Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej on Transhumanism, Biodigital Convergence, and Her Faith in Yeshua Hamashiach!(Ep#40)

“Carrie Madej received her medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001. She trained in Georgia to become an Internal Medicine

physician and served as medical director, private clinician, and associate professor of medical students at PCOM in Georgia.

Dr. Madej became known on social media in 2020, when she sounded the alarm on the experimental Covid shots. Her experiences, over the years, has educated her on the

plan for transhumanism, genetic modification, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence for humanity.

She believes this technology is a threat to our civilization. Her focus is now on providing solutions to the current health crises. Dr. Madej believes a physician should be a teacher of health to the patient, as well as identify the causes of disease. Her teaching incorporates the importance of body, mind, and spirit in achieving wellness, and that the balanced body has the inherent ability to heal

itself. It is her mission for us to remember the sacredness of life, our ability to heal, and our connection to God.

Carrie Madej has a great love for humanity and the sacredness of life. Her trust and faith are in our Creator and Father in Heaven and Yeshua/Jesus Christ. His only begotten son who sacrificed His life to save us.

Carrie believes that the body, mind, and spirit are equally important in achieving wellness, and that the balanced body has the inherent ability to heal itself. She believes a physician should be a teacher of health to the patient, as well as identify the causes of dis-ease, in order to have an optimal body.

Originally from Dearborn, Michigan, she received her medical degree from Kansas City University of Medical Biosciences in 2001. She currently dedicates her time educating others on vaccines, nanotechnology, and human rights via multiple platforms and speaking engagements.”

College:

Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. D.O



Internship:

The Medical Center

Columbus, Georgia

Internal medicine residency at Mercer University

Macon, Georgia



Residency:

Internal Medicine Residency Mercer University

Macon, Georgia



Medical Group Practice:

Phoenix Medicine Group of Georgia

Osteopathic

Dr. Carrie Madej social media links listed below:

https://www.carriemadej.com/

https://x.com/carrie_madej

https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej

https://www.instagram.com/fenixcarriem/

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/