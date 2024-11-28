Kaballah: The Tree of the 10 Sephiroth, The Tree of Life, Jacob’s Ladder:

Azilut (Emanation) - the eternal unchanging Divine world.

Beriah (Creation) - considered "Heaven" proper, it is the first separation from.

Yezirah (Formation) - the abode of the "lower angels," men's souls and the.

Asiyyah (Action) - the material universe in which we live.

Sefer Yetzirah: The Book of Creation

10 Emanations of the Divine Names of the Tree of Sephiroth:

ATZILUTH - Triad

1: Kaether / Highest Crown

2: Cochma / Highest Wisdom

3: Binah / Intelligence or Spirit

BERIAH - Triad

4: Chesed / Mercy Magnificence

5: Pechad / Fear Severity

6: Tiphereth / Grace

YETSIRAH - Triad

7: Nizah / Victory

8: Hod / Honor or Glory

9: Iesod / Foundation

ASSIAH - One

10: Maleuth / Kingdom

The Pythagorean Theory of Mathematics, Music, and Color:

PARACELSUS

"The Second Hermes" and "The Trismegistus of Switzerland."

Hermetic Pharmacology, Chemistry, and Therapeutics.

THE HERMETIC THEORY CONCERNING THE CAUSATIONS OF DISEASE:

The Secret Teachings of all the Ages: XXIV:

According to the Hermetic philosophers, there were SEVEN primary causes of disease.

The first was evil spirits. These were regarded as creatures born of degenerate actions, subsisting on the vital energies of those to whom they attached themselves.

The second cause was a derangement of the spiritual nature and the material nature: these two, failing to coordinate, produced mental and physical subnormality.

The third was an unhealthy or abnormal mental attitude. Melancholia, morbid emotions, excess of feeling, such as passions, lusts, greeds, and hates, affected the mumia, from which they reacted into the physical body, where they resulted in ulcers, tumors, cancers, fevers, and tuberculosis. The ancients viewed the disease germ as a unit of mumia which had been impregnated with the emanations from evil influences which it had contacted. In other words, germs were minute creatures born out of man's evil thoughts and actions.

The fourth cause of disease was what the Orientals called Karma, that is, the Law of Compensation, which demanded that the individual pay in full for the indiscretions and delinquencies of the past. A physician had to be very careful how he interfered with the workings of this law, lest he thwart the plan of Eternal justice.

The fifth cause was the motion and aspects of the heavenly bodies. The stars did not compel the sickness but rather impelled it. The Hermetists taught that a strong and wise man ruled his stars, but that a negative, weak person was ruled by them. These five causes of disease are all superphysical in nature. They must be estimated by inductive and deductive reasoning and a careful consideration of the life and temperament of the patient.

The sixth cause of disease was a misuse of faculty, organ, or function, such as overstraining a member or overtaxing the nerves.

The seventh cause was the presence in the system of foreign substances, impurities, or obstructions. Under this heading must be considered diet, air, sunlight, and the presence of foreign bodies. This list does not include accidental injuries; such do not belong under the heading of disease. Frequently they are methods by which the Law of Karma expresses itself.”

According to the Hermetists, disease could be prevented or successfully combated in seven ways.

First, by spells and invocations, in which the physician ordered the evil spirit causing the disease to depart from the patient. This procedure was probably based on the Biblical account of the man possessed of devils whom Jesus healed by commanding the devils to leave the man and enter into a herd of swine. Sometimes the evil spirits entered a patient at the bidding of someone desiring to injure him. In these cases the physician commanded the spirits to return to the one who sent them. It is recorded that in some instances the evil spirits departed through the mouth in the form of clouds of smoke; sometimes from the nostrils as flames. It is even averred that the spirits might depart in the form of birds and insects.

The second method of healing was by vibration. The inharmonies of the bodies were neutralized by chanting spells and intoning the sacred names or by playing upon musical instruments and singing. Sometimes articles of various colors were exposed to the sight of the sick, for the ancients recognized, at least in part, the principle of color therapeutics, now in the process of rediscovery.

The third method was with the aid of talismans, charms, and amulets. The ancients believed that the planets controlled the functions of the human body and that by making charms out of different metals they could combat the malignant influences of the various stars. Thus, a person who is anæmic lacks iron. Iron was believed to be under the control of Mars. Therefore, in order to bring the influence of Mars to the sufferer, around his neck was hung a talisman made of iron and bearing upon it certain secret instructions reputed to have the power of invoking the spirit of Mars. If there was too much iron in the system, the patient was subjected to the influence of a talisman composed of the metal corresponding to some planet having an antipathy to Mars. This influence would then offset the Mars energy and thus aid in restoring normality.

The fourth method was by the aid of herbs and simples. While they used metal talismans, the majority of the ancient physicians did not approve of mineral medicine in any form for internal use. Herbs were their favorite remedies. Like the metals, each herb was assigned to one of the planets. Having diagnosed by the stars the sickness and its cause, the doctors then administered the herbal antidote.

The fifth method of healing disease was by prayer. All ancient peoples believed in the compassionate intercession of the Deity for the alleviation of human suffering. Paracelsus said that faith would cure all disease. Few persons, however, possess a sufficient degree of faith.

The sixth method--which was prevention rather than cure--was regulation of the diet and daily habits of life. The individual, by avoiding the things which caused illness, remained well. The ancients believed that health was the normal state of man; disease was the result of man's disregard of the dictates of Nature.

The seventh method was "practical medicine," consisting chiefly of bleeding, purging, and similar lines of treatment. These procedures, while useful in moderation, were dangerous in excess. Many a useful citizen has died twenty-five or fifty years before his time as the result of drastic purging or of having all the blood drained out of his body.”

The Emerald Tablets of Thoth

Knowledge is Power; The Balance of Interchange and Paradigm Shifting Polarities…

Esoteric Atlantean symbols are visual communications of attuned thought wave vibration systems used by the “gods” to conceal and reveal the ancient wisdom and knowledge of the ages to their “initiate.”

Send Vibrational Energy Thought Waves of Light to Disintegrate the Thoughts and Seeds of Darkness.

9 Lords of the Cycles, 9 Cycles of Space, 9 Diffusions of Consciousness, 9 Interlocked Dimensions, 9 are the Worlds within Worlds.

7 Lords of Amenti:

THREE, FOUR, FIVE, SIX, SEVEN, EIGHTH, NINE

The Flower of Life

The Balance of Polarity

Gateway to the Halls of Amenti is Beneath the Submerged Empire of Atlantis, and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The Atlantean UAP of Thoth is Located Underneath the Sphinx. Use this Technology to Conquer the Invaders Who Will Come Out of the Deep.

Thoth Built the Great Pyramid of Esoteric Initiation, and “Illumined” the people of Khem known now as Egyptians. The Apex of the Pyramid is a Gateway. Secrets of Thoth Buried Opposite of the Hypotenuse of a Right Angled Triangle Measured from the Apex of the Great Pyramid to the Sphinx.

Be Vigilant against the Veiled Humanoid Serpents, of Another Vibration, Mingling Amongst the Counsels of Men. Out of the Great Deep were they Called Forth, by Earth Men Seeking Great Power from Below.

Hounds of the Barrier Pursue in Angles, but Know Not the Movements of Circle Escape.

Knowledge is Gained by Practice, and Wisdom is Known through Knowledge.

One God, One Truth, and One Point of Freedom with Infinite Power, Wisdom and Love.

Three Circles of Either Light, Chaos, and Awareness.

Lack of Interest to Attain Knowledge, Lack of Attachment to God, and Attachment to Evil.

Transmutation of Dark to Light.

The Qualities of Mankind are Physical, Astral, and Mental

Mankind is veiled in darkness, by the body, and yet is composed of Earth and Fire. Earth to Earth, and Fire to Fire.

Egyptians Portrayal of Thoth with the Ankh & Was Scepter

"He who understands the Principle of Vibration, has grasped the sceptre of Power," says one of the old writers.

~ Kybalion ~

Egyptian Ankh: “Crux Ansata” or the “Key of Life”

The Square of the Circle.

The Circle of the Triangle.

The Books of ENOCH:

The Hidden Histories of the Americas

The Plates of Nephi, Mormon, and Ether; known now as the Book of Mormon.

Hidden history of the Nephites, Lamanites, and Jaredites.

Jacob 2:23-35

23 “But the word of God burdens me because of your grosser crimes. For behold, thus saith the Lord: This people begin to wax in iniquity; they understand not the scriptures, for they seek to excuse themselves in committing whoredoms, because of the things which were written concerning David, and Solomon his son.

24 Behold, David and Solomon truly had many wives and concubines, which thing was abominable before me, saith the Lord.

25 Wherefore, thus saith the Lord, I have led this people forth out of the land of Jerusalem, by the power of mine arm, that I might raise up unto me a righteous branch from the fruit of the loins of Joseph.

26 Wherefore, I the Lord God will not suffer that this people shall do like unto them of old.

27 Wherefore, my brethren, hear me, and hearken to the word of the Lord: For there shall not any man among you have save it be one wife; and concubines he shall have none;

28 For I, the Lord God, delight in the chastity of women. And whoredoms are an abomination before me; thus saith the Lord of Hosts.

29 Wherefore, this people shall keep my commandments, saith the Lord of Hosts, or cursed be the land for their sakes.

30 For if I will, saith the Lord of Hosts, raise up seed unto me, I will command my people; otherwise they shall hearken unto these things.

31 For behold, I, the Lord, have seen the sorrow, and heard the mourning of the daughters of my people in the land of Jerusalem, yea, and in all the lands of my people, because of the wickedness and abominations of their husbands.

32 And I will not suffer, saith the Lord of Hosts, that the cries of the fair daughters of this people, which I have led out of the land of Jerusalem, shall come up unto me against the men of my people, saith the Lord of Hosts.

33 For they shall not lead away captive the daughters of my people because of their tenderness, save I shall visit them with a sore curse, even unto destruction; for they shall not commit whoredoms, like unto them of old, saith the Lord of Hosts.

34 And now behold, my brethren, ye know that these commandments were given to our father, Lehi; wherefore, ye have known them before; and ye have come unto great condemnation; for ye have done these things which ye ought not to have done.

35 Behold, ye have done greater iniquities than the Lamanites, our brethren. Ye have broken the hearts of your tender wives, and lost the confidence of your children, because of your bad examples before them; and the sobbings of their hearts ascend up to God against you. And because of the strictness of the word of God, which cometh down against you, many hearts died, pierced with deep wounds.”

The Testimony of Three Witnesses:

“Be it known unto all nations, kindreds, tongues, and people, unto whom this work shall come: That we, through the grace of God the Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ, have seen the plates which contain this record, which is a record of the people of Nephi, and also of the Lamanites, their brethren, and also of the people of Jared, who came from the tower of which hath been spoken. And we also know that they have been translated by the gift and power of God, for his voice hath declared it unto us; wherefore we know of a surety that the work is true. And we also testify that we have seen the engravings which are upon the plates; and they have been shown unto us by the power of God, and not of man. And we declare with words of soberness, that an angel of God came down from heaven, and he brought and laid before our eyes, that we beheld and saw the plates, and the engravings thereon; and we know that it is by the grace of God the Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ, that we beheld and bear record that these things are true. And it is marvelous in our eyes.

Nevertheless, the voice of the Lord commanded us that we should bear record of it; wherefore, to be obedient unto the commandments of God, we bear testimony of these things. And we know that if we are faithful in Christ, we shall rid our garments of the blood of all men, and be found spotless before the judgment-seat of Christ, and shall dwell with him eternally in the heavens. And the honor be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost, which is one God. Amen.”

Oliver Cowdery

David Whitmer

Martin Harris

The Testimony of Eight Witnesses:

“Be it known unto all nations, kindreds, tongues, and people, unto whom this work shall come: That Joseph Smith, Jun., the translator of this work, has shown unto us the plates of which hath been spoken, which have the appearance of gold; and as many of the leaves as the said Smith has translated we did handle with our hands; and we also saw the engravings thereon, all of which has the appearance of ancient work, and of curious workmanship. And this we bear record with words of soberness, that the said Smith has shown unto us, for we have seen and hefted, and know of a surety that the said Smith has got the plates of which we have spoken. And we give our names unto the world, to witness unto the world that which we have seen. And we lie not, God bearing witness of it.”

Christian Whitmer

Jacob Whitmer

Peter Whitmer, Jun.

John Whitmer

Hiram Page

Joseph Smith, Sen.

Hyrum Smith

Samuel H. Smith

“When Joseph completed the translation of the plates, Moroni returned for them. “I delivered them up to him; and he has them in his charge until this day” (Joseph Smith—History 1:60).

The witnesses continued with their lives and were known as honest and honorable men. None denied his testimony of the Book of Mormon. The Three Witnesses in particular continued for decades to testify of the reality of their experience and the truth of the Book of Mormon to any who came to them.”

The Popul Vuh:

Amruca is, literally translated, "Land of the Plumed Serpent"

QUETZALCOATL to the Aztecs, GUCAMATZ to the Mayans, and AMARU to the Incas…

1st and 2nd (Apocaplyse of Baruch) Books of Baruch:

2 Baruch Chapter 27: G-d’s 12 Divisions of Time:

2 Baruch 27:8 “And in the eight part a multitude of spectres and attacks of the Shedim.”

2 Baruch Chapter 83:2-4, 9-10

2 “And He will assuredly judge those who are in His world, and will visit in truth all things by means of all their hidden works. 3 And He will assuredly examine the secret thoughts, and that which is laid up in the secret chambers of all the members of man. 4 And will make them manifest in the presence of all with reproof.”

9 “Do ye therefore prepare your hearts for that which before ye believed, lest ye come to be in bondage in both worlds, so that ye be led away captive here and be tormented there. 10 For that which exists now or which has passed away, or which is to come, in all these things, neither is the evil fully evil, nor again the good fully good.”

The Seal of Solomon and the Star of David

“And it came about through my prayer that grace was given to me from the Lord Sabaoth by Michael his archangel. [He brought me] a little ring, having a seal consisting of an engraved stone, and said to me: "Take, O Solomon, king, son of David, the gift which the Lord God has sent thee, the highest Sabaoth. With it thou shalt lock up all demons of the earth, male and female; and with their help thou shalt build up Jerusalem. [But] thou [must] wear this seal of God. And this engraving of the seal of the ring sent thee is a Pentalpha.”

“The Star of David in the oldest surviving complete copy of the Masoretic text, the Leningrad Codex, dated 1008”

