Âriyan Revolution: Special Interview with Ariyanâ Anahita Mazda on Ayatollah Khamenei's Islamic Republic's Civilian Massacre of Iranians / Âriyans. (Ep#69)

Arıyanâ is an Âriyan/Iranian thinker rooted in the European diaspora. Her journey began with inner battles and burning philosophical questions that led her to study psychology and law at VU University in Amsterdam. This pursuit of truth eventually drew her back to the Middle East—not merely to study her culture, but to confront it head-on.

Born during her family’s escape after the islamic coup mislabeled as a “revolution,” she was raised in the West, surrounded by the principles of fundamental human rights and civic duty. Yet her heart kept pulling eastward—haunted by the question of why her own nation remained stripped of those same rights. The mystique of the East, with all its ancient depth and current distortion, became impossible to ignore. Her return marked a reckoning: a visceral search for her roots, her faith, and her identity—not just through scholarship, but through lived reality.

Today, Arıyanâ is a bold Iranian-Zionist activist, fearlessly advocating for women’s rights, monotheism, and liberation from misogynistic cults such as Islam. She draws clear, uncompromising lines between totalitarian ideologies and the divine principles of liberty, justice, and truth found in Âriyan and Biblical traditions.

Her voice is not theoretical—it is forged in fire: shaped by exile, refined through study, and sharpened by resistance. Her mission is unwavering—to speak truth with surgical precision, confront systems of oppression, and ignite an intellectual and spiritual awakening across Iran and the broader Ariyo-Western world.

The Battle Will be Brought to the Heart of the Islamic World; for 1400 Years You’ve Brought the Sword to the Nations of the World, and Now the Tide Will Turn Against You, and a Flaming Sword Will be Brought to the Heart of the Ummah!

Iranians / Ariyans are being slaughtered, like sacrificial lambs, by Khamenei’s Islamic Mujahideen! Iran is Governed by a Shia Islamic Theocracy! Millions of Iranians are Calling for a Regime Change, but Islam Rules by the Sword! There’s no Honour in Slaughtering Unarmed Iranians; Cowards! There Will Come a Day when Islam Will be Destroyed from the Face of the Earth! Divine Justice Will Call Islam to Account, and by a Flaming Sword they Shall be Utterly Destroyed!

To the Foolish Western “leaders” that have allowed Islam to take root in our own backyard:

When Islam Is Weak (Taqqiya) they Will Pander to You in “Peace,” and Play the Victim for Generations…

When Islam Grows Strong they Will Mercilessly Slaughter the “Kaffirs” like the Ariyans in Iran!

Look at How Islamic Nations Govern Those Who are Not Muslims? Why do You Give Them the Freedoms to Establish Themselves in the Land?! They Certainly Will Not Return the Favour! This Generation of Western “leaders” Have Facilitated Civilization Jihad Unlike No Other! What Fools you’ve Become by Sacrificing Your Children’s Inheritance for Your Precious Business and Financial Dealings! Let me Remind You; Divine Law and Justice Will Require Account for Your Actions!

A Global Call to Stand and Fight Against Jihadists in All Their Forms!

A Tribute to Ariyana MAzda; an Iconic First Class Ariyan Warrior of the Heart, Mind and Soul!

Can you imagine what would happen if we spoke, in the same manner as Mohammed Hijab, for the Judeo-Christian cause in countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and or Iran?

The hypocrisy and double standard Islamists take advantage of in the West are truly astounding, and so civilization jihad advances because of weak and cowardly INACTION by Western “leadership!”

Time for mass deportations; unless Europe and the West want to just hand over their inheritance to Islamists…

A legalized civilizational jihadist invasion has been facilitated by the very “leaders” who are supposed to stand watch and guard over their own countries Constitution and citizenry.

Strong legal consequences must be legislated, established, and enforced against enemies of Judeo-Christian civilization.

Always Playing the Victims until their Numbers and Power Grow Strong; the Iranian / Ariyan Citizen Slaughter Shows You How Islam Maintains Power!

This is how “terrorists” are made; the battle Is firstly fought in the mind…

“The one who is willing to commit suicide has the initiative.”

~ Mohammed Hijab ~

An open conversation on the violence of men, emotional maturity, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Candace Owens, and Israel’s ongoing war against the Islamic jihadists (Axis of Resistance), and Israelophobia!

Lady Ariyanâ Weighs In on Kushner and Witkoff:

01/26/26

“Ever since he pushed Donald Trump toward Qatar and that disgraceful jet fiasco, I’ve been documenting Steve Witkoff’s role step by step.

How he pressured Trump to sabotage Israel’s war in Gaza.

How he and Jared cooked up a hollow “peace plan” that handcuffed Israel instead of letting her finish the war she was forced into.

How he gaslit Israel while demanding she remain trapped in Judea and Samaria!

How he destabilized Lebanon!

How he endorsed al-Julani!

How he looked away while entire ethnic and religious communities were slaughtered by the Isis moron !!

And now—how he blocked Trump from delivering the final blow to the Islamic regime in Iran.

This isn’t incompetence. It’s a pattern!!

Witkoff’s greed and access-trading have cost hundreds of thousands of lives and systematically dismantled Israel’s hard-won effort to reshape the Middle East—away from Islamist domination and toward the liberation of its indigenous peoples.

He has functioned as a megaphone for jihadist power brokers—from Qatar to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, from Ali Khamenei outward.

And yes, it paid. Immensely!

This is what happens when foreign money buys proximity to power.

Witkoff should be removed from office immediately and investigated without mercy. His seat should go to Marco Rubio—someone who understands that peace without justice is surrender, and diplomacy without moral clarity is corruption.

Americans and Christians did not vote for a concierge to Islamist oligarchs. They did not vote for smiles and handshakes with regimes that butcher civilians.

They voted for Donald J. Trump to confront Islamism, defend biblical civilization, dismantle the Ayatollah regime—and above all, cut Qatar’s grip on Western power.

This betrayal didn’t happen by accident.

And Witkoff is not the only one who should answer for it!”

