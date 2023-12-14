The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report is an Open Investigation Subject to Evidence Based Due Process..

I am a father, Christian, independent medical researcher, informed consent advocate, industrial mechanic (millwright), and I’m passionate about holding the Executive, Judicial, and Legislative branches of government accountable for C19 techno health fascist crimes against humanity! I am married to a woman whose honored her vows and demonstrated unconditional love throughout the course of our challenging marriage.

We are fighting an intellectual and legal war against the C19 “scientific” general consensus our so called “health” officials dogmatically propagate in militant lockstep! Our politicians navigate their understanding of the “science” within the parameters of this general consensus, and are quick to dismiss new emerging evidence, data, or empirical science that directly challenges the consensus of government approved stratagem. Therefore, cognitive dissonance of the general consensus establishes a stronghold within their minds, and so they are no longer willing to adjust their thinking as an evidence based scientific empiricist would require.

All "health" authorities, doctors, scientists, politicians, lawyers, and clergymen who willfully chose the path of least resistance, will be held accountable for turning a blind eye to the scientific method which has proven that the C19 injections (bioweapons) are not safe or effective! Your cowardly profiteering, lobbying, and transhumanist abominations have unleashed an experimental soft kill on humanity, and you will be held responsible for this crime against mankind! The blood of your patients, constituents, and parishioners will be on your heads! Those that commanded and grossly abused the trust of the people will not escape their just reward!

This Substack / Podcast was created as a direct result of C19 social media censorship to advocate for, credit, and support those who pursue evidence based research that falls outside of the “approved” medical general consensus! Although I am not inherently opposed to forming consensus in and of itself; we have a duty and ethical obligation to continuously subjugate the “approved” consensus to correction as emerging research and scientific evidences are brought to the forefront of our knowing. The aforementioned concept summarizes the importance of following a logical framework of reasoning by utilizing the scientific method to make evidence based decisions; as opposed to being lost to a world of irrational dogmatic belief systems, created by governments or any entities of leadership, that refuse to subject themselves to evidence based reasoning. Sadly, the great profiteers of our time refuse to subjugate themselves to the pursuit of empirical truth by utilizing the scientific method to correct the error of their designs. Hence, we’ve created a world of nightmarish virtue signalers governed by this mantra: When profit rules the roost, non-profitable scientific truth loses it’s boost!

I want this Substack / Podcast to become a place where medical professionals, researchers, scientists, etc. can have open, uncensored and free conversations about their research / findings for the purpose of educating those who are pursuing empirical truth and evidence based medicine. Additionally, it exists to recognize those who are using their medical knowledge for the health and well-being of mankind outside of the medical industrial complex. It’s a platform to endorse the development of root cause solutions over endless, highly questionable, symptomatic suppressors big Pharma religiously / dogmatically promote. Its secondary purpose is to help warn how Pharmakeia’s technocratic beast system of Revelation 13 is being setup in real time, and is a warning to the nation state of Israel!

This Substack is dedicated as an offering to the Lord Jesus Christ, and it’s secondary esoteric purpose is to educate and expose the techno health fascist Biodigtal Convergence agenda as it relates to what’s prophesied in the Book of Revelation Chapter 13.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13&version=NKJV

https://www.iec.ch/homepage

https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml

https://www.nano.gov/

Consider what’s written in the Nuremberg Code, and the Declaration of Helsinki!!!

https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code

https://www.wma.net/what-we-do/medical-ethics/declaration-of-helsinki/

https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma-declaration-of-helsinki-ethical-principles-for-medical-research-involving-human-subjects/

In some sense of irony I am a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, and I advocate that what’s written in the Holy Bible is an accounting of God’s divine redemptive work for mankind. The Holy Bible defines absolute right from wrong, is the golden standard of morality, and clearly defines the consciousness of a Holy God! God has not ceased to give divine revelation for today’s times, and the power of the Holy Spirit is at work within all those whom He has marked for salvation! Guard your eyes, for they are the gateway of human desire, and ensure you subjugate them to the Word of God! If you don’t understand love as it is written in 1 Corinthians 13, then you cannot possibly understand the LORD Jesus Christ and His great work of redemption with mankind!

The Santa Claus / Pharma Complex ~ A final point of thought…

Ask yourselves why do Western children believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, etc. in comparison to why Western adults believe Rockefeller allopathic pharmaceuticals to be safe and effective? Paralleled short answer: They TRUST, BELIEVE, and place their blind FAITH in their parents or medical authorities words at face value…

Evidence based decision making has no basis in TRUST, BELIEF, or blind FAITH…

And yet consider what’s written in Hebrews 11:5-6 NKJV…

5 “By faith Enoch was taken away so that he did not see death, “and was not found, because God had taken him”; for before he was taken he had this testimony, that he pleased God. 6 But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”

ATTENTION: The Karis Project

“Prepare to be deeply moved as The Karis Project sits down with informed consent advocate Tom Dienes, a devoted Christian father, to explore his impassioned quest to hold the government accountable for the atrocities arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. With unwavering conviction, Tom unveils the stark realities of government overreach and the erosion of individual liberties in the name of public health. His fervent advocacy for informed consent resonates with the core principles of freedom and justice. Join us for a compelling and thought-provoking conversation as we navigate through the tumultuous landscape of the pandemic, seeking answers and demanding accountability. This is more than just a discussion—it's a call to action, a rallying cry for truth and justice in a time of uncertainty. Don't miss this pivotal moment in our quest for a better tomorrow.”

https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project

The Karis Project (rumble.com)

https://rumble.com/v4fqnhq-ep.-152-informed-consent.html

I am also an advocate for empowering a well trained, law abiding, vigilant, and well armed citizenry fully capable of defending themselves against home invasion, personal attacks, and public terror events.

James 1:27

New King James Version

“Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.”

Maranatha!

Yeshua Hamashiach (Jesus) wasn’t a “Christian,” He was Jewish, and Is the Fulfillment of the Old Covenant Law! The Lamb and Lion of the Tribe of Judah! He is the Holy One of Israel, and will return as a Conquering Lion to judge the world, and establish His Kingdom on Earth as it is in Heaven!

The Third Temple will be Rebuilt in Jerusalem!!!

https://templeinstitute.org/

All paid Substack subscriptions will be reinvested into growing The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report, and the remainder of the funds will be donated to a charity which ensures the proper care of widows and orphans.

Researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute Develop DNA Nanorobot to Trigger Targeted Therapeutic Responses

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/researchers-at-harvards-wyss-institute-develop-dna-nanorobot-to-trigger-targeted-therapeutic-responses/ — February 2012

A Logical Breakthrough in Medicine: The Nano-Robots of Dr. Ido Bachelet

https://nano.biu.ac.il/node/3700 — July 2014

Tom Dienes Contact Information:

Email: tom.dienes@outlook.com

Phone: 1-780-616-4853

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/