Interview with Executive Director of Rights Probe and Queen's University Law Professor Bruce Pardy (Ep#82)





Bruce Pardy’s Short Biography:

Bruce Pardy is professor of law at Queen’s University and executive director of Rights Probe, a law and liberty project of the Energy Probe Research Foundation. He is an outspoken advocate for Alberta independence and has written a proposal for what the constitution of the free country of Alberta should look like.

https://c2cjournal.ca/2025/09/articles-of-freedom-what-the-constitution-of-an-independent-alberta-should-look-like/

Bruce Pardy’s Long Biography:

Bruce Pardy | Queen’s Law

Professor Pardy is a classically liberal legal academic for whom equal application of the law, negative rights, private property, limited government, and separation of powers are foundational to the Canadian and Western legal tradition. A critic of legal progressivism, social justice, and the discretionary administrative state, he has written on a range of pressing legal subjects at the front lines of the culture war inside the law, including environmental governance, climate change, energy policy, human rights and freedoms, professional and university governance, property and tort theory, free markets, and the rule of law. He has taught at law schools in Canada, the United States and New Zealand, practiced civil litigation at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP in Toronto, served as adjudicator and mediator on the Ontario Environmental Review Tribunal, and has published and commented widely in traditional and online media. He serves as senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, and helped to birth the Runnymede Society, a branch of the Canadian Constitution Foundation. He spearheaded resistance to and ultimate repeal of the Law Society of Ontario’s statement of principles (SOP) policy that required Ontario lawyers to attest to their ideological purity to maintain their licence to practice. He is one of the co-creators of the Free North Declaration, a public petition and movement to protect civil liberties in Canada from COVID-19 irrationality and overreach.

Professor Pardy is presently on leave from Queen’s Law to serve as the Executive Director of Rights Probe, a division of the Energy Probe Research Foundation, one of Canada’s leading public policy and governance thinktanks. The work of Rights Probe can be found on its website at https://www.rightsprobe.org/

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Summary:

Freestyling / Organic

Bruce Pardy’s website and social media links below:

https://x.com/PardyBruce?s=20

https://www.youtube.com/@firstprinciples-brucepardy

https://law.queensu.ca/directory/bruce-pardy

https://www.rightsprobe.org/

https://substack.com/@brucepardy

A huge shout out to Shawn Buckley, Leighton Grey, and Bruce Pardy for educating those who are at the forefront of the Alberta Independence drive!

Best three part series and educational lectures on Canadian constitutional law, fee simple law, aboriginal title, and common law I have ever heard on the current state of legal affairs within Canada’s first post national state.

Well worth the time investment.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/