Contemplation 1:

The Canada Pierre Poilievre envisions is rapidly falling out of his grasp. What is Canada Pierre? The Trudeau Liberals have poisoned this country over the last 10 years, and we are now beginning to reap the consequences of their policies.

Canada hasn’t been pulling its own sovereign weight for decades. We can’t even defend our own airspace from Chinese spy balloons; let alone our willful naval and land defense incompetencies. We have become an embarrassment…

I don’t blame Trump for wanting Canada to join the United States. We are like an undeserving spoiled trust fund kid when it comes to our current relationship with the United States. We claim national sovereignty when it’s convenient, and then hide behind the shadow of the USA for our millitary defense.

The Canadian federal government has completely abandoned traditional Judeo-Christian systems of morality; panders endlessly to special interests groups, proselytizes the rainbow flag religion, welcomes uncontrolled immigration, hates it’s own traditional culture, dictates healthcare policy, embraces WEF mandates, rejects national sovereignty for globalist multicultural ideologies, embraces dangerous lobbyists, and has destroyed what once was the great nation of Canada!

Gathering Signatures to Ask a Simple Question as to Whether Alberta Should Leave Canadian Confederation and Become an Independent State is a Respectful Democratic Initiative Championed by Stay Free Alberta and Honoured by Elections Alberta. A Successful Referendum Will Create an Opportunity, for the Republic of Alberta, to Forge a New Constitution for the People!

When you stand for nothing, pander to everything; the judgment of a coward will be your just reward.

The United States is NOT our Enemy; we are brothers!

Contemplation 2:

You’ll be judged as you’ve judged; and you’ll give account to the Holy One of Israel.

I abide by what’s written in Jeremiah 16, Ezekiel 36 & 37, Zechariah 12, and Romans 11. Think of these Scriptures when you reflect on what G-d is working in Israel!

Chrislamist’s will be judged by Romans Chapter 11

Matthew 6:9-13

New King James Version

9 In this manner, therefore, pray:

Our Father in heaven,

Hallowed be Your name.

10 Your kingdom come.

Your will be done

On earth as it is in heaven.

11 Give us this day our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts,

As we forgive our debtors.

13 And do not lead us into temptation,

But deliver us from the evil one.

[a]For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206%3A9-13&version=NKJV

Contemplation 3:

Cattle management 101; virtue signalling your constituents to the grave through cost effective government legislated M.A.I.D

https://www.canada.ca/.../medical.../legislation-canada.html

Or take the alternative method; thou shalt not question C19 injectable holy water…

Drink the Kool Aid and Don’t Ask Questions…

The Governance of Lies and Deception Pays Very Well in the Material World; Little do They Know of the Eternal Consequences…

Safety must be proven; not declared! Advocate for sound evidence based decision making over the lobby of profit driven data manipulation!

When will Canadian politicians bring truth and justice back to Canada?!

Our Governments Suffer from Massive Cognitive Dissonance while Crimes Against Humanity Are Being Committed!

https://www.britannica.com/science/cognitive-dissonance

Oh Canada…

Contemplation 4:

Ali Ahmad Khomeini, grandson of Ayatollah Khomeini on February 4, 2026:

He is speaking openly about how all islamic nations have a duty and obligation to destroy the State of Israel by any means necessary; missiles, Oct. 7th Hamas style savagery…

Islamic jihadists are fully committed to this cause of martyrdom!

Know that civilization jihadists are in the West to play the victim card, grow their numbers (mass immigration), establish mosques (command centres), obtain political office, and slowly subvert traditional Judeo-Christian systems of governance into sharia law and Islamic conquest!

They will use our own systems of democratic governance against us, and leftists will facilitate the process!

Contemplation 5:

Current Situation…

When a nation’s governing “leaders” willfully abandon their moral and ethical constitutional systems of governance; societal order and control will be facilitated through an amoral system of AI controlled biodigital convergence.

Contemplation 6:

MP Jeremy Patzer has tabled a solid petition to counter Bill C9 and protect religious freedoms! I’d recommend signing it if you oppose Liberal’s legally defining “hate speech,” what’s morally right from wrong, and censoring online content!

https://www.jeremypatzer.com/stopc9

“WHEREAS The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees freedom of conscience and religion, freedom of thought, belief, opinion, and expression, and freedom of peaceful assembly;”

https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/resources-ressources.html#copy

Contemplation 7:

The Republic of Alberta; A New Constitutional Proposal for Your Consideration!

To those in opposition:

Instead of trying to overthrow Stay Free Alberta’s legal citizen initiated petition on whether Alberta should leave Canada and become an independent state; let Albertans vote on the matter and respect the democratic process sanctioned by elections Alberta!

I’ll respect the vote and the will of the people reagrdess of the outcome.

Constitution Link Below: