Share post
Part # 2: Interview with Former Anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Maurice on the Frequencies of Emotions, and the Vibratory Power of the the Spoken Word. (Ep#47)

"The Language of Our Cells is Frequency"
Tom Dienes
Dec 18, 2024
Transcript
Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 9.34.08 PM.jpeg

"He who understands the Principle of Vibration, has grasped the sceptre of Power," says one of the old writers.

~ Kybalion ~

“I am a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. I left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.

With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, I have realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of my learning. I have gathered together the skills that have been most beneficial to create a tool box from which I draw from based on your needs.

Working with me, you will receive the benefits of years of education and experience in conventional medicine, as well as the extensive research and experiential learning of alternative approaches including: Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a unique trauma release method), Self Sabotage Mindset Coaching, Breathwork and Medical Intuition.

Most recently, I dove into a revolutionary technology company called Lifewave. I am witnessing transformations in the health of people like nothing I have ever seen in my 30 years in the conventional medical system, and I want to share this with the world.”

Education & Certifications

Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Immunology 1989-1993
McGill University Montreal Quebec

Medical Degree 1993-1997
University of British Columbia Vancouver B.C.

Anesthesiology Residency FRCPC 1997-2002
University of Alberta Edmonton AB

Reiki 1st and 2nd Degrees 2020

Certified Breatheology Breathwork instructor 2021
Breatheology certified instructor program with Stig Severinsen

Breath Mastery Fundamentals 2021
O2 Collective, Dan Brule

Heart Math Clinical Certification for health professionals
ongoing since Nov. 2021

Certificate of Medical Intuition 2021
ICMI ( International College of Medical Intuition Inc. )

FFSS- Freedom From Self Sabotage Coach 2022
Certified Christoff Self Sabotage Coach

Certified Cancer Prevention Coach 2022
Wheel of Life Academy

Certified Real Self Emotional Healing 2022
Wheel of Life Academy

Holographic Memory Resolution® Practitioner 2022

Applied Quantum Biology Practitioner 2023
Institute of Applied Quantum Biology, certified October 2023

AUTHENTICITY is THE HIGHEST VIBRATIONAL FREQUENCY

Interview with Former Anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Maurice on the Nature of True Health Care Solutions over Allopathic Symptomatic Disease Management. (Ep#41)

Tom Dienes
·
Oct 23
