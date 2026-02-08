The Republic of Alberta; A Constitution for Consideration!

Potential Pathways:

1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.

2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.

3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.

4: Continue as it is…

You decide…

My take:

What is Canada?

“There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” Trudeau said, concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state.”

~ Justin Trudeau ~

Justification for the Republic of Alberta:

Trudeau’s Liberal political terrorism was well rewarded, and his government is largely responsible for systematically destroying traditional Western Judeo-Christian values! His worship of global multicultural ideology and immorality are the mechanisms by which traditional Judeo-Christian governance is being systematically destroyed. Trudeau’s C19 health fascist profiteering created a government which committed medical crimes against humanity under the pretext of Health and Safety: ‘Thou Shalt Not Question C19 Injectable Holy Water.’

It’s time to hold Ottawa’s Federal leadership accountable for their gross mismanagement of Alberta’s economic resources and unreciprocated contributions to Canada.

Canada hasn’t been pulling its own sovereign weight for decades. We can’t even defend our own airspace from Chinese spy balloons; let alone our willful naval and land defense incompetence.

I don’t blame Trump for wanting Canada to join the United States. We are like an undeserving spoiled trust fund kid when it comes to our current relationship with the United States.

Canadian “leaders” should stop surrounding themselves with useless “Yes Men,” and actually try to resolve the business and defense of Canada with some dignity and self respect. Canada is no longer a nation that I am proud of, and it’s become a nation of self entitled fools.

Canada has some of the weakest leadership in the entire world, and we only have ourselves to blame for allowing this circus show to continue…

Canada is a globalist pilot project; no consequence Canada; a criminal’s place of refuge…

I say join the US, or form a new country, and yes I’d be willing to fight for this kind of freedom.

I’d never fight for what Canada has become today…

Canada is no longer what it used to be…

To those passionate about defending “Canada!”

I have no idea why you’re so passionate about defending “Canada,” and it’s propaganda?! Canada has been sold off to Chinese and WEF interests by our own politicians. The Canada you’re passionate about and defending doesn’t exist, and its “sovereignty” is a mere pretext to keep people like you under their hypnotic control.

We basically have no army, airforce, or navy capabilities to defend our nation from foreign invasion. We rely completely on the USA for our defense, and Trump is calling us out for what we are militarily and financially. Don’t like it? That’s your freedom, but don’t preach to me about a Canada that doesn’t exist. Canada abandoned it’s freedom a long time ago by the very leaders you support. They are responsible for destroying Canada from within by their weak policies and complete abandonment of Biblical morality.

Trump’s pushing back hard against the rainbow flag DEI religion, and he’s Making America Great Again. We don’t have leadership in Canada; we have pandering yes men and women for the globalist elite…

Trump is taking a very aggressive and surprising economic position against Canada. I think he views Canada as a security threat to the USA (which it is), and so he’s using economic tactics to push for a 51st state.

Canadian politicians are responsible for what’s happened to Canada, and Trump is calling it out for what it is.

The Republic of Alberta; A Constitution for Consideration!

Written by Tom Dienes:

There’s a new initiative: The Republic of Alberta!

A powerful vision for the liberation of Alberta, and the hope for a Newly Forged Constitution to empower it’s people outside of the endless parasitical drain Ottawa’s politicians have imposed on Albertans!

1: Veteran military members who’ve served their countries honorably shall be given first opportunity at civilian employment according to their academic and technical training. All veteran technical and academic training expenses shall be covered by the ruling Government for their lifetimes. Veteran military members shall be honored higher than the civilian population, and pay 30% less taxes for the duration of their lifetimes.

Fully licensed law abiding firearms owners will be able to apply for open carry status, and all Trudeau / Carney Liberal legislated restrictions, placed on legal “Canadian” firearms owners, will be vetoed.

A law abiding civilian militia will work alongside an Albertan police force and military when duty calls for the protection of those who cannot defend themselves. Advocate to empower a well trained, law abiding, vigilant, and well armed citizenry fully capable of defending themselves against home invasion, personal attacks, and public terror events. The citizenry should never be totally dependent on government law enforcement officers for their own personal protection and family’s home defense; it is a joint responsibility. Law abiding citizens have a God given right to bear arms!

Mandatory basic military training will be incorporated into the required schooling curriculum for a 2 year period after high school graduation. Building a strong military will be a top priority for the Republic’s long term security.

2: The Alberta Republic’s Health Care System Will be Governed by The Sword of Justice Medical Constitution. Healthcare Will be Paid for by the Republic.

We are fighting an intellectual and legal war against the C19 “scientific” general consensus our so called “health” officials dogmatically propagate in militant lockstep! Our politicians navigate their understanding of the “science” within the parameters of this general consensus, and are quick to dismiss new emerging evidence, data, or empirical science that directly challenges the consensus of government approved stratagem. Therefore, cognitive dissonance of the general consensus establishes a stronghold within their minds, and so they are no longer willing to adjust their thinking as an evidence based scientific empiricist would require.

https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance

All "health" authorities, doctors, scientists, politicians, lawyers, and clergymen who willfully chose the path of least resistance, will be held accountable for turning a blind eye to the scientific method which has proven that the C19 injections (bioweapons) are not safe or effective! Your cowardly profiteering, lobbying, and transhumanist abominations have unleashed an experimental soft kill on humanity, and you will be held responsible for this crime against mankind! The blood of your patients, constituents, and parishioners will be on your heads! Those that commanded and grossly abused the trust of the people will not escape their just reward!

3: Study, research, advocate, and uphold the scientific method as the golden standard for determining empirical facts which govern sound evidence based decision making. The governing “scientific consensus” shall not become as religious dogma, and must be subject to correction based on new emerging evidence, which clearly has it’s premise, rooted in the scientific method. Therefore, openly and transparently correct the “scientific consensus” based on the new emerging data and knowledge. Learn to clearly distinguish between factual, theoretical, and dogmatic statements. We must learn to acknowledge our errors, correct our thinking, and learn from our past mistakes!

Article three was created as a direct result of C19 social media censorship to advocate for, credit, and support those who pursue evidence based research that falls outside of the “approved” medical general consensus! Although I am not inherently opposed to forming consensus in and of itself; we have a duty and ethical obligation to continuously subjugate the “approved” consensus to correction as emerging research and scientific evidences are brought to the forefront of our knowing. The aforementioned concept summarizes the importance of following a logical framework of reasoning by utilizing the scientific method to make evidence based decisions; as opposed to being lost to a world of irrational dogmatic belief systems, created by governments or any entities of leadership, that refuse to subject themselves to evidence based reasoning. Sadly, the great profiteers of our time refuse to subjugate themselves to the pursuit of empirical truth by utilizing the scientific method to correct the error of their designs. Hence, we’ve created a world of nightmarish virtue signalers governed by this mantra: When profit rules the roost, non-profitable scientific truth loses it’s boost!

4: We stand in direct opposition to Islamic jihadist fundamentalists, and will fight against all militant Islamic Jihadists (The Axis of Resistance) that mercilessly and forcefully advance the Islamization of the world in forceful submission to allah. Religious dictatorships are in gross violation of the freewill God imbued within every man and woman. The forced submission to the discipline of holiness and moral excellence will not transform the heart of a man; for this is a matter of choice determined by the parameters of freewill, and your lifespan, to either pursue darkness or Light throughout the time given to you. Every man and woman will receive their judgement and just reward, by the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ, for how they chose to exercise their freewill during their lifespans.

5: We will legally reverse Justin Trudeau’s religious DEI rainbow flag action plan that’s being legally enforced within the public schooling system, universities, churches, government institutions, military institutions, and the workplace. Governments shall uphold traditional Judeo-Christian systems of morality. No more DEI hires, and companies shall be required to hire their employees based on academic accreditation, and work experience merit.

Prime Minister launches Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to continue building a more inclusive future, with pride | Prime Minister of Canada

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2022/08/28/prime-minister-launches-canadas-first-federal-2slgbtqi-action-plan

6: This government recognizes the importance of a man or woman who chooses to stay at home to raise their own children. Financial renumeration will be allocated to the caretaker at a maximum of 70% of previously earned wages. If you were not employed, a percentage determination, will be assessed based on your spouses income in accordance with the financial needs of the child. We will also provide financial renumeration benefits for every child your family brings into this republic.

7: The parameters of “FREEDOM” shall be legally defined and articulated within the traditional Judeo-Christian worldview.

8: Income tax shall be reduced by 70%, and the remaining 30% will be invested into Republic pension plans for the retired. We will create huge business incentives to attract and make Alberta a technological and energy superpower.

9: 15 Minutes cities, geofencing, and social credit biodigital convergence systems of governance (Policy Horizons Canada) will be outlawed. Technology is NOT be used to govern and substitute the freewill of mankind.

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

10: Break all ties with the British Monarchy’s system of governance. The executive, judicial, and legislative branches of government will be held to the highest standards of the law, and a complete overhaul of the current criminal code, immigration process, and law enforcement system of justice will be forged. We will place the fear of G-d back into the criminal’s minds.

Keith Wilson is an Albertan Constitutional and Property Rights Lawyer based in Edmonton, Alberta.



Well worth the time investment for those who want to hold Ottawa’s Federal leadership accountable for their gross mismanagement of Alberta’s economic resources and unreciprocated contributions to Canada.



The Parameters and Legal Framework for an Independent Albertan Constitution Must be Clealry Articulated and Well Defined.

https://x.com/ikwilson?s=20

02/07/2026

There’s a new initiative: The Republic of Alberta!

A powerful vision for the liberation of Alberta, and the hope for a Newly Forged Constitution to empower it’s people outside of the endless parasitical drain Ottawa’s politicians have imposed on Albetans!

Thanking Roger Hodkinson, The Lavigne Show, and Kathy Flett for educating us on the current toxic relationship Alberta has been suffering under Canada’s federal government.

The following photos and links of these individuals does not reflect endorsement of this constitution one way over the other. This constitution was written to begin a conversation with all those who are interested in being apart of The Republic of Alberta.

Informative Website and Social Media Links:

https://stayfreealberta.com/

https://albertaprosperityproject.com/

https://thelavigneshow.com/

https://kathyflett.ca/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/roger-hodkinson/

Tom Dienes Social Media Links Listed Below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/