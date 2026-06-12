Interview with Alberta Independence History Scholar Dr. Michael Wagner (Ep#78)

Biography for Dr. Michael Wagner:
Michael Wagner is an independent researcher and writer, and a columnist for the Western Standard. He has a BA (Honours) and MA in political science from the University of Calgary and PhD in political science from the University of Alberta. He and his wife have eleven children, and he has written three books regarding Alberta Independence:
Alberta Separatism Then and Now
https://merchantship.ca/collections/books/products/alberta-separatism-then-and-now
Time to Leave: Canada Cannot Be Fixed
https://merchantship.ca/products/time-to-leave-canada-cannot-be-fixed?_pos=7&_sid=14ef23bd9&_ss=r
No Other Option Self-Determination for Alberta
https://merchantship.ca/products/no-other-option?_pos=8&_sid=14ef23bd9&_ss=r
Interview Summary Video:
Interview Questioning Structure:
Organic / Freestyling
Michael Wagner social media links listed below:
https://www.drmichaelwagner.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@michaelwagner6324
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=622965613
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-wagner-2226a740
Tom Dienes social media links listed below:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590
https://twitter.com/dienes_tom
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/