The Governance of Democratic Change, The Republic of Alberta, and the Power of the Resurrection!

Video Summary:

Mark Carney and his Liberal army of yes men & women are systemically trying to destroy traditional Judeo-Christian systems of governance for an amoral biodigital globalist surveillance state.

A Shout Out to Danielle Smith’s Alberta sovereignty team for tabling Bills 25 and 26!

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Alberta is the economic powerful house that keeps Canada’s proverbial “light’s turned on,” while Eastern federal politicians attempt to govern and control our oil industry, firearms rights, and freedom of speech!

Success is not a mere measure of one’s financial wealth and material possession; but whether you played the hand G-d dealt you, to the best of your abilities, in good conscience according to His Word.

Let’s remember the extreme ownership G-d demonstrated through the sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ!

John 10:18

New King James Version

18 No one takes it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. Ihave power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This command I have received from My Father.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%2010%3A18&version=NKJV

Contemplation # 1:

My take:

The amoral Canadian federal government has abandoned traditional Judeo-Christian systems of morality; panders endlessly to special interests groups, proselytizes the state sanctioned rainbow flag DEI religion, rejects it’s own traditional culture, embraces WEF policies, rejects national sovereignty for globalist multicultural ideologies, embraces unvetted corporate lobbyists, relentlessly and blindly advocated for C19 mandated protocols, and has greatly weakened what once was the great and free nation of Canada!

When you stand for nothing, pander to everything; the judgment of a coward will be your just reward!

The Federal Election is decided in Ontario and Quebec; they have a combined total of 200 seats in the House of Commons while we have 37 seats representing Alberta. Alberta is the economic powerful house that keeps Canada’s proverbial “light’s turned on,” while Eastern federal politicians attempt to govern and control our oil industry, firearms rights, and freedom of speech!

Stay Free Alberta:

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

https://stayfreealberta.com/

Let’s work to create the Republic of Alberta!

Don’t Bite the Hand that Feeds You!

Contemplation # 2:

Alberta is the economic powerful house that keeps Canada’s proverbial “light’s turned on,” while Eastern federal politicians attempt to govern and control our oil industry, firearms rights, and freedom of speech!

Contemplation # 3:

Stay Free Alberta 177,000 + Signature Threshold Officially Achieved

Stay Free Alberta Signature Threshold Officially Achieved!

Yes it’s Possible to Break Free from Canada’s Federal Governance; Let’s Work to Forge an Unbreakable Constitution for The Republic of Alberta!

The Golden Eagle Constitutional Proposal Link:

Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?

Vote YES, and enact the will of Albertan’s towards Independent Self Determination!

Contemplation # 4:

Property Rights and Constitutional Lawyer Keith Wilson Lays Out the Plan for The Republic of Alberta: