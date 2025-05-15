Interview with Journalist, Writer, and Vaticanist Leo Lyon Zagami! (Ep#60)

Leo Lyon Zagami Mini Biography:

Leo Zagami has written over a dozen books, including the best seller Pope Francis: The Last Pope? released in the U.S. by CCC Publishing. In 2019, Leo moved to Palm Springs, California with his wife, Christy, who runs the Cursum Perficio publishing house to avoid political and religious persecution in Europe. This book, like Volume 4, Volume 5, Volume 6.66, Volume 7, Volume 9, Volume 10, and Volume 11 was written in the English language, not translated from Italian like previous books.

Leo Lyon Zagami Extended Biography:

Leo Lyon Zagami is a writer, researcher, and the son of Dr. Elio Zagami (1939- 2010), a well known Jungian analyst, writer, and co-founder of GAPA (Independent Group of Analytical Psychology, of which he was president). His grandfather, Senator Leopoldo Zagami, a Sicilian politician, was also a known historian and author who married into the aristocratic family of the Marquis de Gregorio.

Leo’s mother, Jessica Lyon Young, is a member of the family of the Queen Mother of England. Her father, Henry Lyon Young was also a writer. Felicity Mason, her mother, Leo’s maternal grandmother, helped Leo develop his talents from a young age. Felicity was a collaborator and friend of avant-garde eccentrics such as William Burroughs and Brion Gysin. She was also known under the pseudonym Anne Cumming, that made her famous in the 80s as a controversial novelist, after working for many years in the cinema business with prestigious figures such as Fellini and Zeffirelli.

Zagami, who is known for a brilliant career as Leo Young in the media and music industry as a Record Producer, became quickly popular on the web in 2006 because of his direct involvement in the New World Order and Secret Societies known to the majority of us as the “Illuminati.”

His blog rose quickly and gained attention from people such as David Icke for its accurate fully documented groundbreaking inside information.

Between 2009 and 2013, Zagami published books in Europe and Japan based on a variety of subjects that range from the history of Secret Societies and the Vatican, to geo-political matters concerning the New World Order. In 2013, he collaborated with well-known Italian journalists, Ferruccio Pinotti and Giacomo Galeazzi, in drafting a chapter for their Italian Best Seller “Vaticano Massone,” which was released in May 2013, dedicated to the secretive world of Vatican Freemasonry.

Zagami has collaborated with a series of articles and scoops for Infowars, and was the protagonist of a highly successful documentary made by Alex Jones in Rome, called “Demonic Possession Of The Vatican Exposed.” Leo also was the one to reveal to the world on Infowars the Gay Vatican Drug/Orgy in the summer of 2017, which forced mainstream media to later cover the story.

After publishing many books in Italy and Japan with great success, he reached the English speaking public thanks to a book deal made with San Francisco’s CCC Publishing, that made Leo’s first translated works available in the English language. Leo Zagami has written over a dozen books, including the best seller Pope Francis: The Last Pope? released in the U.S. by CCC Publishing.

In 2019, Leo moved to Palm Springs, California with his wife, Christy, who runs the Cursum Perficio publishing house to avoid political and religious persecution in Europe. His latest book Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 12, Volume 4, Volume 5, Volume 6.66, Volume 7, Volume 9, Volume 10 and Volume 11 were written in the English language, not translated from Italian like previous books.

Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 12: History, Secret Societies, and the Politics of the Jesuit New World Order and their Luciferian Court: Zagami, Leo Lyon: 9798281779760: Books - Amazon.ca

Interview Summary Interview:

Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 6.66: The Age of Cyber Satan, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics eBook : Zagami, Leo L. : Amazon.ca: Books

Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 7: From the Occult Roots of the Great Reset to the Populist Roots of The Great Reject: Zagami, Leo Lyon: 9798413984062: Books - Amazon.ca

Leo Lyon Zagami’s website and social media links below:

https://leozagami.com/

https://x.com/OrdoUniversalis

https://www.facebook.com/LeoZagami888

Tom Dienes social media links listed below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100056379775590

https://twitter.com/dienes_tom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-dienes-aa571428b/