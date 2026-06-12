The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

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Interview with Alberta Independence History Scholar Dr. Michael Wagner (Ep#78)

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Tom Dienes
Jun 12, 2026

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Biography for Dr. Michael Wagner:

Michael Wagner is an independent researcher and writer, and a columnist for the Western Standard. He has a BA (Honours) and MA in political science from the University of Calgary and PhD in political science from the University of Alberta. He and his wife have eleven children, and he has written three books regarding Alberta Independence:

Interview Summary Video:

Interview Questioning Structure:

Organic / Freestyling

Michael Wagner social media links listed below:

https://www.drmichaelwagner.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@michaelwagner6324

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=622965613

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-wagner-2226a740

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Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

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