 10yrs (with a little time in New Brunswick) and they are amazing provinces sculpted by their people and the Atlantic Ocean!

Just an FYI: Guess who is reviewing Bill C9 right now?

Contemplation # 7:

The Quebec City - Windsor Corridor Essentially Governs Canada. This region of the country includes cities such as Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa. This corridor comprises approximately 50% of Canada’s population. There are approximately 120 to 130 Members of Parliament (MPs) representing ridings located within the Quebec City–Windsor Corridor. There are 343 ridings in Canada, and you need to win 172 seats to form a majority government. When a political party wins a majority government you don’t need to rely on opposition votes to pass legislation.

Ontario has a population of approximately 16 million with 122 MP’s, and Quebec has a population of approximately 9 million with 78 MP’s. That’s 25 million people with 200 MP’s combined.

Alberta has a population of approximately 5 million with 37 MP’s.

Carnage Carney has formed a majority government with floor crossers and bi-elections. He’s stated there will not be another federal election until 2029.

Alberta contributes 10’s of billions of dollars in annual net transfer payments, and has never received any equalization payments from Canada. Québec is the largest provincial recipient; receiving over 10 billion dollars annually.

Essentially Alberta foots the bill while the Quebec City-Windsor (Central Canada) corridor governs the country.

Alberta has the highest GDP per capita (per person) of all three provinces referenced.