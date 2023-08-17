Western Constitutional Democracies have been Conquered by the General Consensus of Health Fascist Medical “Experts!”

We are fighting an intellectual and legal war against the C19 “scientific” general consensus our so called “health” officials dogmatically propagate in militant lockstep! Our politicians navigate their understanding of the “science” within the parameters of this general consensus, and are quick to dismiss new emerging evidence, data, or empirical science that directly challenges the consensus of government approved stratagem. Therefore, cognitive dissonance of the general consensus establishes a stronghold within their minds, and so they are no longer willing to adjust their thinking as an evidence based scientific empiricist would require.

The scientific method is used to pursue empirical truth so that we may understand, and wield the power of the physical world!

Political leadership isn’t established by the scientific truth, but is established by those who understand and wield the power of the general consensus!

All "health" authorities, doctors, scientists, politicians, lawyers, and clergymen who willfully chose the path of least resistance, will be held accountable for turning a blind eye to the scientific method which has proven that the C19 injections (bioweapons) are not safe or effective! Your cowardly profiteering, lobbying, and transhumanist abominations have unleashed an experimental soft kill on humanity, and you will be held responsible for this crime against mankind! The blood of your patients, constituents, and parishioners will be on your heads! Those that commanded and grossly abused the trust of the people will not escape their just reward!

All governing health officials that have pushed C19 bio-terrorism on their populations should be stripped of all power, finances, and material possessions! They should be held to account by the “vaccine” injured, by whom their judgement should be pronounced and their wealth transferred!

Government officials follow the “science” of the general consensus! They are essentially unaccountable paid government actors that push Covid-19 propaganda in lockstep! They are well known for taking the path of least resistance, as opposed to properly arbitrating the results of the scientific method! Just follow the money trail, and you’ll see where their understanding of the “science” begins and ends.

“We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence;” ~POTUS~ Joe Biden

CoVid Vaccines Based on Graphene, Nanonetwork and Internet of NanoThings (IoNT)

Kira Smith, MD., MSc in Experimental Medicine

I highly recommend investigating Dr. Joseph Sansone’s, Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s, and Karen Kingston’s research on the C19 bioweapons!

Legal Framework to Ban the C19 Jab Resolution for Experimental Medical Crimes Committed Against Humanity. An excellent resource for attorneys, politicians, judges, military officials, legislators, and law enforcement personnel who are looking for documented evidences to prosecute and litigate against officials who brought unscientific health fascism, to sovereign nations, throughout the C19 “pandemic.”

Consider the Prophetic Warning Written in Revelation Chapter 13 for Technology and Biology are Synthesizing as per the Globalist Transhumanist Agenda!

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Dr Paul Alexander:

“New FOIA requests from New Zealand are showing the writing on the wall: The COVID-19 vaccination program exempted thousands of government officials and elites from taking them. In America, the FDA wants 55 years to process one of these requests. Please tell me WHY? In America and across the globe, they have taken life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness away from everyday citizens. They took licenses away from stellar physicians, closed small businesses, instigated riots and division, jailed people for not wearing masks and mercilessly allowed people to die. They enabled strong-armed fear tactics that promoted submission while they smiled in our faces, all the while knowing exactly what they were doing. NOT for the greater good.”

Irrefutable New Zealand Government Health Ministry Data Reveals the C19 Jabs are NOT SAFE OR EFFECTIVE!!! Statistician Barry Young Sacrifices His Career to Warn the World!!!

M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations)

“This segment is part of the larger story about how Transhumanists are bringing about their Singularity utilizing 5G, Graphene Oxide, mRNA technology.. and your FEAR. I encourage you to take “GQD Particle: The Transhumanism Agenda” from the top. SPM”

“What is this new nanotechnology? It’s basically a “Nano-Chip” made from human cell material equipped with it’s own power pack or “laser” that can fire up the circuitry! An electric circuitry consisting of Graphene oxide attached to Clathrin proteins called triskelions; aka the infamous “spike proteins”. This folks is the NWOs NEURAL LACE!”

“How does the power pack activate the Graphene Oxide? This biolaser is made of bacterial Luciferase that emits blue-green light in the Tera Hz range and is built right into the Clathrin mRNA Nanotechnology. The Bacteria Vitaliano used in his patents for this bioweapon is Vibrio harveyi.”

~ Shawn Paul Melville

Canadian Weather Modification Information Act

🚨 1995 ~ Warning from Canadian Theology Professor Dr. Pierre Gilbert!🚨

“In the biological destruction there are the organized tempest on the magnetic field. What will follow is the contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws, that will make vaccinations mandatory. These vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very very low frequency will be sent. And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a Zombie. Don’t think of this as a hypothesis… it has been done. Think of Ruanda.”

Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Implications for the Future of the DOD

What is in the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines”? Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity. Dr. Ana Mihalcea - PhD, and Dr. David Hughes - PhD theorize, speculate, and deliberate on the vast array of novel microscopic optical findings post C19 injection.

Veronika Kyrylenko

Veronika Kyrylenko, Ph.D. is a senior editor of The New American.

Twitter: @niki_kyrylenko

GETTR: @vkyrylenko

“Prepare to be deeply moved as The Karis Project sits down with informed consent advocate Tom Dienes, a devoted Christian father, to explore his impassioned quest to hold the government accountable for the atrocities arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. With unwavering conviction, Tom unveils the stark realities of government overreach and the erosion of individual liberties in the name of public health. His fervent advocacy for informed consent resonates with the core principles of freedom and justice. Join us for a compelling and thought-provoking conversation as we navigate through the tumultuous landscape of the pandemic, seeking answers and demanding accountability. This is more than just a discussion—it's a call to action, a rallying cry for truth and justice in a time of uncertainty. Don't miss this pivotal moment in our quest for a better tomorrow.”

We are being systematically exterminated like insects by our virtue signaling transhumanist overloards!

Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute Develop DNA Nanorobot to Trigger Targeted Therapeutic Responses

A Logical Breakthrough in Medicine: The Nano-Robots of Dr. Ido Bachelet

