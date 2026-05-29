Contemplation # 1:

Firearms Therapy 101; discover the tactical side of your identity…

A tribute to the awesome advocacy work Rod Giltaca and Tracey Wilson have done for all lawful firearms owners across Canada!

Don’t allow Canadian politicians try to “legally” disarm you…

https://firearmrights.ca/

Contemplation # 2:

The New World Order is an Independent Alberta!

It’s yours to create Alberta; believe it, vote for it, and create it!

Good work on the debate Keith!

Contemplation # 3:

Keith Wilson and Jason Kenney debate Canadian Federalism over Alberta Independence!

Contemplation # 4:

Alberta’s resources are constitutionally protected:

1: The Canadian Constitution gives Alberta the right to develop and export its natural resources without unconstitutional interference from other provinces or the federal government.

2: Pipeline cancellations harmed Alberta’s economy Major pipeline projects like Northern Gateway, Energy East, and Keystone XL are presented as examples of lost economic opportunity, investment, jobs, and export access for Alberta energy.

3: Federal policies are portrayed as restricting Alberta development. Policies such as Bill C-69, tanker bans, emissions caps, and regulatory delays are framed as barriers that discourage investment and limit Alberta’s oil and gas sector growth.

4: Alberta needs access to global markets

The infographic emphasizes that pipelines to Burnaby, BC and Sarnia, Ontario would connect Alberta oil to Asian, American, and international markets, reducing dependence on limited export routes.

5: Independence is presented as a response to political gridlock. The overall message is that Alberta cannot reliably protect its economic interests within the current Canadian political system, leading to the conclusion that independence may be necessary to secure greater control over resources, trade, and governance.

Contemplation # 5:

An Independent Alberta will Bring Justice and Accountability to the Executive, Judicial, and Legislative Branches of Government!

The Trudeau government signed and shielded pharmaceutical companies with Non Disclosure Agreements.

Ask yourselves why?

Profits privatized…

Liability socialized…

Injectable holy water; canonized…

Contemplation # 6:

105 reasons to Advocate for an Independent Alberta!

Contemplation # 6:

We need a UCP Premier that will lead Alberta to Independence!

Premier Smith has announced Alberta’s stall tactic “independence” referendum question:

“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

This is not good enough; not a clear question!

Forever Canadian Question:

“Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?”

This is a better than Premier Smith’s question, and yet it’s not good enough!

Stay Free Alberta’s Question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Clear Question!!!

We need strong well organized leadership to campaign for Alberta Independence!

Contemplation # 7:

301,620 signatures were delivered to Elections Alberta for verification. This was a legal citizen led initiative petition hosted by Stay Free Alberta. Just because the opposition doesn’t agree with Alberta Independence; it doesn’t give them the right to censor the Democratic will of the people when it doesn’t conform to their agenda.

Let’s just remember the Canada they’re defending for a moment…

They’re defending WEF sponsored neo-communist globalism; nothing more or less…

Lest we forget…

Right now you’re seeing the consequences of Trudeau’s Cabinet actions…

It’s time for an Independent Alberta!

Contemplation # 8:

Ask yourselves why would you want to be apart of a nation whose previous Prime Minister called Canada “The First Post National State,” with no mainstream and no core identity?

Canada’s current Prime Minister is priming you for the New World Order.

These are two great reasons to advocate for an Independent Alberta!

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

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Tom Dienes (@dienes_tom) / X