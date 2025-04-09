Interview with CCFR Founder, Host of CCFR Radio on the Air & My Best Hunt Rod Giltaca (Ep#57)

Interview Summary Video:

Rod Giltaca Biography:

CEO and Executive Director

Rod Giltaca is the CEO and Executive Director of Canada’s gun lobby, the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (The CCFR). Rod was also the first President of the organization starting in 2015. As an experienced Canadian entrepreneur, Rod's background includes over a decade of international business development in the manufacturing and software industries. Rod has registered intellectual property, founded venture-financed start up’s and engaged directly in business with some of the world’s largest corporations and government bodies such as Ford Motor Company, AT&T, the United States Navy, Air Force and Marine corps.

In addition to his other business activities, Mr. Giltaca previously owned and operated one of Canada’s most recognizable training businesses Civil Advantage Firearms Training (Civil Advantage Management Inc.). In addition, Rod is an instructor in good standing with the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program having trained over 4,000 students in the Canadian Firearm Safety Course and live fire training.

In the early days of firearm-related YouTube, Rod produced and hosted the largest (all Canadian) firearms channel, the “Civil Advantage Channel”. In later years, he created, hosted, wrote or produced numerous nationally broadcast television specials and series. Rod currently hosts and produces “CCFR Radio – On The Air” which is in its fourth season on WildTV, as well as the most popular firearm-related podcast in Canada "The CCFR Radio Podcast". The podcast is uploaded bi-weekly can be found on the CCFR YouTube Channel, Rumble, Facebook, Apple Podcasts and is rated in the top 5% of all podcasts on Spotify.

Rod has testified in both house and senate committees on firearm legislation. He also interviews regularly on terrestrial radio and television media outlets such as CTV, CBC, Global and others in an ongoing effort to represent licensed gun owners in the most positive light possible. Rod and the CCFR have redefined what a "gun lobby" organization is, what it does, and how the public perceives it.

Rod has been married to his lovely wife Tracy for 31 years, has two grown children and is a two-time cancer survivor. Rod enjoys a well-established national reputation as honest and reasonable communicator.

rod.giltaca@firearmrights.ca

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: What is the CCFR, and how was the group founded?

2: What does Bill C21 legally mean for law abiding firearms owners in Canada?

3: Do the NDP and Liberal government MP’s want to legally disarm Canadians under the pretext of general public “safety”?

4: How do government officiating members make their decisions as to which firearms make their “prohibited” list?

5: Where do you see Canada heading in terms of legal gun ownership?

6: How do RCMP and military personnel view gun ownership in Canada by comparison to our Americans neighbors to the South who enjoy 2A rights?

7: Do you have any preliminary legislative proposals or draft bills for our parliamentarians to consider bringing into Canadian law regarding firearm rights?

8: Tell us a little about your podcast, and mybesthunt.ca. How can we support your work?

Rod Giltaca social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/296772583780153

https://www.facebook.com/Civil.Advantage

https://firearmrights.ca/

https://x.com/CCFR_CCDAF

https://x.com/CivilAdvantage1

https://mybesthunt.ca/

https://linktr.ee/CCFR

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/