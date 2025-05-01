The State of Eastern Canada, Alberta, and Western Canada Post Election 2025!

The State of Canada: Election 2025

Three Pathways / Options Forward and the Ongoing Fourth…

1: Negotiate Absolute Legal and Political Sovereignty from Ottawa’s Federal Government.

2: Hold a Referendum and Lay the Constitutional Foundations / Charter of Rights for a New Independent Western Nation.

3: Legally Negotiate the Terms and Conditions for Alberta / Western Provinces to Become the 51st State.

4: Continue as it is…

I No Longer Identify as a “Canadian,” I AM ALBERTAN!!! Here’s our Flag!

It’s time for Alberta to think about separating from Eastern “Canada!” We could lead the West with a New Constitution, Charter of Rights, and Establish Sovereignty with a Bold New Flag!

Maintaining the Geographic Unity of “Canada” is no Longer a Concept I Believe Is Worth Defending! “Canada” is no Longer a Nation that Stands for Judeo-Christian Values, and I Will No Longer Yield my Energy to Warning of the Chaos Liberals have Unleashed in this Circus Show they call Canada!

“HUGE win for Alberta sovereignty! Premier Smith’s updated Citizen Initiative Act slashes the referendum signature requirement from 600K to just 177K—10% of last election’s voters—and extends collection from 90 to 120 days. These changes make a referendum on Alberta independence far more achievable, empowering Albertans to take control of their future. With a lower bar and more time, the push for separation is now within reach.” ~ Keith Wilson

Thank a Liberal for Championing No Mainstream, No Core Identity, and Facilitating the First Post National State!

April 28th 2025 is the Day “Canada “ Dies in my World!

