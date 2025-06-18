Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante Biosketch:
MARGARET ARANDA FERRANTE, MD, PHD, CTP, F. A.C. F. E. I. ~ May 2025
EXPERIENCE
2018-PRESENT: Aranda MD Enterprises
Pain Management, Weight Loss, Covid Care, Post-vaccine Injury, Cancer Care
Recovered from a Traumatic Brain Injury and Dysautonomia, 2004-2018
HONORARY PROFESSOR, SEOUL UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, DEPT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY - 2002
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY
AND STAFF PHYSICIAN, WEST LOS ANGELES VETERAN’S ADMINISTRATION: 2001-2004
ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, University of Pennsylvania in 3 Departments: Anesthesiology,
Surgery/Traumatology & Radiology; Research: Wrote $3 Million in NIH Grants, 1996-2001
INTERIM CHIEF OF ANESTHESIOLOGY, PHILADELPHIA VETERAN’S ADMIN – 2000-2001
EDUCATION
PHD, FORENSIC SCIENCE; GRANTTOWN UNIVERSITY, PA: 2017 TO 2018
FELLOW, AGE MANAGEMENT, CENEGENICS BEVERLY HILLS, CA: 2017 TO 2020
FELLOW, CRITICAL CARE, STANFORD: 1995 TO 1996
RESIDENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, STANFORD, CA: 1994 TO 1995
RESIDENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1990 TO 1992
INTERNSHIP, INTERNAL MEDICINE, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1990 TO 1992
MEDICAL SCHOOL, USC, LOS ANGELES, CA: 1988 TO 1990
MEDICAL SCHOOL, FULL SCHOLARSHIP, ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY, TULSA, OK: 1985 TO 1988
CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY NORTHRIDGE, B.A., CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY: 1980 TO 1985
AUTHOR
THEREBELPATIENT.SUBSTACK.COM
GUIDEBOOK TO SURVIVING WHITE COATS AND HOSPITALS, IN PRESS
THE REBEL PATIENT: FIGHT FOR YOUR DIAGNOSIS, 2017 AND REVISED EDITION 2022 IN PRESS
STEPPING FROM THE EDGE: 10 LESSONS, 2016 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, IN PRESS
GUIDEBOOK TO LOW BACK PAIN: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT, 2021 on AMAZON
EXHIBITED AT THE AMERICAN LIBRARIAN ASSOCIATION, JUNE 2022
LITTLE MISSY TWO-SHOES GOES TO SCHOOL, 2016 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, on AMAZON
NO MORE TEARS: A PHYSICIAN-TURNED-PATIENT INSPIRES RECOVERY, 2015 AND REVISED EDITION 2022
LITTLE MISSY TWO-SHOES LIKES A LADYBUG, 2004 AND REVISED EDITION 2022, on AMAZON
MULTIPLE PUBMED PAPERS, SUBSTACK ARTICLES, AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OF FULL CV
ACTIVITIES
HEALTH MATTERS COVID SUMMIT, MAY 2022 ~ LONG COVID: BRAIN FOG, CONFUSION, AND INSOMNIA
INTERNATIONAL COVID SUMMIT HOSTED BY THE WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH & DR ROBERT MALONE:
“SPIKOPATHY: DETOX AND ELIMINATION”, APRIL 2022
SEOUL DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY AND CRITICAL CARE, “V/Q MISMATCH”, JUNE 2002
MULTIPLE VIDEO INTERVIEWS AND MEDICAL STUDENT, NURSING STUDENT, RESIDENT, & FELLOW
LECTURES, AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OF FULL CURRICULUM VITAE
LICENSED REVEREND
LICENSE JUNE 2022, UNIVERSAL LIFE CHURCH
Interview Structure Questioning:
1: What is the Current State of Affairs with Regards to the Lawfare / Science / Spiritual Warfare behind C19 Tactics?
2: How did you Become Impassioned and Emboldened to Stand against Government Sanctioned C19 Injectable holy Water?
Official Government Position: Thou Shalt NOT Question C19 Injectable holy Water…
3: You Clearly Know the Biochemical / Biophysical and Spiritual / Unseen Realms are Interconnected. Tell us about Pharmakeia’s Demon Possessed Woman You’ve Pinned at the Top of you X Account, and How the Revealed Strategy is to Keep You Ignorant Before Repentance…
4: Discuss your website, books, vison, and mission with regards to what’s been placed within your heart to accomplish within this world.
5: What Solutions to you Recommend to Those Who have been Injected with C19 Pharmakeia?
