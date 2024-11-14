Interview with Esoteric Freemasonic Expert Joshua Abraham on Exposing Luciferian / Satanic Occultist Tactics for the New World Order! (Ep#44)

Joshua Abraham is son of Larry Abraham, the international best selling author who wrote the book "None Dare Call It Conspiracy.” This is the book that started the global Illuminati Truth Movement in 1971, and the first novel to expose the plan of the New World Order! It has sold over 20 million copies, worldwide, and has been published in 17 different languages. To this day, it is the most sold book in history on the subject of the Illuminati Deep State.

Josh is a former professional wakeboarder with 12 years of experience. His former sponsors include Smith Optics, Fox Clothing, and O’Brien wakeboards

He was also a former sponsored (Smith Optics) big mountain snow skier.

He’s from Tacoma, Washington

Knowledge is Power; The Balance of Interchange and Paradigm Shifting Polarities…

Esoteric symbols are visual communications of attuned thought wave vibration systems used by the “gods” to conceal and reveal the ancient wisdom and knowledge of the ages to their “initiate.”

Send Vibrational Energy Thought Waves of light to Disintegrate the Thoughts and Seeds of Darkness.

9 Lords of the Cycles.

7 Lords of Amenti.

The Flower of Life

The Balance of Polarity

Gateway to the Halls of Amenti is Beneath the Submerged Empire of Atlantis.

The Atlantean UAP of Thoth is Located Underneath the Sphinx.

Thoth Built the Great Pyramid of Esoteric Initiation, and “Illumined” the Egyptians.

Be Vigilant against the Disguised upright Humanoid Serpents of Old Mingling with the Counsels of Men…

Knowledge is Gained by Practice, and Wisdom is Known through Knowledge.

One God, One Truth, and One Point of Freedom with Infinite Power, Wisdom and Love.

Three Circles of Either Light, Chaos, and Awareness.

Lack of Interest to Attain Knowledge, Lack of Attachment to God, and Attachment to Evil.

Transmutation of Dark to Light

The Qualities of Mankind are Physical, Astral, and Mental

Mankind is veiled in darkness, by the body, and yet is composed of Earth and Fire. Earth to Earth, and Fire to Fire.

https://a.co/d/79mq5k7

The Lion of the Tribe of Judah and the Emerald Stone: https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611_Exodus-Chapter-28/

The Secrets of Freemasonry ~ the Grand Architect Lucifer / SATAN Revealed

1611 KJV ~ John 8:44:

“Ye are of your father the deuill, and the lusts of your father ye will doe: hee was a murtherer from the beginning, and abode not in the trueth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his owne: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”



High ranking freemasons serve and pray to Lucifer, the “light” bearer, and their prophet’s name is Hiram Abiff from the land of Asher of the tribe of Naphtali from the city of Tyre.



Freemasonry is the recruiting grounds to screen for the highest levels of esoteric occultic placement.



Luciferian Law = Do what thou wilt…



Luciferian Principle = Whatever you take out, you must put back in two fold.



Order Out of Chaos = The Rise of the Phoenix

Three Attempts for One World Governance…



1: Atlantis ~ Grand Wizard Tubal Cain



2: Tower of Babel ~ Emperor Nimrod



3: 3rd Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem ~ …



Revelation 13 ~ King James Version

The Four Paths of Masonic “holy” Book Knowledge:



There are 80 Books in the 1611 KJV Holy Bible

1. 1611 King James Holy Bible (Most Holy Book in Freemasonry) ~ Man ~ Water ~ Healing of Others ~ Christian Anti-Christ / “Zionist” Mashiach

The Lion and the Lamb of the Tribe of Judah: Yeshua Hamashiach!

Matthew Chapter 3 1611 KJV

13¶ “Then commeth Iesus from Galilee to Iordane, vnto Iohn, to be baptized of him:

14But Iohn forbade him, saying, I haue need to bee baptized of thee, and commest thou to me?

15And Iesus answering, said vnto him, Suffer it to be so now: for thus it becommeth vs to fulfill all righteousnesse. Then he suffered him.

16And Iesus, when hee was baptized, went vp straightway out of the water: and loe, the heauens were opened vnto him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a doue, and lighting vpon him.

17And loe, a voice from heauen, saying, This is my beloued Sonne, in whom I am well pleased.”

VS

“Zionist” Mashiach

Zechariah Chapter 11 1611 KJV

15¶ “And the Lord said vnto me, Take vnto thee yet the instruments of a foolish shepheard.

16For loe, I wil raise vp a shepherd in the land, which shall not visit those that bee cut off, neither shall seeke the yong one, nor heale that that is broken, nor feed that that standeth still: but he shal eate the flesh of the fat, and teare their clawes in pieces.

17Woe to the idoll shepheard that leaueth the flocke: the sword shall be vpon his arme, and vpon his right eye: his arme shall be cleane dryed vp, and his right eye shall be vtterly darkened.”

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611-Bible/

2. Koran ~ Lion ~ Fire ~ Submission of Souls ~ Imam Mahdi

The Sword of Allah, and the Mujahideen’s Fatah and Dawah against Dar Al Harb for Dar Al Islam!

3. Bhagavad Gita ~ Ox ~ Earth ~ Self Healing ~ Maitreya



Three Modes of Material Life & the Consequences of their Respective Fruit:

Divine Transcendental Qualities vs Demoniac Qualities…

4. Aleister Crowley’s Book of the Law ~ Eagle ~ Air ~ Luciferian Control of Others without their Knowledge ~ Nikolai

Do What Thou Wilt is the Whole of Lucifer’s / SATAN’s Law: ABRAHADABRA…

THELEMA

X

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611_Revelation-Chapter-4/

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611_Ezekiel-Chapter-1/

OPERATION MAJORITY ~ Staged Invasion of Esoteric Entities ~ Empowerment of the 3rd and Final One World Leader!

2 Baruch Chapter 27: G-d’s 12 Divisions of Time:

2 Baruch 27:8 “And in the eight part a multitude of spectres and attacks of the Shedim.”

2 Baruch Chapter 83:2-4, 9-10

2 “And He will assuredly judge those who are in His world, and will visit in truth all things by means of all their hidden works. 3 And He will assuredly examine the secret thoughts, and that which is laid up in the secret chambers of all the members of man. 4 And will make them manifest in the presence of all with reproof.”

9 “Do ye therefore prepare your hearts for that which before ye believed, lest ye come to be in bondage in both worlds, so that ye be led away captive here and be tormented there. 10 For that which exists now or which has passed away, or which is to come, in all these things, neither is the evil fully evil, nor again the good fully good.”

https://www.amazon.com/Apocalypse-Baruch-Assumption-Moses-Charles/dp/157863363X

POTUS Dwight D. Eisenhower: Greada Treaty= Esoteric Entity Technology in Exchange for Children’s Adrenochrome!



Joseph Jordan revealed MUFON concealed the fact that the name Jesus Christ, YESHUA, and the Lord’s prayer causes these esoteric entities to flee before the testimony of their abductees…

http://CE4Research.com

https://www.piercingthecosmicveil.com/who-we-are



Job 38:31 KJV



31 “Canst thou bind the sweet influences of Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?”



Investigate the Books of Enoch, the Council of 13, and the Committee of 300.

https://www.amazon.com/Complete-Books-Enoch-Secrets-Hebrew/dp/1453890297

Nazi’s ~ Vril



Asians ~ Chi



Hindu ~ Brahma



Masons ~ Electromagnetic Force

The History and Evolution of Joshua Abraham’s Interviews:

https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/abraham-joshua-66261/



https://rumble.com/vn636g-the-highest-level-of-secret-societies....html





https://rumble.com/v232i4i-4th-industrial-revelation-prophecy-of-10-toes-full-presentation.html

https://rumble.com/v1n5ed6-illuminati-bloodlines-wfritz-springmeier.html

https://rumble.com/vs7fz2-uncovering-the-conspiracy-with-joshua-abraham-on-saturday-night-livestream.html

https://rumble.com/vu5tc6-the-4th-industrial-revolution-cv-19-and-biblical-prophecy-on-saturday-night.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aWsqDqQ13iaM/

https://rumble.com/v3uedxg-joshua-abraham-aj-and-icke-fr33ms0ns-the-masonic-antichirst-agenda.html

https://rumble.com/v3k0e3q-freemasonry-insider-leaks-all-w-joshua-abraham.html

https://rumble.com/v3onom5-israel-vs.-palestine-the-carnage.html

https://rumble.com/v3j1pj0-infiltrating-and-exposing-secret-societies-with-joshua-abraham.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WOMUsjFJM70V

Joshua Abraham Endorsed Reading and Social Media Links:

None Dare Call it a Conspiracy

The Greening

Call it Conspiracy

Bloodlines of the Illuminati

Joshua Abraham: joshuaabraham948@yahoo.com

https://x.com/JoshuaAbraham33

Revelation 21:8

New King James Version

8 But the cowardly, unbelieving, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+21%3A8&version=NKJV

Ephesians 6:12

New King James Version

12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.

5 Point Message to the Church from Howard Pittman's Near Death Experience!

The Age of the Laodicean Church!

Your Adversary is a Personal and Powerful Opponent - Satan!

If You Want God’s Power to Manifest Through Your Life; You Must Walk and Live What You Talk!

As it Was in the Days of Noah, So Shall it be in the Days of the Coming of the Son of Man!

The True Baptism of the Holy Spirit with Fire!

“In A Divine Revelation of Hell, over a period of thirty nights, God gave Mary K. Baxter visions of hell and commissioned her to tell people still alive on earth to reject sin and evil, and to choose life in Christ. Here is an account of the place and beings of hell contrasted with the glories of heaven. Follow Mary in her supernatural journey as she enters with Jesus into a gateway to hell and encounters the sights, sounds, and smells of that dark place of torment, including its evil spirits, cells, pits, jaws, and heart. Be an eyewitness to the various punishments of lost souls and hear their shocking stories. This book is a reminder that each of us needs to accept the miracle of salvation before it is too late—and to intercede for those who do not yet know Christ. Time is running out.”

https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Revelation-Hell-Mary-Baxter/dp/0883682796

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079327241646

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/