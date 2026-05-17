The Republic of Alberta:

For the Freedom of Ideas and Transmutation of the Written to Living Constitutions!

The Golden Eagle Constitution:

1: Veteran military members who’ve served their countries honorably shall be given first opportunity at civilian employment according to their academic and technical training. All veteran technical and academic training expenses shall be covered by the ruling government for the duration of their lifetimes. Veteran military members shall be held in higher esteem than the civilian population, and pay 30% less taxes for the duration of their lifetimes.

Fully licensed law abiding firearms owners will be able to apply for open carry status, and all Trudeau / Carney Liberal legislated restrictions, placed on legal “Canadian” firearms owners, will be vetoed.

A law abiding civilian militia will work alongside an Albertan police force and military when duty calls for the protection of those who cannot defend themselves. Advocate to empower a well trained, law abiding, vigilant, and well armed citizenry fully capable of defending themselves against home invasion, personal attacks, and public terror events. The citizenry should never be totally dependent on government law enforcement officers for their own personal protection and family’s home defense; it is a joint responsibility. Law abiding citizens have a God given right to bear arms!

Mandatory basic military training will be incorporated into the required schooling curriculum for a 2 year period after high school graduation. Building a strong military will be a top priority for the Republic’s long term security.

2: The Alberta Republic’s Health Care System Will be Governed by The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution. Healthcare Will be Paid for by the Republic.

We are fighting an intellectual and legal war against the C19 “scientific” general consensus our so called “health” officials dogmatically propagated in militant lockstep! Our politicians navigate their understanding of the “science” within the parameters of this general consensus, and are quick to dismiss new emerging evidence, data, or empirical science that directly challenges the consensus of government approved stratagem. Therefore, cognitive dissonance of the general consensus establishes a stronghold within their minds, and so they are no longer willing to adjust their thinking as an evidence based scientific empiricist would require.

https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance

All “health” authorities, doctors, scientists, politicians, lawyers, and clergymen who willfully chose the path of least resistance, will be held accountable for turning a blind eye to the scientific method which has proven that the C19 injections (bioweapons) are not safe or effective! Your cowardly profiteering, lobbying, and transhumanist abominations have unleashed an experimental soft kill on humanity, and you will be held responsible for this crime against mankind! The blood of your patients, constituents, and parishioners will be on your heads! Those that commanded and grossly abused the trust of the people will not escape their just reward!

3: Study, research, advocate, and uphold the scientific method as the golden standard for determining empirical facts which govern sound evidence based decision making. The governing “scientific consensus” shall not become as religious dogma, and must be subject to correction based on new emerging evidence, which clearly has it’s premise, rooted in the scientific method. Therefore, openly and transparently correct the “scientific consensus” based on the new emerging data and knowledge. Learn to clearly distinguish between factual, theoretical, and dogmatic statements. We must learn to acknowledge our errors, correct our thinking, and learn from our past mistakes!

Article three was created as a direct result of C19 social media censorship to advocate for, credit, and support those who pursue evidence based research that falls outside of the “approved” medical general consensus! Although I am not inherently opposed to forming consensus in and of itself; we have a duty and ethical obligation to continuously subjugate the “approved” consensus to correction as emerging research and scientific evidences are brought to the forefront of our knowing. The aforementioned concept summarizes the importance of following a logical framework of reasoning by utilizing the scientific method to make evidence based decisions; as opposed to being lost to a world of irrational dogmatic belief systems, created by governments or any entities of leadership, that refuse to subject themselves to evidence based reasoning. Sadly, the great profiteers of our time refuse to subjugate themselves to the pursuit of empirical truth by utilizing the scientific method to correct the error of their designs. Hence, we’ve created a world of nightmarish virtue signalers governed by this mantra: When profit rules the roost, non-profitable scientific truth loses it’s boost!

4: We stand in direct opposition to Islamic jihadist civilizational fundamentalists, and will fight against all militant Islamic Jihadists (The Axis of Resistance) that mercilessly and forcefully advance the Islamization of the world in forceful submission to allah. Religious dictatorships are in gross violation of the freewill God imbued within every man and woman. The forced submission to the discipline of holiness and moral excellence will not transform the heart of a man; for this is a matter of choice determined by the parameters of freewill, and your lifespan, to either pursue darkness or Light throughout the time given to you. Every man and woman will receive their judgement and just reward, by the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ, for how they chose to exercise their freewill during their lifespans.

“A Civilizational Reckoning” by Elaine Ellinger:

https://a.co/d/0eNWOJGT

https://www.perspectivesonislam.info/

5: We will legally reverse Justin Trudeau’s religious DEI rainbow flag action plan that’s being legally enforced within the public schooling system, universities, churches, government institutions, military institutions, and the workplace. Governments shall uphold traditional Judeo-Christian systems of morality. No more DEI hires, and companies shall be required to hire their employees based on academic accreditation, and work experience merit.

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2022/08/28/prime-minister-launches-canadas-first-federal-2slgbtqi-action-plan

6: This government recognizes the importance of a man or woman who chooses to stay at home to raise their own children. Financial renumeration will be allocated to the caretaker at a maximum of 70% of previously earned wages. If you were not employed, a percentage determination, will be assessed based on your spouses income in accordance with the financial needs of the child. We will also provide financial renumeration benefits for every child your family brings into this republic.

7: The parameters of “FREEDOM” shall be legally defined and articulated within the traditional Judeo-Christian worldview. We will uphold and defend the aforementioned national sovereignty, and completely reject World Economic Forum globalist ideologies and political affiliations. Immigrants must legally agree to assimilate within Judeo-Christian culture or face deportation back to their country of origin. Immigrants do not have the legal right to undermine Judeo-Christian culture under the pretext of freedom of religion; this is an act of constitutional subversion. This is not a matter of racial profiling or skin colour; but a matter of conflicting religious and constitutional ideologies.

Immigration approval shall be assessed on the contribution / skillset value the individual brings to the national work force team in accordance to current supply and demand market conditions. We want to attract contributors, and not those who will be a lifelong drain on the system.

Voting privileges will only be given to those who are employed (long term & short term disability voters are accepted), retired, stay at home parents, and students who are in enrolled in technical, college, and university studies. Voting privileges will not be given to individuals who are not contributing to society and living off government aid and the charity of others.

8: Income tax shall be reduced by 70%, and the remaining 30% will be invested into Republic pension plans for the retired. We will create huge business incentives to attract and make Alberta a technological and energy superpower.

FIAT currency will be outlawed; printing money will be outlawed.

Alberta’s dollar shall be minted, valued, and backed by it’s assets / commodities.

Central banks will be outlawed.

9: 15 Minutes cities, geofencing, and social credit biodigital convergence systems of governance (Policy Horizons Canada) will be outlawed. Technology is NOT be used to govern and substitute the freewill of mankind.

policy-horizons-canada-biodigital-convergence-en-oct-2024.pdf

10: Break all ties with the British Monarchy’s system of governance. The executive, judicial, and legislative branches of government will be held to the highest standards of the law, and a complete overhaul of the current criminal code, immigration process, and law enforcement system of justice will be forged. We will place the fear of G-d back into the criminal’s minds.

An elected MP will not be able to legally cross the floor without a bi-election representing the will of the people for the riding and party they were originally elected to represent!

A maximum of two 5 year term limits will be in place for the highest levels of executive, judicial, and legislative branches of government.

5 Pillars to Unite the Alberta Independence Movement : 1: Executive Accountability 2: Judicial Reform 3: Legislative & Constitutional Reform 4: Individual Property Rights 5: Economic Prosperity

The Republic of Alberta:

For the Freedom of Ideas and Transmutation of the Written to Living Constitutions!

The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution:

1: No Emergency Use Authorization “vaccine,” prophylactic, or medical countermeasure manufacturer shall be granted legal immunity ensuring “carte blanche” profitability over safety, efficacy, personal responsibility, and good manufacturing practice accountability. No “vaccine,” prophylactic or medical countermeasure manufacturer shall reap all the financial benefits of tax payer funded research. The investment returns shall be made public, and utilized for public health infrastructure.

2: The safety and efficacy of a “vaccine,” prophylactic, or medical countermeasure shall be established and determined by fully transparent and publicly disclosed RCT’s, pharmacovigilance, and ongoing epidemiological government studies & data. The safety and efficacy of a “vaccine,” prophylactic, or medical countermeasure shall be firstly established by the aforementioned, and not merely on the consensus of expert opinion.

3: No EUA experimental “vaccine,” prophylactic, or medical countermeasure shall ever be mandated, coerced, or forced on the citizenry by governing, law enforcement, or military officials. No government sanctioned mechanism of endorsing the killing of it’s own “undesirable” citizens shall be legislated into law! (i.e. Canada’s MAID - Medical Assistance in Dying)

4: Governing, military, religious, law enforcement, health, academic, media, and corporate officials shall be held legally liable for mandating, coercing, or forcing EUA experimental “vaccine,” prophylactics, or medical countermeasures on the citizenry, or individuals under their authority, which have clearly developed debilitating clinical adverse reactions to these health fascist “standard of care” protocols.

5: EUA experimental “vaccine,” prophylactic, and medical countermeasure manufacturer CEO’s shall be held personally legally liable for endorsing highly profitable, deceptive, and fraudulent marketing campaigns which promote experimental “medicinal” products as “safe and effective.” They shall undergo due process litigation, and be held legally liable for endorsing medical malfeasance substantiated by incoming pharmacovigilance discovery data.

6: All government and tax payer funded research contracts made with “vaccine,” prophylactic, and medical countermeasure manufacturer’s shall be made public upon the day of ratification, and be subject to this medical constitution. The medical terminology shall be legally defined, and bound to the letter of the law as per the initial Biological License Application. Changing legally defined medical terminology is a criminal offense. All governing officials, bureaucracies, and dually elected members of parliament, shall publicly disclose their medical ties to pharmaceutical lobbyists. Governing health officials shall be limited to a maximum term of 3 years.

7: Governing officials shall not have access to tax payer funded lawyers when litigating against medical doctors who are presenting scientific evidence which contradicts government approved “health emergency” stratagem or “standard of care” protocols.

8: All government “vaccine,” prophylactic, and medical countermeasure statistical data shall be made available to the public yearly for scrutiny, review, and accountability. Ongoing pharmacovigilance and epidemiologic studies shall determine the status of the “safety and effectiveness” of a medicinal product. Transparent televised public health agency meetings will be mandatory.

9: The Executive, Judicial, and Legislative branches of government, including regulatory agencies and medical doctors, who are found guilty of facilitating and normalizing the use of dangerous EUA or experimental “vaccines,” prophylactics, or medical countermeasures on the citizenry shall be forcibly removed from power / employment, have their academic credentials revoked, and be held personally legally liable for enabling experimental “vaccine,” prophylactic, and medical countermeasures to be mandated under the pretext of “health and safety.” The guilty governing officials shall have their personal wealth / assets seized and redistributed to the victims of those whom they’ve destroyed by their dogmatic C19 “health” fascist / communist decrees.

10: The freedom of medical ideas and speech shall not be censored, criminalized, or controlled through MSM, social media, government propaganda, or a digitized social credit system controlled by an unaccountable ruling government of techno health fascists.

Written by: Tom Dienes

Consider what’s written in the Nuremberg Code, and the Declaration of Helsinki!!!

https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code

https://www.wma.net/what-we-do/medical-ethics/declaration-of-helsinki/

https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma-declaration-of-helsinki-ethical-principles-for-medical-research-involving-human-subjects/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X