Part # 3: Interview with Former Anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Maurice on the Science of Light, Mitochondrial Energy, and How the Water Inside Our Bodies is the True Energy Currency!(Ep#61)

Dr. Rachel Maurice Biography:

“I am a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. I left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.

With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, I have realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of my learning. I have gathered together the skills that have been most beneficial to create a tool box from which I draw from based on your needs.

Working with me, you will receive the benefits of years of education and experience in conventional medicine, as well as the extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches including: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a unique trauma release method), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition.

Most recently, I dove into a revolutionary technology company called Lifewave. I am witnessing transformations in the health of people like nothing I have ever seen in my 30 years in the conventional medical system, and I want to share this with the world.”

Education & Certifications:

Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology 1989-1993

McGill University Montreal Quebec



Medical Degree 1993-1997

University of British Columbia Vancouver B.C.



Anesthesiology Residency FRCPC 1997-2002

University of Alberta Edmonton AB



Reiki 1st and 2nd Degrees 2020



Certified Breatheology Breathwork instructor 2021

Breatheology certified instructor program with Stig Severinsen



Breath Mastery Fundamentals 2021

O2 Collective, Dan Brule



Heart Math Clinical Certification for health professionals

ongoing since Nov. 2021



Certificate of Medical Intuition 2021

ICMI ( International College of Medical Intuition Inc. )



FFSS- Freedom From Self Sabotage Coach 2022

Certified Christoff Self Sabotage Coach



Certified Cancer Prevention Coach 2022

Wheel of Life Academy



Certified Real Self Emotional Healing 2022

Wheel of Life Academy



Holographic Memory Resolution® Practitioner 2022



Applied Quantum Biology Practitioner 2023

Institute of Applied Quantum Biology, certified October 2023

Interview Video Summary:

Interview Summary Structure:

Point 1: The Science of Light ~ What are the Differences between Natural & Artificial Light? What are the Problems with Artificial Light at Night?

Point 2: Why is the Mitochondria Central of Our Overall Health?

Point 3: Why is the Water Inside Our Bodies the True Energy Currency?

