EXOTERIC INTERPRETATION of the Emblem of LIGHT MINERS!

Nothing Supersedes the Knowing of the Divine Word of the Tetragrammaton: His Counsel Surpasses All the Wisdom and Stratagems of Mankind!

Hebrew Characters YOD 10, HE 5, VAV 6, HE 5 = 26

Yeshua HaMashiach is the UNDERCOVER BOSS! The Gospel of John Is Key to Understanding The Lamb and Lion of the Tribe of Judah. The Three in One, and the One in Three.

The Right Side Parallelograms: Outer = Intellectual / Inner = Wisdom

Hebrew Character ZAYIN = 7 in Gematria

The Bottom Parallelograms: Outer = Physical / Inner = Knowledge

Hebrew Character HE = 5 in Gematria

The Left Side Parallelograms: Outer = Spiritual / Inner = Power

Hebrew Character SHIN = 300 in Gematria

The Central Triangle: The Three in One and The One in Three

Hebrew Character: YOD = 10 in Gematria

Emblem Gematria Sum Total = 322‎

3+2+2 = 7

Acknowledgement of the Order Requirement: You Know NOTHING by the Relative Comparison to All that There is to Know in YHWH’s Universe!

The Lords of Darkness Have the Power to Tempt, but the Choice is Always Freely Yours to Make. Evil is the Result of Those who Freely Choose to Serve the Selfish Inward Vortices of Lawlessness over the Outward Emanations of the Laws of Love as per the Tree of Life!

All are Called to the Initiation of the Three Degrees of the Pyramidal Penrose Möbius Strip by which YHWH Weighs the Motives, Intentions, and Sincerities of the Thoughts, Words, and Actions of the Initiate. Initiation is a Lifelong Process, and Begins with Honesty with One’s Inner Self in Measurement and Obedience to HIS HOLY Word. The LIGHT of YHWH is weaved into the Living Temples of the Initiate in Proportion to the Aforementioned. You are the Temple of the Holy Spirit, and your Honesty, Repentance, and Sincerity of Heart are the Foundation Stones for the Catalyst of Change; Lest we Wander Around in the Wilderness of Foolishness, Ignorance, and Disobedience for the Duration of our Lifetimes!

Take Full Responsibility for Your Life, and Work to Implement Solutions to the Challenges You’ve Been Presented! Stop Complaining, Don’t Embellish in the State of Perpetual Victimhood, but Choose to Overcome in Good Faith Aligned with YHWH’s Word! Operate by the Ethos of LOVE, as it is written in 1 Corinthians 13, and do Your Best with the Talents and Skills You’ve Developed Over Your Lifetime (Matthew 25)! Remember the Value of the Poor Widow’s Temple Offering (Mark 12)!

