Interview with Former Air Navigator Shane Roberts Regarding the Canadian Crown's Allegations and Charges Against Street Minister Derek Reimer. (Ep#71)

Derek Reimer Biography:

Derek Reimer is the founder of MISSION7 Ministries, a Christian street outreach that feeds the poor each week in Calgary’s downtown since 2016.

He also formed a protest movement in late 2022 called Exposing Darkness. Its objective is to protect children from programs that propagate transgender and homosexual ideologies.

He is 39, a husband, and a father of an 13 month old son.

Shane Roberts Short Biography:

A former Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force and a critic of the judicial system since 2021. You can find his commentary and analysis on his FB page “Radio Shorter.”

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560639103856

“Analyzing the descent of what had been a more free and just Canada into a nation governed by authoritarian rule. This deterioration of representative democracy has been driven by censorship, speech codes and the criminalization of Liberty.”

Quoted from Shane Roberts FB

Interview Questioning Structure:

1. So what’s next for Derek; isn’t he scheduled for a breach hearing on February 24th?

2: What are the allegations?

3: How did we get here?

4: Summarize the history and context: the underlying arrests, charges and conviction that led to a sentence, the conditions of which the Crown alleges he has breached.

Written Questions for Derek:

1: What brought you to faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and what compels you to do the work of the New Covenant as it is written in the New Testament?

Derek’s Written Answer: “I grew up in a Christian home and fell away from the faith about 15 years. I came back (ironically) to be saved from going back to prison for my parent’s sake. I Was delivered from alcohol, drugs, gangs, dealing and overall reckless living.

The Lord gave me a new heart and a new spirit that compels me to be a doer of the word, not just a hearer of it. It’s a “get to” not a “have to”.”

2: What triggered the Canadian “legal” system to take action against you?

Derek’s Written Answer: “I founded and led a successful protest group called “Exposing Darkness”, that vehemently opposed the grooming of children in public libraries known as drag queen story hour. We cancelled many events and mayor Gondek aimed to criminalize our peaceful demonstrations as she supports the trans community because her child is a part of it.”

3: What do you have to say about governing officials (Mark Miller, Sean Fraser, Mark Carney) who are waging lawfare against traditional Biblical morality by trying to push Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) through the House of Commons? Liberals have taken it upon themselves to define “hate,” and push their rainbow flag / DEI crusade against our traditional Judeo-Christian moral system. It’s shocking to see our legal system take such actions against you. It’s your legal right to protest against what you don’t support and condone! Liberals do not have the right to define ‘hate’ and morality; that’s a red and dividing line for myself.

Derek’s Written Answer: “Our Canadian government is wicked and godless as they’ve not only strayed from Judeo-Christian values, in which our country was founded on, but are openly going against God and the bible.”

4: Why have you taken this stand against the LGBTQIA2S+ agenda? What charges have the crown prosecutors laid against you? How do they legally justify their position against a Christian street pastor? What makes them think they have the G-d given right to redefine morality?

Derek’s Written Answer:

a) The Lord called me during a prayer walk, putting the mission into my heart at the end of 2022.

b) Criminal harassment, mischief & causing a disturbance.

c) There seems to be no accountability in the judicial system, one of my lawyers even said “They make it up as they go,” we’ve witnessed that after dozens of court appearances from bogus charges.

I pray for my enemies but I also pray for Justice in the land!

5: Justin Trudeau’s Liberal DEI rainbow flag action plan is being legally enforced within the public schooling system, universities, churches, government institutions, military institutions, and the workplace. It’s a Liberal state sanctioned religion for the normalization of perversion and immorality. Governments should uphold traditional Judeo-Christian systems of morality and governance. No more DEI hires; companies should hire their employees based on academic accreditation and work experience merit.

This is where your tax dollars are being spent…

Prime Minister launches Canada’s first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to continue building a more inclusive future, with pride | Prime Minister of Canada

https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/free-to-be-me/federal-2slgbtqi-plus-action-plan.html

Derek’s Written Answer: “Homosexuality is a sin and an abomination to a Holy God and should be made illegal!”

6: What message do you have for the Remnant Church in Canada? What is your call to action and how can we help you?

Derek’s Written Answer: “As believers we need to unite, pray for our leaders, pray for this nation, and be bold in standing for the truth of Jesus Christ at the cost of everything!”

7: Derek’s ‘haters’ accuse him of being a “criminal,” and claim he’s been charged with certain offences against the law. Can you elaborate and bring transparency to this matter?

Derek’s Written Answer: “In this fight I am being obedient to God and I’m not sorry and did not do anything wrong, hence pleading not guilty to all charges.”

Interview Summary Video:

James 1:2-8

New King James Version

Profiting from Trials

2 My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, 3 knowing that the testing of your faith produces [a]patience. 4 But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be [b]perfect and complete, lacking nothing. 5 If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. 6 But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. 7 For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; 8 he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=james%201:2-8&version=NKJV

Derek Reimer social media links and websites listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/derek.reimer.549

https://mission7ministries.com/

https://www.fundingthefight.ca/pastor_derek

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/