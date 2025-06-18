The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

The Biodigital Convergence Transhumanist Report

Interview with Dr. Aranda (MD, PHD, FACFEI, CTP, REV) on the Current State of Affairs with Regards to the Lawfare / Science / Spiritual Warfare behind C19 Tactics! (Ep#63)

The Biochemical and Spiritual Realms are Interconnected; Repentance is Key!
Tom Dienes
Jun 18, 2025
Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante Biosketch:

MARGARET ARANDA FERRANTE, MD, PHD, CTP, F. A.C. F. E. I. ~ May 2025

EXPERIENCE

2018-PRESENT: Aranda MD Enterprises

Pain Management, Weight Loss, Covid Care, Post-vaccine Injury, Cancer Care

Recovered from a Traumatic Brain Injury and Dysautonomia, 2004-2018

HONORARY PROFESSOR, SEOUL UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, DEPT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY - 2002

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY

AND STAFF PHYSICIAN, WEST LOS ANGELES VETERAN’S ADMINISTRATION: 2001-2004

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, University of Pennsylvania in 3 Departments: Anesthesiology,

Surgery/Traumatology & Radiology; Research: Wrote $3 Million in NIH Grants, 1996-2001

INTERIM CHIEF OF ANESTHESIOLOGY, PHILADELPHIA VETERAN’S ADMIN – 2000-2001

EDUCATION

PHD, FORENSIC SCIENCE; GRANTTOWN UNIVERSITY, PA: 2017 TO 2018

FELLOW, AGE MANAGEMENT, CENEGENICS BEVERLY HILLS, CA: 2017 TO 2020

FELLOW, CRITICAL CARE, STANFORD: 1995 TO 1996

RESIDENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, STANFORD, CA: 1994 TO 1995

RESIDENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1990 TO 1992

INTERNSHIP, INTERNAL MEDICINE, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1990 TO 1992

MEDICAL SCHOOL, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1988 TO 1990

MEDICAL SCHOOL, FULL SCHOLARSHIP, ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY, TULSA, OK: 1985 TO 1988

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY NORTHRIDGE, B.A., CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY: 1980 TO 1985

AUTHOR

THEREBELPATIENT.SUBSTACK.COM

GUIDEBOOK TO SURVIVING WHITE COATS AND HOSPITALS, IN PRESS

THE REBEL PATIENT: FIGHT FOR YOUR DIAGNOSIS, 2017 AND REVISED EDITION 2022 IN PRESS

STEPPING FROM THE EDGE: 10 LESSONS, 2016 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, IN PRESS

GUIDEBOOK TO LOW BACK PAIN: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT, 2021 on AMAZON

EXHIBITED AT THE AMERICAN LIBRARIAN ASSOCIATION, JUNE 2022

LITTLE MISSY TWO-SHOES GOES TO SCHOOL, 2016 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, on AMAZON

NO MORE TEARS: A PHYSICIAN-TURNED-PATIENT INSPIRES RECOVERY, 2015 AND REVISED EDITION 2022

LITTLE MISSY TWO-SHOES LIKES A LADYBUG, 2004 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, on AMAZON

MULTIPLE PUBMED PAPERS, SUBSTACK ARTICLES, AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OF FULL CV

ACTIVITIES

HEALTH MATTERS COVID SUMMIT, MAY 2022 ~ LONG COVID: BRAIN FOG, CONFUSION, AND INSOMNIA

INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT HOSTED BY THE WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH & DR ROBERT MALONE:

“SPIKOPATHY: DETOX AND ELIMINATION”, APRIL 2022

SEOUL DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY AND CRITICAL CARE, “V/Q MISMATCH”, JUNE 2002

MULTIPLE VIDEO INTERVIEWS AND MEDICAL STUDENT, NURSING STUDENT, RESIDENT, & FELLOW

LECTURES, AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OF FULL CURRICULUM VITAE

LICENSED REVEREND

LICENSE JUNE 2022, UNIVERSAL LIFE CHURCH

Interview Structure Questioning:

1: What is the Current State of Affairs with Regards to the Lawfare / Science / Spiritual Warfare behind C19 Tactics?

2: How did you Become Impassioned and Emboldened to Stand against Government Sanctioned C19 Injectable holy Water?

Official Government Position: Thou Shalt NOT Question C19 Injectable holy Water…

3: You Clearly Know the Biochemical / Biophysical and Spiritual / Unseen Realms are Interconnected. Tell us about Pharmakeia’s Demon Possessed Woman You’ve Pinned at the Top of you X Account, and How the Revealed Strategy is to Keep You Ignorant Before Repentance…

4: Discuss your website, books, vison, and mission with regards to what’s been placed within your heart to accomplish within this world.

5: What Solutions to you Recommend to Those Who have been Injected with C19 Pharmakeia?

Interview Summary Video:

Soul Catching C19 Pharmakeia Lest We Repent unto the Lord Jesus Christ!

The Spiritual and Physical are Interconnected…

Proverbs 11:30 ~ New King James Version

30 “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life,

And he who wins souls is wise.”

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2011%3A30&version=NKJV

https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1881176063927009422

Dr. Aranda social media links, books website, and Substack listed below:

https://x.com/TheRebelPatient

Website: Arandamdenterprises.com

AMAZON BOOKS:

Guidebook To Low Back Pain Diagnosis And Treatment
3.69MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

EMAIL: DrA@ArandaMDenterprises.com | Cell: (818) 852-2225

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/

